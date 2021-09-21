U.S. markets open in 6 hours 38 minutes

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Ahold Delhaize
Zaandam, the Netherlands, September 21, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 612,701 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from September 13, 2021 up to and including September 17, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €28.26 per share for a total consideration of €17.3 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 27,760,741 common shares for a total consideration of € 673 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2021/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.


