U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.50
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,954.00
    -44.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,121.25
    -4.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.70
    -3.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.42
    +0.94 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.40
    +9.90 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.34 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.72
    +0.57 (+3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3855
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4060
    +0.1010 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,441.34
    +1,852.93 (+4.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.07
    +54.74 (+5.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ahold Delhaize
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Zaandam, the Netherlands, August 10, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 254,709 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from August 2, 2021 up to and including August 6, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 26.39 per share for a total consideration of € 6.7 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 22,581,095 common shares for a total consideration of € 526.3 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2021/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.


Recommended Stories

  • S&P dips as energy shares fall

    A drop in energy stocks dragged the Dow and S&P 500 down Monday from record levels. Investors grew concerned about fuel demand after seeing a spike in coronavirus cases and new business restrictions especially in China, the world’s second biggest consumer of oil. Chevron was the leading decliner on the Dow, which ended three tenths of a percent lower. The S&P dipped a tenth of a percent. But the Nasdaq finished up nearly two-tenths of a percent on gains by vaccine makers Moderna, BioNTech and Novavax. ClearBridge Investments Investment Strategist Jeffrey Schulze: “The markets are being moved by Delta fears and this is clearly evident in the oil markets. You're seeing a continued sell off from the end of last week as a lot of Asian economies are shutting down or pulling back their economic reopening. But I think that this is a buy-the-dip type of opportunity. And the one reason why I say that I think Delta cases are peaking here in the U.S.”Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line, a company that has been slammed by the health crisis, fell nearly 1% despite a favorable court decision. A federal judge ruled Sunday that the cruise operator can demand that passengers show proof of vaccination before boarding a ship. The judgement dealt a big blow to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ effort to ban so-called “vaccine passports.” Shares of poultry producer Sanderson Farms gained 7%, after it agreed to be bought by commodities trader Cargill and investment firm Continental Grain for $4.5 billion. Shares of its rival, Tyson Foods, rose over 8%. The company raised its full-year revenue forecast due to strong demand for beef as U.S. restaurants and hotels recovered.

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • Why Elanco Animal Health Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) are under pressure after the company's second-quarter earnings call. Elanco Animal Health reported second-quarter earnings results that exceeded the quarterly guidance management provided in June. Around a year ago, Elanco splashed out on the $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, and investors are looking for any signs of trouble.

  • COVID-19: ‘In schools we should start at least implementing a testing requirement’, doctor says

    Dr. Leana Wen, Emergency Physician, Public Health Professor at George Washington University, and Author of ‘Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health’, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and outlook on public health.

  • NYCs new vaccine mandate fuels legal debate for businesses

    Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Alexis Keenan reports details on NYC's vaccine mandate testing the authority of a 1905 Supreme Court case.

  • AMC Entertainment Comes Through in Q2, Stock Rallies

    The movie chain is upping the ante and plans to accept bitcoin by year-end.

  • AMC’s Earnings Weren’t as Bad as Feared. The Stock Is Gaining Again.

    The theater chain cut its net loss to $344 million, slimmer than the $436.1 million loss analysts expected.

  • Morning Brief: Berkshire Hathaway’s buyback

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer joins Myles Udland to break down Monday’s Morning Brief, which details Berkshire Hathaway’s repurchase of its shares after quarterly earnings led to a stockpile in cash and Warren Buffett’s hesitation in seeking acquisitions after overpaying for Precision Castparts.

  • J.P. Morgan economist sees 'noticeable pullback in spending on airlines'

    J.P. Morgan Senior Economist Jesse Edgerton provides an update on the decrease in travel spending over the past few weeks.&nbsp;

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: What's Inside Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio?

    You must keep up on Warren Buffett stocks: The Berkshire Hathaway chief sticks to a winning investing formula, but he does not sit still.

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • What to know about kids returning to school amid the Delta variant's spread

    Dr. Sara Moran Bode, Council Chairperson-elect for the AAP Council on School Health, tells Yahoo Finance what she's recommending to schools about masking, vaccinations and other protocols headed into the school year.&nbsp;

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why Fastly Stock Is Up Sharply on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) are jumping on Monday. As of 11:25 a.m. EDT, the stock is up 5.4%. Two factors likely helping the stock are a bullish day for growth stocks overall and further rebounding from the stock's recent post-earnings slide.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.