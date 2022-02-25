Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member to its Supervisory Board

Ahold Delhaize

Pauline van der Meer Mohr

Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of Pauline van der Meer Mohr for appointment to Ahold Delhaize’s Supervisory Board

Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 25, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize today announces the nomination of Pauline van der Meer Mohr for appointment to Ahold Delhaize’s Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board will propose the appointment to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders on April 13, 2022.



Pauline van der Meer Mohr is a Dutch national, and currently holds a number of board seats, including the Dutch Corporate Governance Code Monitoring Committee (Chair), EY Netherlands (Chair), HSBC Holdings plc (until April 29, 2022), ASM International, and Viatris Inc. Prior to moving to a portfolio of board positions, Pauline built up impressive experience in both academia and business. She served as President of Erasmus University from 2010 through 2015 after a career in Human Resources and Legal in companies including ABN Amro, TNT and Shell.



Furthermore, Mary Anne Citrino, who has served on Ahold Delhaize’s Supervisory Board since July 24, 2016, will be stepping down from the Ahold Delhaize Supervisory Board per the AGM on April 13, 2022.



Peter Agnefjäll, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said, “We are pleased to propose Pauline for appointment to the Supervisory Board. She is a seasoned executive and board member and will bring extensive relevant experience from a number of international and dynamic companies to Ahold Delhaize. Her background in both law and HR will be important to the Supervisory Board as Ahold Delhaize continues to implement its Leading Together strategy. We would also like to thank Mary Anne for her outstanding contributions over the past six years to initially Ahold and, after the merger, to Ahold Delhaize. Her extensive knowledge in the areas of Strategy and Corporate Finance will be greatly missed. We wish her all the best for the future.”





