U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,043.07
    +23.42 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,297.21
    +188.57 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,319.82
    +63.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,842.30
    +9.94 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.90
    +1.51 (+2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.10
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0651
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    -0.0180 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2411
    +0.0042 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8520
    -0.6070 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,072.41
    +277.71 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.82
    +5.92 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.25
    -11.64 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

AHW Awards Nearly $1.5 Million in Seed Grants to Advance Health Research and Support Community Health Projects

·2 min read

31 funded initiatives aim to improve health and advance health equity in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment (AHW) will provide $1,474,350 in funding to 31 projects selected through a competitive application process focused on promising biomedical research and community-based initiatives aimed at improving the health and well-being of Wisconsin residents.

During its Aug. 1Sept. 12, 2022, application period, AHW received 40 proposals seeking Seed Grant funding, with 31 submissions receiving approval by the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) Consortium on Public and Community Health, AHW Research and Education Advisory Committee, and MCW Board of Trustees – AHW's three oversight bodies.

"Our mission at AHW is to serve as a catalyst for positive change in the health of Wisconsin communities," said AHW Director Jesse Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH. "This recent round of seed grant funding is proof positive of the good work being done both within MCW and throughout Wisconsin that warrants attention, funding, and collaboration in order to maximize its positive impact on the health of the communities we serve."

Of the 31 proposals approved for funding, 17 represent research projects led by MCW faculty. These studies will advance knowledge in pursuit of solutions to critical health challenges in Wisconsin and beyond – from developing new treatments for cancer and cardiovascular disease to addressing the state's long-standing and growing healthcare workforce shortage.

AHW will also fund 14 community-based initiatives focused on improving health and advancing health equity across Wisconsin and within specific communities – from improving crisis care in rural and tribal northern Wisconsin communities to increasing health literacy among refugee populations and reducing alcohol-related violence in vulnerable Milwaukee neighborhoods.

For more information on projects funded by AHW, including seed grant awards that take effect in January 2023, visit the funded projects page on the AHW website.

About the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment
The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment (AHW) is a statewide health philanthropy established by the Medical College of Wisconsin to steward a generous financial gift from Blue Cross & Blue Shield United of Wisconsin. Since 2004, AHW has invested more than $336 million in 600 health research, workforce development, and community health initiatives statewide. Learn more at www.ahwendowment.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ahw-awards-nearly-1-5-million-in-seed-grants-to-advance-health-research-and-support-community-health-projects-301702443.html

SOURCE Medical College of Wisconsin

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cytokinetics Is Soaring After A 'Bruising' FDA Meeting For Its Heart Drug

    A "bruising" FDA meeting for Cytokinetics was actually a blessing in disguise, an analyst said Wednesday as CYTK stock surged.

  • Is Moderna Stock a Buy After Its Impressive Cancer Vaccine Results?

    Moderna could have a winner with its personalized cancer vaccine. But the company also faces big questions.

  • Why Small Biotech Kymera Just Snagged Sanofi's Interest And Surged 28%

    Kymera unveiled promising results for its skin-disease treatment on Wednesday, snagging interest from Sanofi and sending KYMR stock flying.

  • US Government Orders Additional Doses Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Treatment For $2B

    The U.S. government announced a new purchase agreement for Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid. This purchase supplements the 20 million treatment courses previously contracted by and already delivered to the U.S. Government. The additional 3.7 million treatment courses are planned for delivery by early 2023. Related: Pfizer Expects $10-$15B From mRNA Vaccine Sales By 2030, Sees $17B Revenues Lost Due To Patent Expiry. The Biden administration previously agreed to pay

  • Moderna, Merck stocks boosted amid joint cancer vaccine trials

    Yahoo Finance health correspondent Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to review Moderna and Merck shares following positive results seen in their joint cancer vaccine trial.

  • Moderna Stock Soared on Good News About Cancer Vaccine. Why One Analyst Downgraded the Stock.

    Chardan Capital Markets analyst Geulah Livshits now rates the biotech company at Neutral, down from Buy.

