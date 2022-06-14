U.S. markets open in 6 hours 53 minutes

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Ahold Delhaize
·1 min read
Ahold Delhaize
Ahold Delhaize

Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 14, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 310,010 of its common shares in the period from June 6, 2022 up to and including June 10, 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 25.57 per share for a total consideration of € 7.9 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 15, 2021.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 16,266,143 common shares for a total consideration of € 449.9 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2022/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.


