Ahold Delhaize announces it is appointing Natalia Wallenberg as new Chief Human Resources Officer

Zaandam, the Netherlands, September 30, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize announces today that it is appointing Natalia Wallenberg as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Natalia Wallenberg will join Ahold Delhaize from Syngenta Group, a global agricultural technology business with more than 49,000 associates, working across 90 geographic markets, generating $23 billion in sales. She served Syngenta Group for nearly nine years, most recently working as the Global Head of Human Resources for the Crop Protection division, based in Basel, Switzerland. She also served for three years as Global Head of HR for the Syngenta Seed Division, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Chicago, Illinois. Prior to Syngenta, she served in HR leadership roles at Renaissance Capital and IKEA Real Estate, both located in Moscow, Russia.



Frans Muller, CEO Ahold Delhaize, said: “I am excited to have Natalia join my Executive Committee as Global CHRO. She brings a broad international perspective, having lived and worked in both Europe and the United States, and a wealth of experience shaping and implementing effective business and HR strategies, leadership and culture development, organization transformation, and talent management.”

Natalia Wallenberg said “I am thrilled to join Ahold Delhaize, with its focus on health and sustainability, inclusivity, and value for customers. It is energizing to be part of a company with a growth-oriented culture and local brands that positively impact more than 50 million shoppers every week. Additionally, the values of the organization, especially care, courage and teamwork are ones that I share and am proud to promote. I look forward to helping Frans and the company continue its transformation while cultivating its great diverse talent and purpose-driven culture."

Natalia is Belarussian and holds a Ph.D. in Organizational Psychology from the International Academy of Information Technologies in Belarus, and an MA in Counselling jointly granted from the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences in Russia and the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

