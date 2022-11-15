U.S. markets open in 6 hours 49 minutes

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update November 15, 2022

Ahold Delhaize
·1 min read
Ahold Delhaize
Ahold Delhaize

Zaandam, the Netherlands, November 15, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 1,105,914 of its common shares in the period from November 7, 2022 up to and including November 11, 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 28.20 per share for a total consideration of € 31.2 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 15, 2021. 

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 33,418,890 common shares for a total consideration of € 911.3 million.
Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2022/ 

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.


