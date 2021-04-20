U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,163.25
    +7.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,027.00
    +69.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,913.25
    +16.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.30
    +3.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.08
    +0.70 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.90
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.29
    +1.04 (+6.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3994
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4140
    +0.2640 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,115.78
    -2,722.53 (-4.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.83
    -84.13 (-6.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,000.08
    -19.45 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,100.38
    -584.99 (-1.97%)
     

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ahold Delhaize
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Zaandam, the Netherlands, April 20, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 361,508 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from April 12, 2021 up to and including April 16, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 22.98 per share for a total consideration of € 8.3 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 14,220,563 common shares for a total consideration of € 328.6 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.


Recommended Stories

  • Rebound of China’s Yuan Is Facing a $68 Billion Roadblock

    (Bloomberg) -- Having rebounded from its worst month since 2019, China’s yuan is facing a new wave of selling pressure as hundreds of companies prepare to exchange the currency to pay dividends.Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong are expected to pay nearly $68 billion in dividends this year, which would be nearly 17% higher than 2020’s amount. That means they’ll step up swapping the yuan for the city’s dollars in coming months.This comes after the yuan rebounded about 0.4% from March’s 1.3% drop, when risk assets were sold off due to a spike in Treasury yields. The payout season, which starts to gather steam this month and is expected to peak in August, will further suppress the currency, in addition to strength in the dollar and a narrowing yield premium over the rest of the world. On top of that, uncertainty over China-U.S. tensions is continuing to hurt sentiment.“Dividend outflows add pressure on the yuan, against the background of brewing U.S.-China tensions.,” said Trang Thuy Le, Asia currency strategist at Macquarie Capital Ltd. in Hong Kong, adding that discussions on the Federal Reserve starting to taper policy could strengthen the greenback in the fourth quarter. “The dollar-yuan rate should largely mirror that path.”More than 400 companies will hand out $65 billion of dividends from April to September alone, with the payment reaching a peak in August at $21 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Firms are paying more to shareholders in part because they have excess idle cash as they refrain from expansion, and also as they hope to retain investors.To be sure, it’s unlikely the dividend season would lead to any dramatic slide in the currency. That’s because not all of the companies need to sell the yuan in the spot market for the Hong Kong dollar, which they may already own and can be used for dividend payments. Also, the People’s Bank of China won’t likely allow any sharp depreciation, as that may hinder its push to attract foreign inflows and promote the yuan’s global usage.Also, the dollar remains the biggest driver of yuan moves nowadays. Even though banks helped clients sell the currency during last year’s payout season, it gained during the summer amid drops in the greenback.A beneficiary of the move, of course, is the Hong Kong dollar. The currency, which this month fell to a one-year low, will see stronger demand in the coming months. It inched higher to 7.77 per dollar Monday while the onshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.5256.The largest single sum of dividend payment will hit on Aug. 5, when China Construction Bank Corp. hands $12 billion to its shareholders. And on May 20, China Mobile Ltd. will give out $4.6 billion.(Adds Monday prices in 3rd, 9th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s $87 Billion Electric-Car Giant Hasn’t Sold a Vehicle Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd.’s expansive pop-up showroom sits at the heart of Shanghai’s National Exhibition and Convention Center. With nine models on display, it’s hard to miss. The electric car upstart has one of the biggest booths at China’s 2021 Auto Show, which starts Monday, opposite storied German automaker BMW AG. Yet its bold presence belies an uncomfortable truth -- Evergrande hasn’t sold a single car under its own brand.China’s largest property developer has an array of investments outside of real estate, from soccer clubs to retirement villages. But it’s the recent entry into electric cars that’s captured investors’ imaginations. Shareholders have pushed Evergrande NEV’s Hong Kong-listed stock up more than 1,000% over the past 12 months, allowing it to raise billions of dollars in fresh capital. It now has a market value of $87 billion, greater than Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co.Such exuberance over an automaker that has repeatedly pushed back forecasts for when it will mass produce a car is emblematic of the froth that has been building in EVs over the past year, with investors plowing money into a rally that briefly made Elon Musk the world’s richest person and has some concerned about a bubble. Perhaps nowhere is that more evident than in China, home to the world’s biggest market for new energy cars, where a mind-boggling 400 EV manufacturers now jostle for consumers’ attention, led by a cabal of startups valued more than established auto players but which have yet to turn a profit.Evergrande NEV was a relatively late entrant to that scene.In March 2019, Hui Ka Yan, Evergrande’s chairman and one of China’s richest men, vowed to take on Musk and become the world’s biggest maker of EVs in three to five years. Tesla Inc.’s Model Y crossover had just had its global debut. In the two years since, Tesla has gained an enviable foothold in China, establishing its first factory outside the U.S. and delivering around 35,500 cars in March. Chinese rival Nio Inc. earlier this month reached a significant milestone when its 100,000th EV rolled off the production line, prompting Musk to tweet his congratulations.Read more: Nio, Xpeng Exude Optimism as EVs Boom: Shanghai Auto ShowDespite his lofty ambitions and Evergrande NEV’s rich valuation, Hui has repeatedly pushed back car-production targets. The tycoon’s coterie of rich friends, among others, have stumped up billions, but making cars -- electric or otherwise -- is hard, and hugely capital intensive. Nio’s gross margins only flipped into positive territory in mid-2020, after years of heavy losses and a lifeline from a municipal government.Speaking on an earnings call in late March after Evergrande NEV’s full-year loss for 2020 widened by a yawning 67%, Hui said the company planned to begin trial production at the end of this year, delayed from an original timeline of last September. Deliveries aren’t expected to start until some time in 2022. Expectations for annual production capacity of 500,000 to 1 million EVs by March 2022 were also pushed back until 2025. Still, the company issued a buoyant new forecast: 5 million cars a year by 2035. For comparison, global giant Volkswagen AG delivered 3.85 million units in China in 2020.It’s not just Evergrande’s delayed production schedule that’s raising eyebrows. A closer look under the company’s hood reveals practices that have industry veterans scratching their heads: from making selling apartments part of car executives’ KPIs, to attempting a model lineup that would be ambitious for even the most established automaker.‘Weird Company’“It’s a weird company,” said Bill Russo, the founder and chief executive officer of advisory firm Automobility Ltd. in Shanghai. “They’ve poured a lot of money in that hasn’t really returned anything, plus they’re entering an industry in which they have very limited understanding. And I’m not sure they’ve got the technological edge of Nio or Xpeng,” he said, referring to the New York-listed Chinese EV makers already deploying intelligent features in their cars, like laser-based navigation.A closer look at Evergrande NEV’s operations reveals the extent of its unorthodox approach. While it’s established three production bases -- in Guangzhou, Tianjin in China’s north, and Shanghai -- the company doesn’t have a general car assembly line up and running. Equipment and machinery is still being adjusted, according to people who have seen inside the factories but don’t want to be identified discussing confidential matters.In a response to questions from Bloomberg, Evergrande NEV said it was preparing machinery for trial production, and would be able to make “one car a minute” once full production is reached.The company is targeting mass production and delivery next year of four models -- the Hengchi 5 and 6; the luxe Hengchi 1 (which will go up against Tesla’s Model S); and the Hengchi 3, according to people familiar with the matter. The company has told investors it aims to deliver 100,000 cars in 2022, one of the people said, roughly the number of units Nio, Xpeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc., the other U.S.-listed Chinese EV contender, delivered last year, combined.Its workers are also being asked to help sell real estate, the backbone of the Evergrande empire.New hires are required to undergo internal training and attend seminars that drill them on the company’s property history and have nothing to do with car making. In addition, employees from all departments, from production-line workers to back-office staff, are encouraged to promote the sale of apartments, whether through posting ads on social media or bringing relatives and friends along to sale centers to make them appear busy. Managerial-level staff even have their performance bonuses tied to such endeavors, people familiar with the measure said.Meanwhile, the ambitious targets have Evergrande NEV turning to outsourcing and skipping procedures seen as normal practice in the industry, people with knowledge of the situation say.While it’s hiring aggressively and recently scored Daniel Kirchert, a former BMW executive who co-founded EV startup Byton Ltd., the firm has contracted most of the design and R&D of its cars to overseas suppliers, some of the people