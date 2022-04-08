U.S. markets closed

AHT INSURANCE ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF CHRIS BALCH AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

4 min read
In this article:
  • BRP

LEESBURG, Va., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armfield, Harrison & Thomas, LLC ("AHT Insurance"), a subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BRP), is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Balch to the leadership team as Managing Director of AHT Insurance's Commercial Risk Management Group.

BRP (PRNewsfoto/Baldwin Risk Partners)
BRP (PRNewsfoto/Baldwin Risk Partners)

As Managing Director, Balch will lead and manage the Commercial Risk Management Group to assure client satisfaction and firm profitability, as well as perpetuate the planning, organizing, staffing, operational, and business development activities for the group.

Chris brings more than 17 years of commercial risk management and underwriting experience to AHT Insurance. Prior to joining AHT Insurance, Chris served as Regional Vice President at The Hartford, where he led the Middle Market Guaranteed Cost businesses for the Washington, DC metro area. The various leadership positions he has held at The Hartford demonstrate his dedication to client satisfaction, firm and peer growth, and positive industry progression. Chris has been closely aligned with AHT Insurance and its colleagues for the past 13 years to help ensure the most positive placements and outcomes for their clients.

"We are excited to bring Chris' talent and industry relationships from his career with our longstanding, respected partner, The Hartford, to our clients and internal colleagues at AHT Insurance. His strong leadership, client-first approach, and focus on accelerative business strategy will help ensure continued client success – which translates into AHT Insurance's success," said David Schaefer, Regional President, AHT Insurance.

"I am honored to join this dynamic and successful team at AHT Insurance, as well as the Baldwin Risk Partners Middle Market Group. I am thrilled to be a part of this next chapter for AHT Insurance and to help shape the future for the firm, its colleagues, and our clients," says Chris Balch, Managing Director, Commercial Risk Management.

ABOUT AHT INSURANCE

AHT Insurance is an insurance brokerage and consulting firm offering property and casualty, employee benefits, retirement, personal and international services for clients throughout the United States. We support numerous industries and boast national recognition for practices in areas, such as technology, manufacturing, government contracting and nonprofits. Learn more at www.ahtins.com.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 900,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent BRP Group's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or BRP Group's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in BRP Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in BRP Group's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov, including those risks and other factors relevant to the business, financial condition and results of operations of BRP Group and factors related to the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on BRP Group's business, financial condition and results of operations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to BRP Group or to persons acting on behalf of BRP Group are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BRP Group does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

