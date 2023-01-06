U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,839.50
    +10.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,137.00
    +67.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,850.75
    +30.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.60
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.22
    +0.55 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.10
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    +0.0110 (+0.30%)
     

  • Vix

    22.46
    +0.45 (+2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1919
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7020
    +0.3100 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,854.39
    +13.13 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.97
    -0.19 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.45
    +48.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,850.78
    +29.98 (+0.12%)
     

AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions For Patient Matching Market Report 2023: Industry to Reach $1.96 Billion by 2030

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions For Patient Matching Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Therapeutic Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market size is expected to reach USD 1,969 million by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

With the dominance of branded products and the rising prevalence of diseases in the region, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021. Because of increased government and corporate investment in AI-based technologies to achieve higher efficiency and improve operational processes, as well as increased use of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and deep learning in clinical trials, the North America region dominates the global market share.

The United States is a significant contributor to the North American region. Other factors expected to contribute to the country's market growth include the presence of biopharmaceutical companies and ongoing oncology research to develop therapeutic drugs. In 2023, there will be approximately 37.3 million diabetics in the United States, including 28.7 million instances that have been diagnosed and 8.5 million cases that have not.

Europe is the second-largest market for AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Providers, trailed by the ASEAN region. Due to factors like growing geriatric and target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for biosimilar development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of governmental and nonprofit organizations in the market space, Asia Pacific is predicted to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Traditional R&D processes are time-consuming, costly, and require significant investment. Because of the high development costs, pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into their research and development efforts in order to reduce costs, improve data quality, and shorten trial lengths.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning techniques are gradually improving clinical trial efficiencies, streamlining clinical practice processes, and enabling pharmaceutical companies to discover novel treatments and therapies more quickly and cost-effectively. This is expected to drive significant future growth in the global market.

An increase in the number of clinical studies, as well as increased government and private efforts to improve healthcare facilities through the adoption of novel AI technology and drugs, are driving market revenue growth.

Growing awareness of the benefits of AI-based clinical trials is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, wearable technology, in conjunction with AI techniques, is useful in real-time, individualized, and continuous monitoring of patients during trials. This can improve patient adherence to the protocol and the accuracy of the endpoint assessment.

Increasing the number of strategic alliances in the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in clinical trials in order to reduce time and expenditure during clinical development phases is expected to result in profitable market growth shortly.

Furthermore, regulators worldwide have issued guidelines encouraging biopharma companies to use real-world evidence strategies. For example, in 2019, the US FDA passed the 21st Century Cures Act, intended to help bring new innovations and advances to patients more efficiently and quickly. By providing faster insights to form decisions, using AI in clinical trials saves time and money. AI assists investigators in answering some questions, such as how to construct study designs, identify sites and patients for clinical research, and digitize adverse drug reactions.

AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions For Patient Matching Market Report Highlights

  • Oncology held the largest market share in therapeutic application segment due to rise in cancer cases which are a result of lifestyle changes.

  • Pharmaceutical companies held the largest market share in the end-use segment, which is a result of increasing drug targeting developments as an initiative of promising recovery.

  • North America dominated the market and is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period due to enhancing AI startups. In addition, presence of biopharmaceutical companies and ongoing oncology research to develop therapeutic drugs spur regional growth.

The publisher has segmented the AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market report based on therapeutic applications, end-use and region:
AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions For Patient Matching, Therapeutic Applications Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2022 - 2030)

  • Oncology

  • Cardiovascular Diseases

  • Metabolic Diseases

  • Neurological Diseases or Conditions

  • Infectious Diseases

  • Others

AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions For Patient Matching, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2022 - 2030)

  • Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Academia

  • Others

AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions For Patient Matching, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2022 - 2030)

  • North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia Pacific

  • Japan

  • China

  • India

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions For Patient Matching Market Insights

5. Global AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions For Patient Matching Market, by Therapeutic Application

6. Global AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions For Patient Matching Market, by End-Use

7. Global AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions For Patient Matching Market, by Geography

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Unlearn.AI Inc.

  • Antidote Technologies

  • Inc.

  • Deep6.ai

  • Mendel.ai

  • Aris Global

  • Deep Lens

  • AmerisourceBergen Corporation

  • Koneksa

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • GNS Healthcare.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98tq9d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ai-based-clinical-trial-solutions-for-patient-matching-market-report-2023-industry-to-reach-1-96-billion-by-2030--301714615.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of America Sees at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    As 2023 starts gearing up for the long haul, Wall Street is still taking a bearish view of the markets. We’re still dealing with the same headwinds, a combination of stubbornly high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, gloomy economic indicators, the continuing war in Ukraine, uncertainty over China’s lockdown policies, a supply chain that is only slowly unsnarling itself… the list can go on. But despite the grim outlook right now, there are still some signals that give reasons for longer-t

  • Novocure Skyrockets 69% After Pulling Off A Once-In-Six-Years Feat

    Adding Novocure's medical device to standard drugs improved survival for late-stage lung cancer patients, leading NVCR stock to soar Thursday.