said. Contracting out the majority of design and engineering work is an unusual approach for a company wanting to achieve such scale.14 Models At OnceOne of those companies is Canada’s Magna International Inc., which is leading the development of the Hengchi 1 and 3, one of the people said. Evergrande NEV has also teamed with Chinese tech giants Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Baidu Inc. to co-develop a software system for the Hengchi range. It will allow drivers to use a mobile app to instruct the car to drive via autopilot to a certain location and use artificial intelligence to switch on appliances at home while on the road, according to a statement last month.A spokesperson for Evergrande said it was working with international partners including Magna, EDAG Engineering Group AG and Austrian parts maker AVL List GmbH in developing “14 models simultaneously.” Representatives from Magna declined to comment. A Baidu spokesperson said the company had no further details to share, while a representative for Tencent said the software venture is with a related firm called Beijing Tinnove Technology Co. that operates independently. Tinnove didn’t respond to requests for comment.Rather than staggering model releases, Evergrande NEV appears to be rolling out every type of car all at once under its Hengchi brand, which sports a roaring gold lion on the badge and translates loosely to ‘unstoppable gallop.’ The nine models being launched span almost all major passenger vehicle segments from sedans to SUVS and multi-purpose vehicles. Prices will range from about 80,000 yuan ($12,000) to 600,000 yuan, although the final costs could change, a person familiar said.That’s a completely different product development strategy to EV pioneers like Tesla, which only has four models on offer. Nio and Xpeng have also chosen to focus on just a handful of marques, and even then are struggling to break into the black.“The market has proved the effectiveness of the ‘one product in vogue at one time’ strategy,” said Zhang Xiang, an automobile industry researcher at the North China University of Technology. “Evergrande is offering many products and expects a win. There’s a question mark over whether this will work.”Without any long-term carmaking nous, Evergrande has issued uncompromising directives to meet its latest production targets, according to the people. Two models, including the Hengchi 5, a compact SUV that rivals Xpeng’s G3, are targeting mass production in a little over 20 months. To hit that timing, certain industry procedures, like making mule cars, or testbed vehicles equipped with prototype components that require evaluation, may be skipped, people familiar with the situation said. Evergrande told Bloomberg it has entered a “sprint stage toward mass production.”As it is, Bloomberg could only find one instance where the Hengchi 5 has been showcased in public, in photos and grainy footage released by Evergrande in February as the cars drove around a snow-covered field in Inner Mongolia. The company’s shares surged to a record.Glossing over those steps is unusual, said Zhong Shi, a former automotive project manager turned independent analyst.“There’s a standard engineering process of product development, validation and verification, which includes several laboratory and road tests” in China and everywhere else, Zhong said. “It’s hard to compress that to shorter than three years.”While there’s no suggestion Evergrande’s approach violates any regulations, its stock-market run could be in for a reality check. After similarly hefty market gains, some EV startups in the U.S. that have yet to prove their viability as revenue-generating, profitable entities have lost their shine over the past few months amid concern about valuations and as established carmakers like VW move faster into EV fray.Read more: The End of Tesla’s Dominance May Be Closer Than It AppearsThe industry’s multi-billion dollar surge also hasn’t escaped Beijing’s attention. Evergrande NEV shares dipped lower last month after an editorial from the state-run Xinhua news agency highlighted concerns about how the EV sector is evolving. Of particular worry are companies that are shirking their responsibility to build quality cars, a blind race by local governments to attract EV projects, and high valuations by companies that have yet to deliver a single mass-produced car, according to the missive, which named Evergrande specifically in that regard. “The huge gap between production capacity and market value shows there is hype in the NEV market,” it said.Still, Evergrande NEV’s stock has gained 18% since then, buoyed by the outlook for China’s electric-car market. EVs currently account for about 5% of China’s annual car sales, BloombergNEF data show, with demand forecast to soar as the market matures and electric-car prices fall. EV sales in China may climb more than 50% this year alone, research firm Canalys said in a February report.With competition also on the rise, some outside Evergrande NEV’s loyal shareholder base remain skeptical.“The market is getting crowded but unless you have a preferred lane, there’s not much chance to win,” Automobility’s Russo said. “Maybe there’s some synergy with the property businesses but right now it’s an EV story, and a pretty expensive one.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Putin’s Answer to U.S. Sanctions Is More Economic Isolation