  • SELLAS Life Sciences Highlights Data From Early Study In Blood Cancer Patients

    SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) announced results from its ongoing dose-escalating Phase 1 study of GFH009 in patients with relapsed and/or refractory (r/r) hematologic malignancies. One patient treated with GFH009 in the 30 mg once-per-week cohort achieved a confirmed complete response (CR), which is the first CR reported in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with any CDK9 inhibitor monotherapy. No minimal residual disease (MRD) was detected in this CR patient, and full neutrophil, plate

  • Magenta Therapeutics Shares Surge After Encouraging Data From Blood Cancer Candidate At ASH Meeting

    Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGTA) highlighted updated data from the ongoing MGTA-117 Phase 1/2 dose-escalation trial at the American Society of Hematology 2022 Annual (ASH) Meeting. MGTA-117 bound to CD117-expressing target cells within 15 minutes after dosing in all participants as measured by a receptor occupancy (RO) assay. RO increased with higher dose levels of MGTA-117. MGTA-117 showed greater depletion of target cancer blast cells in the blood of participants in Cohorts 2 and 3 comp

  • Illumina defends $7.1 billion Grail buy to fend off antitrust regulators

    U.S. life sciences company Illumina Inc on Tuesday defended its $7.1 billion acquisition of biotech firm Grail Inc , pledging to keep selling its DNA sequencing services to other firms, as it seeks to head off a potential vote by U.S. antitrust regulators to kill the deal. The Federal Trade Commission, which enforces antitrust law, filed a complaint in March 2021 to stop Illumina's bid for its former subsidiary Grail. The agency cited concerns that Illumina, the dominant provider of DNA sequencing for multi-cancer early detection tests, might raise prices or refuse to keep selling to rivals of Grail, which is seeking to market a powerful test to diagnose many kinds of cancer from a single blood test.

  • Is Merck A Buy After Its Huge Investment In Moderna's Cancer Vaccine Pays Off?

    Is Merck stock a buy after Moderna said adding its cancer vaccine to Keytruda reduced the risk of relapse? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • Eli Lilly prepares for as many as 5 new drug launches next year

    (Reuters) -Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday it hopes to launch as many as five new treatments next year that could drive growth through the decade as it bets on multi-billion dollar markets for treating obesity and Alzheimer's disease. The drugmaker is spending heavily on marketing and research and development as it prepares for data release and potential approvals for two keenly watched drugs next year, donanemab for Alzheimer's and tirzepatide for obesity. The higher spending led Lilly to forecast 2023 profit below analysts' estimates and its shares fell about 1% to $363.59.

  • The Bullish Call Eli Lilly Made For Its Next-Gen Obesity Drug, A Rival To Novo, Amgen

    Eli Lilly said Tuesday it plans to advance its next-generation obesity treatment into final-phase testing, but LLY stock dipped on guidance.

  • Cellectis Touts Positive Preliminary Data From Two Leukemia Trials

    Cellectis S.A (NASDAQ: CLLS) highlighted updated clinical data on its Phase 1/2a BALLI-01 trial (evaluating UCART22) and on its Phase 1 AMELI-01 trial (evaluating UCART123). Compared to the last clinical update on BALLI-01 at ASH 2021, the presented data comes from five additional patients who received UCART22 at dose level 3 (DL3) 5x106 cells/kg after lymphodepletion with FCA. Evidence of UCART22 anti-tumor activity was observed in 60% (n=3) of the five patients. A patient experienced a durable

  • Amgen Hunts for New Revenue in $28 Billion Deal

    The purchase of Horizon Therapeutics is the biggest this year by a major drugmaker seeking new sources of revenue to offset impending patent expiries.

  • Moderna Stock Breaks Out As Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise In Keytruda Tie-Up

    Moderna unveiled promising results for its personalized cancer vaccine on Tuesday. The results sent Moderna shares soaring.

  • 12 Biggest Dental Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 biggest dental companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the dental care industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Biggest Dental Companies in the World. According to the American Dental Association’s third quarter 2022 report on […]

  • With Horizon acquisition, Amgen would enter Montgomery County for the first time. Here’s what we know.

    Horizon Therapeutics PLC’s planned $27.8 billion sale to Thousand Oaks, California’s Amgen Inc. would put the West Coast biopharmaceutical giant in Montgomery County for the first time, though it’s not yet clear what the deal would mean for the combined company’s local real estate. The agreement, announced Monday, comes as Dublin-based Horizon builds a research and development hub in Rockville and roughly two years after it acquired Gaithersburg’s Viela Bio Inc. for $3 billion. The deal, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, would mark the industry's largest merger this year.

  • 15 Biggest Diet/Weight Loss Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 biggest diet/weight loss companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis of these companies, you can go directly to see the 5 Biggest Diet/Weight Loss Companies in the World. Over the years, there has been a growth in popularity when it comes to […]

  • Moderna’s mRNA Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise in Preliminary Study

    The shot combined with a Merck immunotherapy reduced the risk of relapse in people with skin cancer in a study, Moderna said.

  • Mirati's lung cancer drug gets an accelerated approval

    Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. were up about 3% in premarket trading on Tuesday, the day after the company said it received an accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a treatment for some people with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The drug, Krazati, can be used in patients who have a KRAS mutation; Agilent Technologies Inc. and Qiagen both have FDA-approved companion diagnostics that can test for the mutation. Krazati has a list price of $19,750 for