U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.75
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,019.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,640.75
    +16.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.20
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.25
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.26 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    +0.0062 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.41
    -0.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2335
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2900
    +1.0820 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,260.45
    +86.47 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.27
    +2.42 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,853.35
    +2.32 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

AI-based Digital Pathology/AI Pathology Market Research Report 2022 - Global Forecasts to 2035: Likely Evolution of the Market In the Short to Mid-term and Long-term

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-based Digital Pathology/AI Pathology Market Distribution by Type of Neural Network, Type of Assay, Type of End-user, Area of Application, Type of Target Disease Indication and Key Geographies, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "AI-based Digital Pathology / AI Pathology Market" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the AI-based digital pathology market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in providing AI-based digital pathology.

Amidst the ever-growing demand for pathology services, the simultaneous use of technological advances to automate and digitize healthcare procedures is growing. These developments have accelerated research and clinical diagnosis, as well as enhanced patient outcomes, in the recent years.

Specifically, AI-powered digital imaging is one such technology, which has revolutionized the pathology industry by enabling high-throughput scanning of patient samples. To provide more context, AI-based digital pathology / AI pathology involves collection, management, analyzing and sharing of data (via digital slides) in a digital setting.

Through this process, digital slides are created by scanning conventional glass slides with a scanning device, which may be seen on a computer screen or a mobile device and offer a high-resolution digital image. Further, AI pathology technique presents a viable solution to managing the growing pathology workload, while also ensuring more rapid and consistent diagnostic services and research activities.

Moreover, AI-powered digital pathology solutions (digital pathology scanners and digital pathology software) allow pathologists to examine more cases and offer a precise diagnosis. It is worth highlighting that digitized workflows can speed up processing times, lower administrative errors, enable remote collaboration and boost productivity, thereby, allowing significant cost savings.

Considering the rising popularity and demand for such solutions in the healthcare and research industry, and the ongoing efforts of AI-powered digital pathology solution providers / AI pathology solution providers to further improve / expand their respective portfolios, we believe that the AI-based digital pathology market is likely to evolve at a steady pace, till 2035.

Scope of the Report

  • An executive summary of the insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of AI-based digital pathology market and its likely evolution in the mid-long term.

  • A general introduction to AI-based digital pathology, featuring information on artificial intelligence in digital pathology, workflow of AI-based digital pathology, applications of AI-based digital pathology solutions in the healthcare domain.

  • A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of AI-based digital pathology providers, based on several relevant parameters.

  • An in-depth analysis, highlighting the contemporary market trends.

  • Elaborate profiles of various prominent players that are engaged in offering services related to AI-based digital pathology. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and management team) and details related to recent developments and an informed future outlook.

  • A company competitive analysis of various players engaged in this domain. It highlights the capabilities of industry players (in terms of their expertise across various services related to AI-based digital pathology).

  • An analysis of the funding and investments made within this domain, during the period 2016-2022, based on several relevant parameters, such as number of instances, amount invested, type of funding, area of application, geography and information on most active players engaged in the AI-based digital pathology domain.

  • An elaborate analysis in order to estimate the current and future demand for AI-based digital pathology, based on several relevant parameters.

  • A detailed market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely evolution of the AI-based digital pathology market in the short to mid-term and long term, over the period 2022-2035. In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry's growth.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Who are the leading players engaged in offering AI-based digital pathology / AI pathology in the healthcare domain?

  • Which geographies emerged as key hubs for AI-based digital pathology providers?

  • Which type of end-users are primarily employing AI in digital pathology in their regular workflow?

  • What type of funding initiatives are most commonly being reported by stakeholders in this domain?

  • What are the key strategies that can be implemented by emerging players to enter the AI-based digital pathology market?

  • What are the key market trends and driving factors that are likely to impact the growth of the AI-based digital pathology / AI pathology market?

  • How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segment?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE
1.1. Chapter Overview
1.2. Market Segmentations
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Key Questions Answered
1.5. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Artificial Intelligence in Digital Pathology
3.3. Workflow of AI-based Digital Pathology
3.4. Applications of AI-based Digital Pathology Solutions
3.5. Regulatory Requirements Focused on AI-based Digital Pathology:
3.6. Challenges Associated with the Use of AI in Digital Pathology
3.7. Future Perspectives

4. AI-BASED DIGITAL PATHOLOGY: MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. AI-based Digital Pathology Providers: Overall Market Landscape
4.3. AI-based Digital Pathology Providers: Developer Landscape

5. AI-BASED DIGITAL PATHOLOGY MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.1.1. Analysis by Type of Service and Area of Application
5.1.2. Analysis by Type of Feature and Area of Application
5.1.3. Analysis by Type of Product and Area of Application
5.1.4. Analysis by Type of Product and Location of Headquarters
5.1.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

6. COMPANY PROFILES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. PathAI
6.2.1. Company Overview
6.2.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.3. Paige
6.4. Akoya Biosciences
6.5. PROSCIA
6.6. Visiopharm
6.7. Roche Tissue Diagnostics
6.8. Aiforia Technologies
6.9. Indica Labs
6.10. Ibex Medical Analytics

7. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters
7.3. Methodology
7.4. Benchmarking of Portfolio Strength
7.5. Benchmarking of Funding Strength
7.6. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Small Players
7.7. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Mid-sized Players
7.8. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Large Players

8. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Types of Funding
8.3. AI-based Digital Pathology: List of Funding and Investments
8.4. Concluding Remarks

