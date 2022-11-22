Ahold Delhaize share buyback update November 22, 2022

Ahold Delhaize

Zaandam, the Netherlands, November 22, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 853,130 of its common shares in the period from November 14, 2022 up to and including November 18, 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 27.61 per share for a total consideration of € 23.6 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 15, 2021.





The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 34,272,020 common shares for a total consideration of € 934.9 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2022/



This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.