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to respond to the latest round of U.S. sanctions threats as he has to past ones: by speeding his drive to make Russia’s economy more self-sufficient.In the seven years since Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Putin’s government and central bank have stripped back the country’s exposure to dollars, shifted assets out of the U.S. and sold a smaller share of its debt to foreigners.“The Americans are saying: be careful or we could do more, but Russia is just going to continue down the path toward economic autarky,” said Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance in Washington.The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is keeping the threat of sanctions hanging over Russia even after a sweeping round of penalties imposed last week. On Sunday, the U.S. warned of “consequences” if jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny dies in prison.These four charts show how Putin has responded to past rounds of sanctions by increasing Russia’s economic isolation.The share of gold in Russia’s $581 billion international reserves jumped above dollars for the first time on record last year following a multi-year drive to reduce exposure to U.S. assets. The precious metal made up 24% of the central bank’s stockpile as of the end of September 2020, the latest date for which the breakdown is available. The share of dollar assets was 22%, down from more than 40% in 2018.That trend also shows up in the share of Russia’s international reserves held in the U.S., which plummeted to just under 7% by the end of September, down from about 30% before the Crimea annexation. Most of the shift happened in the second quarter of 2018 just after sanctions on aluminum giant United Co. Rusal revealed how vulnerable Russia was to sanctions.What Our Economists Say...Russia’s resilience to successive waves of sanctions provides a false sense of security. With the U.S. running out of options, the next round could be more disruptive, and the measures already in place are holding back trade and investment.-- Scott Johnson, Bloomberg EconomicsOf course, there’s only so much that Russia can do without cutting itself off entirely from the global economy. But officials in Washington are also restrained by the fact that if they go too far (as they did with the Rusal sanctions that were later revoked), they risk sending tremors through global markets.Acting on a pledge by Putin to “de-dollarize” trade, Russia has been slowly cutting back on use of the greenback in its exports with the European Union, China and India. The euro has almost overtaken the dollar in Russia’s trade with the EU and has already surpassed it in exports to China. About two-thirds of Russia’s exports to India, meanwhile, are paid for in rubles.How Virus-Panicked Markets Showed Dollar’s Still King: QuickTakeLast week’s penalties included a ban on purchases of bonds on the primary market, so the next big targets could be secondary-market debt and Russian banks’ access to the financial messaging system used for most international money transfers. Russia is already looking for alternatives to the system, known as SWIFT, to make itself less vulnerable, though attempts so far haven’t led to much.One reason the Finance Ministry wasn’t too concerned about the latest sanctions measure on government debt is that Russia has mostly been selling to local banks at its weekly auctions anyway. Borrowing was ramped up during the pandemic even though foreign demand was weak, which increased the overall size of the market and pushed down the share of foreigners.U.S. banks can still buy new debt on the secondary market after the penalties come into force in mid-June. Russia is “well positioned” for a near term market disruption because it has a high cash buffer and demand from local banks is “robust,” Fitch Ratings said in a research note published late on Friday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nvidia Falls as U.K. Intervenes on $40 Billion Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. shares fell after the U.K. said it will intervene in the U.S. company’s $40 billion deal for British semiconductor designer Arm Ltd. on national security grounds.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport ordered the country’s antitrust watchdog to investigate the implications of the deal and make a report by midnight on July 30, according to a statement issued on Monday. Nvidia shares slid 1.8% as the market opened in New York.The proposed acquisition of the U.K.’s most valuable tech company is already under investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority, which will consider whether Arm might raise prices or hurt licensing services to Nvidia’s rivals. Arm is currently owned by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. and Nvidia has said it will keep Arm’s headquarters in Cambridge.“We do not believe that this transaction poses any material national security issues,” a spokesperson for Nvidia said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with the British authorities, as we have done since the announcement of this deal.”The DCMS noted that semiconductors are fundamental to a wide range of technologies but also underpin the U.K.’s critical national infrastructure and are found in defense and national security related technologies.“We want to support our thriving U.K. tech industry and welcome foreign investment, but it is appropriate that we properly consider the national security implications of a transaction like this,” Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said.Read More: Nvidia’s $40 Billion Deal for Arm Faces U.K. Merger Review Arm’s neutral position as a supplier at the heart of the chipmaking industry has already raised concerns about the deal, because chipmaker Nvidia directly competes with Arm’s customers such as Qualcomm Inc., Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.In the U.S., the deal is under review by the Federal Trade Commission, which has opened an in-depth investigation of the merger and has sent information demands to third parties.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin Eclipses XRP as 4th Largest Cryptocurrency Ahead of ‘Dogeday’