9. DEMAND ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Scope and Methodology
9.3. Global Demand for AI-based Digital Pathology, 2022-2035
9.4. Demand for AI-based Digital Pathology: Analysis by Geography
9.5. Demand for AI-based Digital Pathology: Analysis by Type of End-user
9.6. Concluding Remarks

10. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
10.3. Global AI-based Digital Pathology Market, 2022-2035
10.4. AI-based Digital Pathology Market: Analysis by Type of Neural Network, 2022 and 2035
10.5. AI-based Digital Pathology Market: Analysis by Type of Assay, 2022 and 2035
10.6. AI-based Digital Pathology Market: Analysis by Type of End-user, 2022 and 2035
10.7. AI-based Digital Pathology Market: Analysis by Area of Application, 2022 and 2035
10.8. AI-based Digital Pathology Market: Analysis by Target Disease Indication, 2022 and 2035
10.9. AI-based Digital Pathology Market: Analysis by Key Geographies, 2022 and 2035

11. CONCLUDING REMARKS

12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. aetherAIInterview Transcript: Joe Yeh (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)
12.3. CTL Clinitech LabInterview Transcript: Suraj Bramhane (Laboratory Director and Chief Pathologist)
12.4. Huron Digital Pathology Interview Transcript: Savvas Damaskinos (Vice President, Research and Technology)
12.5. Mindpeak Interview Transcript: Anil Berger (Vice President, Sales and Marketing)
12.6. PramanaInterview Transcript: Scott Wallace (Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships)

13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8p5bjx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions - reports

    The expected layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs. "From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • Microsoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go Deeper

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, joining the ranks of technology giants that are scaling back as the industry prepares for a prolonged slump in demand.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrin

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house – I regret it

    See: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 – how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? Keep in mind however that loans from your employer-based retirement plans are also risky – if you were to separate from your job, for whatever reason, you’d be responsible to pay it back or it would be treated as a distribution. “I wouldn’t advise this or done it this way, but he’s not stuck and it’s not detrimental – it’s just a tough lesson to learn,” said Jordan Benold, a certified financial planner at Benold Financial Planning.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • FTX finds $5.5 billion in liquid assets, still faces 'substantial shortfall'

    Collapsed crypto exchange FTX, which is currently in bankruptcy, says it has identified $5.5 billion of liquid assets but based on current estimates both the international and U.S. based exchange still have a "substantial shortfall" relative to what customers are owed.

  • Apple Gets a Boost in India as Chinese Suppliers Given Clearance

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen of Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are receiving initial clearance by India to expand in the country, helping the tech giant’s efforts to diversify its assembly network beyond China.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • $90,000 to $900,000: Pay transparency laws usher in baffling pay ranges in job postings

    There are many reasons why pay ranges in job postings can vary by a six-figure span.

  • McDonald's Shares Menu Plans for the New Year (Expect More Big Macs)

    The fast-food chain has a major plan to revamp its business and that includes leaning heavily on its classic offerings.

  • Altria (MO) Troubled by High Costs, Soft Smokeable Volumes

    Altria Group (MO) has been troubled by cost woes and soft volumes in the Smokeable Products segment.

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality

  • Ryder layoffs: 800 jobs to be cut at Applied Materials site

    Ryder System Inc. noted in a Jan. 11 letter to the Texas Workforce Commission that it is closing operations at the Applied Materials site in Austin. The transportation and logistics giant made the disclosures under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, and said "one or more other operators" are expected to fill Ryder's void.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Approved by Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett used to have a reputation for being somewhat averse to the technology sector. Through his years of market-crushing performance, the famously successful investor generally preferred to put his company's money behind businesses with streamlined models operating in relatively simple industries, and tech companies have a reputation for complexity. In fact, Berkshire has more equity holdings in technology companies than any other sector -- and by a substantial margin.

  • Chevy offers Malibu buybacks; 14,000 BMW electric vehicles among recent car recalls

    Chevrolet is offering to buy back certain 2022-23 Malibu vehicles that have a defect that hampers their safety features.

  • 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest In Right Now

    Sure, many U.S. stocks look cheap after the 2022 bear market; however, investors shouldn't restrict themselves to just U.S. stocks. It's always surprising to see how cheap leading semiconductor stocks can get whenever there's a downcycle in the industry, considering the importance and growth outlook for semiconductors over the long term. Yes, the chip industry is seeing a big inventory correction in both PCs and low-end mobile phones coming off the pandemic, but if one thinks about the rise of artificial intelligence, such as the recent release of ChatGPT, the energy transition to EVs and the smart grid, the Metaverse, and cloud and edge computing, all of these applications need lots and lots of semiconductors to work.

  • Taiwan Q4 GDP unexpectedly shrinks, worst performance in 13 years

    Taiwan's trade-dependent economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter, putting in its worst performance in 13 years, hit by a drop in exports on slowing global tech demand and COVID-related chaos in its largest market China. That was worse than an increase of 1.3% forecast in a Reuters poll, and the worst quarterly performance since the economy contracted 1.13% in the third quarter of 2009, when the world was dealing with a financial crisis. Compared with the previous quarter, Taiwan's economy contracted 4.24% at a seasonally adjusted annual rate.

  • Supreme Court Asks U.S. Government to Weigh In on Apple Patent Dispute

    The Federal Circuit last year had upheld that Apple and Broadcom used patented technology without authorization.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Focus Shifts To Operating Expenses, Margins?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.