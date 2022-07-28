AHW Invites Applications for Health Improvement Project Funding

$2 Million in Seed Grants Available for Community-Led Initiatives

MILWAUKEE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment (AHW) is making $2 million in grant funding available to eligible community-based organizations for projects designed to improve the health and well-being of Wisconsin residents.

The application period for AHW Seed Grant funding opens on Aug. 1 and closes on Sept. 12, 2022. Wisconsin-based 501c3 nonprofit, IRS tax exempt or governmental organizations are eligible for up to $50,000 grant funding to be used for direct, project-specific expenses. Organizations applying for AHW Seed Grants must do so jointly with an eligible Medical College of Wisconsin academic partner.

"Effectively addressing Wisconsin's health challenges requires local insight, ingenuity, and action," said AHW Director Jesse Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH. "Community-based organizations throughout Wisconsin are in the best position to identify opportunities for improving the health of their populations and to form the necessary partnerships and programs to make meaningful public health improvements."

AHW Seed Grants fuel the development of new approaches, ideas and collaborations to address Wisconsin's health challenges. Successful applicants will clearly identify a health need or an immediate gap in knowledge or practice and propose project methods to test novel approaches to address the gap and inform future efforts to impact the health need. At the conclusion of the AHW award, projects will be poised to continue, scale, or replicate successful practices, achieving long-term, positive impact on health and health equity.

AHW will host an informational webinar for community-based organizations interested in learning more about Seed Grant funding on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. Those interested in attending can register here. The informational webinar will be recorded and posted to the AHW website. More information about funding requirements and an application form are accessible from the AHW Funding Opportunities page.

About the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment

The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment (AHW) is a statewide health philanthropy established by the Medical College of Wisconsin to steward a generous financial gift from Blue Cross & Blue Shield United of Wisconsin. Since 2004, AHW has invested more than $336 million in more than 570 health research, workforce development, and community health initiatives statewide. Learn more at www.ahwendowment.org.

