Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Ahold Delhaize
·1 min read
Ahold Delhaize
Ahold Delhaize

Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 21, 2023 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 580,000 of its common shares in the period from February 13, 2023 up to and including February 17, 2023. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 28.64 per share for a total consideration of € 16.6 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 9, 2022.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 4,412,795 common shares for a total consideration of € 122 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2023/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.