    Dogecoin briefly replaced XRP as the fourth-largest coin early Monday.

  • Australia's Woolworths takes controlling stake in data analytics firm for $173 million

    The company said on Tuesday it will increase its shareholding in Quantium for A$223 million ($173.25 million). The deal implies a valuation of A$796 million for Quantium, nearly 20-times the value when it took a 50% stake in 2013. Woolworths, which benefited from COVID-19-induced stockpiling in 2020, had warned in February that sales growth would slow in the months ahead as travel restrictions eased and vaccinations increased.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks pull back from record levels as tech stocks dive

    Stocks fell Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow retreating from record levels.

  • Iron Ore Giants Challenged in Race to Meet Soaring China Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s top two iron ore miners struggled to keep up with strong Chinese demand in the first quarter of 2021, hit by operational challenges and weather disruptions, in a positive sign for prices that are already at decade highs.Brazil’s Vale SA churned out less ore than expected last quarter after lower productivity at one mine and a ship loader fire, with its recovery from an early-2019 tailings dam disaster proving a little slower than expected. Rio Tinto Group’s shipments were disrupted by wetter-than-average weather at its Pilbara operations in Western Australia.Benchmark iron ore surged Monday over $180 a ton -- the highest since May 2011 -- following news that China’s crude steel production jumped 19% last month from a year earlier to near a record. The nation’s output of the alloy is booming at the same time as a pollution crackdown has lifted prices and benefited profit margins at mills.“With the market relatively tight at the moment, it will certainly see any failure to meet current guidelines as relatively positive for the price,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodities strategist at ANZ Banking Group Ltd. Vale and Rio both maintained their forecasts for full-year production, though a slower-than-expected recovery at Vale could see the market reset its expectations, he said.Rio cautioned that its guidance for annual output of up to 340 million tons was subject to logistical risks associated with bringing 90 million tons of replacement mine capacity on stream. It also said that Tropical Cyclone Seroja had impacted its Pilbara mine and port operations in April.It was a “mediocre quarter” for Rio, said Tyler Broda, mining analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note. Quarterly production was 6% less than the bank’s estimate, he said. “Not all that much is going in the right direction from a bottom-up basis for Rio Tinto as they continue to tackle the various challenges at their operations and projects, but main commodities iron ore and aluminum are both benefiting from the China decarbonisation theme.”Iron ore futures in Singapore rose as much as 1.9% to $180.55 a ton before trading at $178.50 by 9:04 a.m. local time. Prices in Dalian rose as much as 1.7% higher, while hot-rolled coil and rebar both rose in Shanghai.Steel prices in China finished the quarter at decade highs as construction activity and demand in the first quarter exceeded both 2020 and 2019, Rio said. Strong demand and margins -- at their highest since 2018 -- have lifted demand for higher quality iron ore products and the nation’s renewed focus on reducing steelmaking emissions will likely restrain exports in 2021, supporting margins globally, the company said.The short-term outlook for iron ore prices remained strong, ANZ’s Hynes said, with Chinese steel mills content to accept current high prices for their main feedstock while their margins were so strong. However, he added the cost of ore was now well above fair value, with the risk of a pullback later in the year if Beijing’s plans to curb steel production to control greenhouse gas emissions start to impact on demand.“If we saw a 1% fall in Chinese steel production that would potentially wipe out about 15-20 million tons of iron ore,” said HynesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla’s Fiery Crash Adds to Drag on Already Wobbly EV Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s stock slid after a fiery fatal crash of a Model S car over the weekend added to a broader pessimism about electric vehicle stocks.Shares of Elon Musk’s automaker closed down 3.4% after the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said it had launched a probe into the crash. Earlier in the session the stock dropped as much as 6.5%, its biggest intraday decline since March 18. While investigators are zeroing in on circumstances unique to the accident, industry watchers have been concerned that EV startups may soon lose their competitive edge, as mass-market rivals like Mercedes-Benz AG and Stellantis NV roll out their own models.Stellantis said last week it will accelerate its shift to EVs, and vowed that battery-driven cars will account for more than a third of its European sales by mid-decade. Italian supercar maker Ferrari NV plans to unveil its first entrant in 2025, and Mercedes-Benz has already debuted the EQS, the first all-electric car that the 94-year-old company will sell in the U.S.Those announcements followed closely on similar moves from General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG, which all outlined ambitious EV plans this year.Tesla’s lead in global battery-electric-vehicle sales slipped 1 percentage point to 24% in 2020 from 2019, according to an April 14 report from Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kevin Tynan. Meanwhile, “the share of the VW Group rose to 9% from 4% in 2019, on track to overtake Tesla in 2023 and a sign that established automakers may quickly gain once committed to the drivetrain technology.”Amid this backdrop, shares of Elon Musk’s Tesla dropped to as low as $691.80 in New York before closing at $714.63. Smaller EV stocks were also down, including Nikola Corp., Workhorse Group Inc., Lordstown Motors Corp. and Fisker Inc.Tesla’s decline was spurred by the crash of a 2019 Model S late Saturday in Texas, which erupted into flames and killed the two passengers. Local authorities said “no one” appeared to be driving, with neither of the victims found in the driver’s seat. Tesla previously faced criticism from federal officials for fire risks related to the battery packs in its cars and for not doing enough to keep drivers from using its driver-assist function inappropriately.More recently, Tesla’s stock price has been rocked by mixed headlines on Wall Street. While one of Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management funds said last week it sold some shares, Goldman Sachs recommended buying the stock as it raised the forecast for EV sales penetration.The EV industry leader’s share price has been lackluster this year, with Tesla now little changed since the start of 2021, in stark comparison with 2020’s breathtaking rally. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter results on April 26.(Updates with NHTSA opening probe into Tesla crash in the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street slips from record levels; Tesla drops after fatal car crash

