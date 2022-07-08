AI, API and Cloud-Based Security Market Growth Opportunities: Cryptography to Keep Customer Data Secure Without Altering Infrastructure or Code

Company Logo

Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in AI-, API- and Cloud-Based Security Innovations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a snapshot of the emerging CST-led innovations in Artificial Intelligence, API, and Cloud. The issue focuses on the application of information and communication technologies in alleviating the challenges faced across industry sectors in areas such as retail, healthcare, BFSI, and manufacturing.



The report investigates new and emerging developments that aim to protect the network infrastructure and the resources operating in the network. It offers strategic insights that would help identify new business opportunities and enhance technology portfolio decisions by assessing new developments and product launches in anti-spam, anti-virus, phishing, identity management, disaster recovery, firewalls, virtual private networks, end-point security, content filtering, Web application security, authentication and access control, intrusion prevention and detection systems, encryption algorithms, cryptographic techniques, and pattern recognition systems for network security. Highlights of this service include technology road mapping of network security technologies; IP portfolio analysis; information on funding and investment opportunities; evaluation of commercial opportunities from technology developments; technology assessment; analysis of technology accelerators and challenges and many more.



The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have a profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions, and many more.



Growth Opportunities In AI-, API-, And, Cloud- Based Security Innovations

Innovations In In AI-, API-, And Cloud-Based Security

Protecting Hybrid Information Technology (IT) From Cyberattacks

Simplifies Operation And Security Of Enterprise Data Systems

Fortinet - Investor Dashboard

Protect The Software Supply Chain Using Solution

Provides Full Life Cycle Visibility And Protection

Palo Alto Networks - Investor Dashboard

Unifying Communications To Strengthen Security

Enables Users To Triage Quality Issues And Hasten Their Resolution

Zscaler - Investor Dashboard

Upgrading Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform For More Secure Data Analytics

Outlines Human Responses Over A Wider Digital Area

Darktrace - Investor Dashboard

Cybersecurity Platform For Mid-Size Companies

Integrated And Cohesive Cybersecurity Platform To Reduce Complexities In Security Stack

Coro - Investor Dashboard

Cryptography To Keep Customer Data Secure Without Altering Infrastructure Or Code

A Saas Platform Security Solution That Allows Vendors To Accelerate Sales And Offer Cryptographic Proof

Antimatter - Investor Dashboard

Security Platform Proactively Addresses Application Programming Interface (API) Vulnerabilities

Solution Offers Agentless Deployment And AI-Driven Automation

Noname - Investor Dashboard

External Attack Surface Management (EASM) Platform

Manages The Risks And Vulnerabilities In The Entire Digital Supply Chain

Cyberpion - Investor Dashboard

Secure Access To Cloud And Internal Applications

Provides Secure Cloud, Remote, And On-Premise Access To The Users

Opswat - Investor Dashboard

Public Cloud Identity And Data Security Platform

Delivers Identity And Data Governance For Companies Using Public Cloud Infrastructure

Sonrai Security - Investor Dashboard

Companies Mentioned

Antimatter

Coro

Cyberpion

Darktrace

Fortinet

Noname

Opswat

Palo Alto Networks

Sonrai Security

Zscaler

