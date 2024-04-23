Ahold Delhaize USA names new chief legal officer

Ahold Delhaize USA announced Monday the appointment of Kim Lyda as its new chief legal officer.

Lyda previously served as senior vice president of the business integrity group at Retail Business Services, a former Ahold Delhaize USA services company. Earlier this month, Ahold Delhaize USA announced it had recently stopped operating its Peapod Digital Labs and Retail Business Services units as individual companies and consolidated their functions into a unified support group.

While at Retail Business Services, Lyda oversaw a team of compliance, government relations, legal affairs, quality assurance and risk and safety professionals across five locations.

Lyda has worked for Ahold Delhaize USA for 22 years. Prior to Ahold Delhaize,

Lyda began her career as a judicial clerk to Justice Louis B. Meyers of the North Carolina Supreme Court and worked in private practice for seven years.

“I have worked with Kim for many years, and she provides excellent legal counsel and is a trusted and dedicated business leader who works tirelessly to help the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA achieve their business goals,” Ahold Delhaize USA CEO JJ Fleeman said in a statement. “Her impact is evident throughout the company, and we all will benefit from her expertise and guidance in the role of Chief Legal Officer for our U.S. businesses.”

As chief legal officer, Lyda will provide legal counsel, as well as other services such as public affairs, risk management, food safety and compliance, to the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA. The company’s five U.S. supermarket banners are Food Lion, Hannaford, The Giant Company, Stop & Shop and Giant Food.

Lyda is the latest top executive announcement by Ahold Delhaize USA in recent months. In February, the company named Marc Stolzman, who was previously at the Peapod Digital Labs division, as its new chief sustainability officer