    Major U.S. stock indexes fell from record levels on Monday as investors sought cues from first-quarter earnings reports to justify the rich valuation of equities, while Tesla shares fell following a fatal car crash. The electric-car maker was down 3.5% after a Tesla vehicle, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the driver's seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday night north of Houston, killing two occupants. The stock, which was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, was also under pressure due to a sharp drop in bitcoin over the weekend.

  • Private Equity Risks a Hit From Trudeau’s Interest-Deduction Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- The budget unveiled by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government on Monday includes a tax provision that could affect enterprises that rely heavily on debt financing, including private-equity firms and natural-resource companies.The change affects tax deductions that certain businesses can take for the interest they pay on loans. Trudeau’s government wants to limit those deductions to an amount equal to 40% of a company’s earnings starting in 2023, and 30% after that. It estimates the measure would raise C$5.3 billion ($4.2 billion) in additional revenue over five years.The measure is meant to prevent companies from minimizing their tax burden by having their Canadian units hold a disproportionate amount of debt. Several other countries in the Group of Seven and European Union are introducing similar limits on interest deductibility as part of a tax-fairness plan by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.“This strengthening of the rules on interest deductibility will ensure that large companies pay their fair share and bring Canada in line with other jurisdictions, including all our G7 peers,” the budget proposal said.Private-equity and real estate firms rely heavily on debt financing for acquisitions, and miners and oil producers borrow heavily to pay for capital projects.The measure wouldn’t affect companies with less than C$15 million of taxable capital employed in Canada or net interest expenses of C$250,000 or lower.Interest expenses above the cap could be carried forward for as long as 20 years or backward for as long as three years.Because the proposal is based on net interest expenses, it would exclude financial institutions like banks and insurance companies, which typically earn more income from interest than they pay out in expenses. The government said it would consider “targeted measures” to address concerns of excessive interest deductions by banks and insurers.The Trudeau budget also proposes measures to tighten controls over so-called “hybrid mismatch arrangements” that multinational companies use to exploit differences between Canadian and international tax laws. Those proposals would add C$775 million in revenue over four years, starting in 2022-2023.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canada Yields Rise on Plan to Sell Record Long-Term Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s government outlined plans to issue a record amount of long-term debt this year, even as financing requirements drop.The government plans to issue C$121 billion ($96 billion) of bonds maturing in 10 years or later, up from C$107 billion in fiscal year that ended March 31, according to the budget documents released Monday. Both were record amounts.That’s even as total bond issuance is set to decline by nearly C$88 billion to C$286 billion, reflecting the nation’s narrowing deficit and recovering economy.Yields on longer-term debt rose as investors began to factor in the rush of new supply. The 30-year benchmark yield briefly rose above 2.07%, up from 2.02% immediately before the details were announced. The 10-year yield rose to its highest in two weeks. The shift toward longer-term bonds is an effort by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to lock in rates at current lows, amid mounting debt. It also comes as the Bank of Canada, which has sopped up much of the incremental supply of government bonds over the past year, is expected to pare back the pace of its purchases.“The government will closely monitor financial markets and, subject to favorable market conditions, will seek opportunities to issue more long-term debt,” according to a budget document that sees the federal deficit more than halving to C$155 billion this fiscal year.More than 40% of its bond issuance will be in maturities of 10 years or more, up from 29% last year and 15% pre-pandemic.That includes a reopening of a 50-year issue, according to the document. Over the next three years, the strategy will increase the average term to maturity to about 8 years, the longest in four decades, versus a historical average of 5.9 years.Including C$226 billion in planned sales of short-term bills, aggregate borrowing by the government will hit C$523 billion. The amount of domestic bonds outstanding is set to reach C$1.06 trillion by end of the current fiscal year, up from C$597 billion two years earlier, the document said.Market debt outstanding is set to reach C$1.31 trillion by the end of March 2022.As part its debt management strategy, the government also said it plans to raise C$4 billion by issuing ultra-long bonds. It also is targeting a C$5 billion green bond issuance, its first. Officials will also undertake consultations on the potential issuance of social bonds to finance projects such as investments in child care. (Updates with market reaction in paragraph four)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Does the Coinbase IPO mark the peak for bitcoin?

