AI, API and Cloud-Based Security Market Growth Opportunities: Cryptography to Keep Customer Data Secure Without Altering Infrastructure or Code
Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in AI-, API- and Cloud-Based Security Innovations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a snapshot of the emerging CST-led innovations in Artificial Intelligence, API, and Cloud. The issue focuses on the application of information and communication technologies in alleviating the challenges faced across industry sectors in areas such as retail, healthcare, BFSI, and manufacturing.
The report investigates new and emerging developments that aim to protect the network infrastructure and the resources operating in the network. It offers strategic insights that would help identify new business opportunities and enhance technology portfolio decisions by assessing new developments and product launches in anti-spam, anti-virus, phishing, identity management, disaster recovery, firewalls, virtual private networks, end-point security, content filtering, Web application security, authentication and access control, intrusion prevention and detection systems, encryption algorithms, cryptographic techniques, and pattern recognition systems for network security. Highlights of this service include technology road mapping of network security technologies; IP portfolio analysis; information on funding and investment opportunities; evaluation of commercial opportunities from technology developments; technology assessment; analysis of technology accelerators and challenges and many more.
The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have a profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions, and many more.
Growth Opportunities In AI-, API-, And, Cloud- Based Security Innovations
Innovations In In AI-, API-, And Cloud-Based Security
Protecting Hybrid Information Technology (IT) From Cyberattacks
Simplifies Operation And Security Of Enterprise Data Systems
Fortinet - Investor Dashboard
Protect The Software Supply Chain Using Solution
Provides Full Life Cycle Visibility And Protection
Palo Alto Networks - Investor Dashboard
Unifying Communications To Strengthen Security
Enables Users To Triage Quality Issues And Hasten Their Resolution
Zscaler - Investor Dashboard
Upgrading Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform For More Secure Data Analytics
Outlines Human Responses Over A Wider Digital Area
Darktrace - Investor Dashboard
Cybersecurity Platform For Mid-Size Companies
Integrated And Cohesive Cybersecurity Platform To Reduce Complexities In Security Stack
Coro - Investor Dashboard
Cryptography To Keep Customer Data Secure Without Altering Infrastructure Or Code
A Saas Platform Security Solution That Allows Vendors To Accelerate Sales And Offer Cryptographic Proof
Antimatter - Investor Dashboard
Security Platform Proactively Addresses Application Programming Interface (API) Vulnerabilities
Solution Offers Agentless Deployment And AI-Driven Automation
Noname - Investor Dashboard
External Attack Surface Management (EASM) Platform
Manages The Risks And Vulnerabilities In The Entire Digital Supply Chain
Cyberpion - Investor Dashboard
Secure Access To Cloud And Internal Applications
Provides Secure Cloud, Remote, And On-Premise Access To The Users
Opswat - Investor Dashboard
Public Cloud Identity And Data Security Platform
Delivers Identity And Data Governance For Companies Using Public Cloud Infrastructure
Sonrai Security - Investor Dashboard
Companies Mentioned
Antimatter
Coro
Cyberpion
Darktrace
Fortinet
Noname
Opswat
Palo Alto Networks
Sonrai Security
Zscaler
