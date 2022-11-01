U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,900.25
    +17.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,881.00
    +106.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,509.75
    +62.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,861.90
    +8.90 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.68
    +1.15 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.00
    +6.30 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.62
    +0.50 (+2.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9918
    +0.0030 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.97
    +0.22 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1511
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8760
    -0.8380 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,580.59
    +64.05 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.70
    +3.49 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update November 1, 2022

Ahold Delhaize
·1 min read
Ahold Delhaize
Ahold Delhaize

Zaandam, the Netherlands, November 1, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 871,793 of its common shares in the period from October 24, 2022 up to and including October 28, 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 27.97 per share for a total consideration of € 24.4 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 15, 2021. 

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 31,385,626 common shares for a total consideration of € 854 million. 

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2022/ 

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.



Recommended Stories