  • Geron (GERN) Up on Imetelstat Data on Myelodysplastic Syndromes

    Geron (GERN) posts positive top-line data from the phase III IMerge study investigating its lead candidate, imetelstat for treating lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes. Shares up.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are skyrocketing 49.8% higher as of 10:12 a.m. ET on Thursday. The huge jump came after the company announced the results from a late-stage clinical study evaluating its Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy in treating stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Novocure reported that TTFields in combination with standard therapies met the primary endpoint of the phase 3 study by achieving statistically significant improvement in overall survival compared to standard therapies alone.

  • Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

    The billionaire investor tells TheStreet that a new scandal will soon rock the cryptocurrency industry.

  • ExxonMobil's Profits Are Falling. Is It Time to Sell the Oil Stock?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is starting to feel the pinch of lower oil prices. The oil giant's profits could continue declining in 2023 if oil and gas prices don't perk back up. The company's profit slump might have investors wondering if it's time to sell.

  • ‘I can no longer be an executive at a high level’: Workers with disabilities, including long COVID, are finding their place as companies become more flexible

    Dana Pollard started a new job at the end of 2022, after spending three years recovering from a 2019 stroke. After months of physical and speech therapy, and with the help of medication, Pollard’s condition stabilized. Before the stroke, Pollard managed about 6,000 employees as a director of canvassing.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Stocks Sank Today

    Early-stage companies like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) took some of the biggest hits, dropping by between about 5% and 8% at their lows of the morning. As of 1 p.m. ET, those three stocks were lower by 6.1%, 3.4%, and 6.9%, respectively. As fourth-quarter EV delivery data has begun trickling out this week, investors are growing more and more concerned about the pace of expected growth in the industry.

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.

  • Stocks moving after hours: WWE, Costco

    These are some of the stocks moving in after hours on Jan. 5, 2023.

  • Silvergate Capital stock tanks 42% as FTX collapse ripples through crypto

    Shares of Silvergate Capital plummeted more than 40% as the fallout from the FTX collapse continues throughout the crypto space.

  • Amazon’s 18,000 layoffs set the tone for what hiring and firing will look like in 2023

    Job cuts at Amazon are a sign of tough times to come for tech workers.

  • Longtime Bay Area biotech follows up late-stage trial data with planned $175M stock sale

    After releasing topline late-stage clinical trial data on its drugs effect on a set of precancerous conditions, a longtime Bay Area biotech said it plans to raise $175 million through a stock sale. Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) said early Wednesday that its drug, called imetelstat, met the primary efficacy goal in a Phase III study in certain patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS. The company said it will submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration as it asks the agency this year to approve the drug.

  • Why Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, and Zscaler Stocks Slumped on Jan. 5, 2023

    Cybersecurity stocks are getting hit particularly hard today, with shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) falling 1.1% as of 11:10 a.m. EST, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) down 3.3%, and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) leading the whole pack lower with a 4.9% loss. Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, Piper Sandler started off the New Year with a series of lowered price targets in the cyber sector this morning, reports ratings watcher TheFly. The banker cut Fortinet's price target 5% to $57 a share and made Palo 4% less "Alto" at $220.

  • Amazon layoffs: ‘We still like the stock,’ analyst says

    JMP Securities Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the tech sector, Amazon's wave of layoffs, and the performance of Etsy stock.&nbsp;

  • It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.

    The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.

  • Bellerophon Therapeutics Shares Gained Over 200% Today

    Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BLPH) entered into a license agreement for the development and commercialization of INOpulse with Baylor BioSciences. Under the terms of the license agreement, Bellerophon will receive a license payment of $6 million. Additionally, Bellerophon is entitled to royalties of 5% on net sales resulting from all licensed INOpulse indications within Greater China. Baylor BioSciences will receive exclusive rights to develop and commercialize INOpulse within Greater C

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Why Unity Software Stock Dropped More Than 27%

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) dropped 27.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The S&P 500 was down nearly 6%, so these market conditions certainly helped nudge Unity stock downwards. On Dec. 8, BTIG analyst Clark Lampen downgraded Unity stock to a neutral rating from a buy rating, according to The Fly.