    Bitcoin arrived on one of the world’s most important exchanges, a watershed moment that could bring crypto from the fringes to the mainstream. The original virtual asset soared on optimism that it was an important step toward bitcoin becoming a fixture among institutional investors. Instead, we’re talking about Dec. 2017, when bitcoin futures started trading on an exchange operated by Cboe Global Markets in Chicago.

  • Harley-Davidson Firing on All Cylinders

    The pre-market rally marks the latest attempt to mount resistance in the low 40s since a 2018 breakdown.

  • Bank of England and HM Treasury Launch Taskforce for UK CBDC

    This is the first sign the Bank of England exploring the launch of a CBDC following the release of a discussion paper in March 2020.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Recovers From Sunday Slump to $56K as Doge Jumps 19%

    Volumes on the CoinDesk 20 eight spot BTC venues was over $8 billion for the first time since Feb. 23.

  • Biggest U.S. Banks Pile Into Cash, Securities as Loans Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- The four largest U.S. banks gathered $919 billion in additional deposits last year, money that they either parked in cash or used to increase their holdings of securities, new data show.Deposits at JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. collectively grew by 15% to $6.9 trillion as of March 31, the banks reported last week. Their combined loan holdings fell 10% to $3.44 trillion. Trading assets and other securities increased 24% to $3.67 trillion. Cash surged by 56% to $1.65 trillion.The changes in their books mirror the broader U.S. banking system, where cash and securities holdings jumped by more than deposits as loans fell, Federal Reserve data show.That trend continued in the first week of April to start the year’s second quarter, according to the Fed’s latest weekly survey. Some highlights of banks’ holdings:The share of safe assets -- virtually risk-free investments such as cash, Treasuries and securities effectively guaranteed by the U.S. government -- rose to 36.3% in the week ended April 7 from 35.6% the previous week.Total assets ticked up 2% to $21.25 trillion. The bulk of the increase was in cash, which rose 8% to $3.77 trillion.Total loans and leases fell again to a record low as a share of deposits. The loans-to-deposits ratio now sits at 61.5% for all banks in the U.S., the lowest ratio in 48 years of weekly data. At the 25 biggest U.S. banks the ratio is 53.7%, the lowest figure in 36 years of weekly Fed data.The Fed also reported the assets of large, small and foreign-related U.S. lenders. Here’s how their balance sheets compare on selected parameters:Here’s how big banks’ balance sheets have changed since the Fed’s previous weekly report:Here’s how smaller and foreign-related banks’ balance sheets have changed since the previous report:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse serves investors thin gruel as Wall Street feasts on deals

