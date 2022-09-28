U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,647.50
    -13.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,126.00
    -77.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,260.50
    -73.25 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,664.40
    -4.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.34
    -1.16 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,630.30
    -5.90 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    18.10
    -0.23 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9568
    -0.0030 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.60
    +0.34 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0686
    -0.0045 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6500
    -0.1410 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,795.36
    -1,429.72 (-7.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.89
    -29.25 (-6.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Ahold Delhaize proposes to reappoint CEO Frans Muller

Ahold Delhaize
·4 min read

Frans Muller CEO Ahold Delhaize

President and Chief Executive Officer; Chair and member of the Management Board and Executive Committee
President and Chief Executive Officer; Chair and member of the Management Board and Executive Committee

Zaandam, the Netherlands, 28 September 2022 - Ahold Delhaize today announces that its Supervisory Board intends to propose the reappointment of Frans Muller as President and CEO and member of the Management Board at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 12 April 2023.

Peter Agnefjäll, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Ahold Delhaize, stated: “We are delighted that Frans will continue as President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, subject to shareholder approval. Since he started in this role in July 2018, the company has continued to build on its strengths. Under Frans’ leadership the Leading Together strategy was introduced, which increased its ability to better serve its customers.”

“Frans and the executive team he built have demonstrated the long term validity of their strategic choices, delivering solid financial results. From this basis the company is able to contribute positively to communities and address the challenges facing our society, like keeping healthy and sustainable food affordable.”

Upon the nomination for reappointment, Frans Muller said: “I am grateful for the nomination and would be honored to continue to lead Ahold Delhaize, together with the Executive Committee colleagues, our great local brands and caring associates, making sure we support our communities and deliver on our purpose of helping our customers eat well, save time and live better.”

Frans Muller became President and CEO on 1 July 2018. Before that, he served as member of the Management Board and Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Integration Officer since 2016. Prior to Ahold Delhaize, Frans was the President and CEO of Delhaize Group.


-ENDS-

 

Cautionary notice
This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words such as proposes, to, reappoint, intends, 2023, remains, is, keeping, continue to, making sure, deliver and purpose, or other similar words or expressions, are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the “Company”) to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company’s management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company’s management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

For more information 

  • Press office: +31 88 6595134 / media.relations@aholddelhaize.com

  • Investor relations: +31 88 659 5213 / investor.relations@aholddelhaize.com

  • Social media: Instagram: @Ahold-Delhaize | LinkedIn: @Ahold-Delhaize | Twitter: @AholdDelhaize


About Ahold Delhaize 
Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups and a leader in both supermarkets and e-commerce. Its family of great local brands serves 55 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe, and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 413,000 associates in 7,452 grocery and specialty stores and include the top online retailer in the Benelux and the leading online grocers in the Benelux and the United States. Ahold Delhaize brands are at the forefront of sustainable retailing, sourcing responsibly, supporting local communities and helping customers make healthier choices. The company’s focus on four growth drivers – drive omnichannel growth, elevate healthy and sustainable, cultivate best talent and strengthen operational excellence – is helping to fulfil its purpose, achieve its vision and prepare its brands and businesses for tomorrow. Headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands, Ahold Delhaize is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels stock exchanges (ticker: AD) and its American Depositary Receipts are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. and quoted on the OTCQX International marketplace (ticker: ADRNY). For more information, please visit:www.aholddelhaize.com.





Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On Apple iPhone Report, Rising Treasury Yields; Biogen Alzheimer's Drug Slows Decline

    Futures fell as Apple reportedly curbs iPhone production plans while the 10-year yield is just below 4%. A Biogen Alzheimer's drug shows promise.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Stock Bear Market Will Get Whole Lot Worse When Credit Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- As crazy as it sounds, all the turmoil that’s ripped through Wall Street over the past week has still left debt markets in Corporate America relatively unscathed.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsThat’s bad news

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • These 2 Stocks Are ‘Oversold Gems’ With Over 100% Upside Potential, Says Roth Capital

    Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market

    It's been a rough year for the NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plunging nearly 30% this year. Here are three stocks I'm looking at buying as their long-term opportunities are still intact while their share prices are well off their highs: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Alphabet (formerly known as Google) is a huge conglomerate of businesses, but its primary focus is advertising.

  • Fed to take rates higher than previously expected; more pain ahead - Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate to a much higher peak than predicted two weeks ago and the risks are skewed towards an even higher terminal rate, according to economists polled by Reuters. That change in expectations came after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points last week for the third straight meeting and foresaw going higher than it had previously thought to tame inflation, which is running over four times above target. Since then, already battered global stocks went much deeper into bear market territory - a decline of 20% or more - on fears of recession and most currencies weakened further against the multi-decade high dollar.

  • Is AT&T's Dividend Worth the Risk?

    One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.

  • Fed: Markets are 'more realistic now' on their pricing, strategist says

    Aon Partner of Portfolio Strategy Jas Thandi and Michael Kushma, Morgan Stanley Investment Management CIO of Broad Markets Fixed Income, examine the Fed's interest rate hikes, GDP outlook, and market sell-offs.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Re

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Sparking Interest From Insiders

    Such has been the force of the cumulative headwinds in 2022 that trying to make headway in this year’s downtrending market has been a struggle for most. A slowing economy, decades-high inflation and the accompanying rate hikes in the attempt to tame it, not to mention Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact on energy prices have all played their part in souring sentiment. The result has been widespread share losses. The good news is that those with a strong stomach could use the opportunity

  • 14 Ailing Companies Are About To Lose An Obscene Amount Of Money

    S&P 500 investors hate companies that lose money right now. So it's wise to know which companies are on the verge of losing obscene amounts so you don't end up holding the bag.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 most shorted stocks in the world. If you want to see more stocks on this list, click 5 Most Shorted Stocks in the World. Short squeezes have rapidly gained popularity in the last two years, when retail investors on Reddit gathered to initiate bullish positions in stocks that were […]

  • 22 dividend stocks screened for quality and safety

    DEEP DIVE Now that the S&P 500 has hit a new closing low for 2022, it is a good time to rerun a screen of low-volatility dividend stocks that may perform relatively better. An initial screen of the S&P 500 (SPX) from June 29, resulted in a list of 19 stocks that met quality criteria set by Lewis Altfest, CEO of Altfest Personal Wealth Management, which is based in New York and manages about $1.

  • Stock market: Here's one veteran strategist's guess at a bear market bottom

    The selling in stock markets looks poised to continues, warns veteran strategist Sam Stovall.

  • 10 Best Materials Stocks to Buy After Fed’s Latest Rate Hike

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 materials stocks to buy after the Fed’s new policy. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and recent policy measures and their consequences, you can go directly to see the 5 Materials Stocks to Buy After Fed’s Latest Rate Hike. On September […]

  • Annaly Capital Management's Rare 3-Standard Deviation Selloff

    The effects of rising interest rates continue to hit markets and none more so than in the mortgage sector. The amount of selling lately, for example, in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is remarkable for its extraordinary downward pressure on price levels. Here’s the daily price chart, to show you how extreme this is: [Chart 1] The upper and lower bands represent two standard deviations from the mean price — the mean is the dotted line in between them. Technical analyst John Bollinger

  • Stocks trending after hours: Goldman Sachs, Lyft, Mind Medicine and more

    Big banks, Mind Medicine, and Lyft are among the top trending stocks on Yahoo Finance on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.