    While Wall Street rivals feast off a boom in trading and deals, Credit Suisse is stuck in limbo. The collapse of Archegos, a U.S. investment fund, has left the Swiss bank nursing an anticipated pretax loss of nearly $1 billion for the first quarter. Investors seeking clarity on what next for Credit Suisse's investment bank, at the heart of the Archegos debacle, and its asset management division, which ran $10 billion in funds linked to Greensill, are unlikely to get final answers on Thursday, when the bank publishes first quarter results.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – May Be Poised to Breakout Over $1788.50 if Yields Drop Further

    The direction of prices the rest of the session on Monday should be determined by trader reaction to $1788.50.

  • CEO Debacle at Danske Bank Draws Warning From Shareholders

    (Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S has once again lost a chief executive, ushered out under yet another cloud of scandal. Denmark’s main shareholder group says the question now is whether there’s such a thing as a qualified CEO with a perfectly clean record.The biggest Danish bank stunned investors on Monday when it revealed it was parting ways with Chris Vogelzang, its third CEO in as many years. The 58-year-old is leaving Danske after becoming the subject of an investigation tied to his former employer, ABN Amro, and its alleged failure to live up to anti-money laundering laws.Read: Danske Bank CEO Quits After Being Named in ABN Amro Probe Mikael Bak, the head of the Danish Shareholders’ Association, says Vogelzang’s departure is “regrettable.” He also says it’s possible that the modern-day “code of ethics, in a way, makes it difficult to recruit top managers.”“It’s good for society that the ethical judgment is tough,” he said. “But when it becomes so tough that it limits the number of candidates for top managerial positions, it may become problematic from a shareholder’s point of view.”Danske’s board chose Vogelzang back in 2019, after a drawn-out and difficult process. The bank, which is itself being investigated in the U.S. and Europe for its role at the center of a vast Estonian laundering scandal, had fired Thomas Borgen as CEO in late 2018. Efforts to get Danske’s chief financial officer promoted to the top job backfired when the Danish regulator said he wasn’t experienced enough. An interim CEO was then kicked out after he got caught up in a separate scandal.‘Very Careful’Vogelzang was thoroughly vetted, according to Chairman Karsten Dybvad, whose predecessor was ousted for failing to prevent Danske’s laundering scandal. “We really looked into everything at that time. We were very careful.” So news of the Dutch criminal investigation was a “surprise,” Dybvad said by phone.Read: Ex-ABN Banker Running Danske Says He Knows Nothing of Dutch CaseDanske’s board has now promoted its chief risk officer, Carsten Egeriis, to the top job. The 44-year-old former Barclays Plc CRO points out that he’s had “more than 20 years of experience across various different financial services and institutions.”“I’m very comfortable in the work and the decisions that I have done in that career so far,” Egeriis said by phone. Dybvad said the Danish regulator has already told Danske that Egeriis can be CEO.Denmark’s financial laws and regulations, including those guiding qualifications for executives and board members, have been tightened considerably since Danske’s money laundering scandal erupted in late 2018. The bank admitted in September of that year that a large part of 200 billion euros ($240 billion) in non-resident funds that flowed through a now-shuttered Estonian unit was suspicious.‘Thin Ethical Line’Denmark’s government would be willing to look into making changes to existing financial legislation if the regulator deems it necessary, said Olav Hav, a spokesman for the ruling Social Democrats on the parliamentary committee overseeing bank laws.“If the Danish FSA sees a need to make adjustment to rules, I am confident that both parliament and the government will listen very closely to that,” he said. The regulator declined to comment.Meanwhile, Hav said that it’s “a concern that people with the necessary experience to enter Danske Bank at this level can only be recruited among people working very closely to the thin ethical line in the international world of finance.”Egeriis says bank CEOs have to accept the new rules of the game, which he says require being “hyper-vigilant” when it comes to the risk of financial scandals.“There is clearly a lot that’s happened in the banking industry in terms of improving controls and processes, and investments,” he said. “But it is not easy and it is something that takes up a lot of management time and will continue to do so.”(Adds comments from newly appointed CEO in final paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.