AI-Based Image Analysis Tools and Cloud-Based Deployment to Expand the Global Digital Pathology Market

ReportLinker
·1 min read

The Transformational Health team provides critical insights into the global digital pathology market, highlighting key growth opportunities, market revenue forecast, and business models that will play an essential role in its growth.

New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AI-Based Image Analysis Tools and Cloud-Based Deployment to Expand the Global Digital Pathology Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037568/?utm_source=GNW
The study segments the market by product (hardware, software, and storage solutions) and region (North America, European Union, and Asia-Pacific).

The analyst provides the market forecast and breakdown by region from 2019–2025, capturing developing market trends and regional dynamics vital in increasing market growth.Other topics covered include:
• The largest and emerging digital pathology markets in terms of revenue generation
• Strategic analysis of the digital pathology workflow in a clinical setting
• The necessity for digital pathology participants to adopt a standard imaging format and adoption challenges
• Comprehensive insights on the latest regulatory landscape in the US and EU for digital pathology companies
• Growth opportunities centering on using AI in image analysis, innovative business models such as on-demand services, and end-user segments like pharmaceutical contract services
Author: Deepak Jayakumar
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037568/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


  • Gold prices slide as Turkey upheaval buoys U.S. dollar

    Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors opted for alternative safe-haven assets such as the U.S. dollar and bonds after Turkey's abrupt decision to replace its central bank head with a critic of high interest rates sparked financial uncertainty. Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,736.71 per ounce by 0600 GMT, having dipped as much as 0.7% earlier in the session. "This morning when the Turkish Lira fell out of bid, we might have seen gold benefiting with the dollar and Japanese yen but that's clearly not the case," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

  • Temasek-backed CapitaLand to split into two as it seeks asset-light growth

    CapitaLand Ltd, majority-owned by Singapore state investor Temasek, announced on Monday plans to split itself into two in a strategy aimed at pursuing growth as an asset-light company. It is proposing to inject its real estate investment trusts and investment management unit into a separate listed Singapore entity and place its real estate development business under a Temasek unit. The restructuring move by CapitaLand comes after it posted its first annual loss in nearly two decades in 2020, and like rival property developers, faces a tough outlook due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Lira Sinks as Much as 15% After Erdogan Fires Central Banker

    (Bloomberg) -- The Turkish lira plunged as much as 15% against the dollar following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s shock decision to oust the country’s central bank chief, wiping out a large chunk of the currency’s gains under his four-month tenure.The decline put the lira within a few percentage points of a record low reached on Nov. 6, the day before ex-governor Naci Agbal was appointed. It was trading at 7.8645 to the dollar at 10:12 a.m. in Istanbul after weakening to 8.4707 in early Asian hours, when liquidity for emerging-market currencies tends to be thinner.The decision to fire Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, raises concerns that the country will again prematurely ease interest rates. Before Agbal, investors frequently criticized Turkey’s monetary authority as being too quick to undo tightening and too slow to respond to risks, most recently in August, when the lira lost about a quarter of its value.Agbal’s policies to raise rates to tackle soaring inflation had made the lira the best carry-trade currency this year, bringing capital into Turkish markets.“Bulls’ optimism was based on CBRT being allowed to keep rates high for some time, and after last Thursday that looked very promising,” said Henrik Gullberg of Coex Partners Ltd., who previously saw the lira appreciating beyond 6.90 per dollar. “That’s ruined now; it will be hard to find lira bulls,” he said, adding that the currency could now head back to levels when Agbal was appointed.Agbal’s replacement, Sahap Kavcioglu, pledged on Sunday to use monetary-policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability. He also said the bank’s rate-setting meetings will take place according to schedule.Kavcioglu is a professor of banking at Marmara University in Istanbul and a columnist at the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper. The paper criticized the monetary authority’s latest interest-rate increase on its front page on Friday, saying the decision “turned a deaf ear” to Turkey’s 83 million people, would hurt economic growth and primarily benefits “London-based owners of hot money.”In a column published by Yeni Safak on Feb. 9, Kavcioglu said it was “saddening” to see columnists, bankers and business organizations in Turkey seeking economic stability in high interest rates at a time when other countries had negative rates. He also seconded Erdogan’s unorthodox theory on the relationship between interest rates and inflation, saying that raising interest rates would “indirectly open the way to increasing inflation.”Most economists think the opposite is true.A rush to sell the currency as markets reopened in Asia overwhelmed support for the lira from state banks, according to a foreign currency trader familiar with the transactions, who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said Turkey will continue to stick to free markets and a liberal foreign-exchange regime. The government will continue to prioritize price stability, and fiscal policies will support the monetary authority in its efforts to rein in inflation, he said on Monday.“I expect massive state bank intervention in the short term to hold a line on the lira,” said Timothy Ash, a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London, adding that he’s not sure where the line will be drawn. “The new governor will be dependent on utilizing the reserve bounty that the former governor left him to smooth his entry into the job.”Hold the LineLast year, Turkish banks spent more than $100 billion of the nation’s foreign reserves to support the currency, according to a report by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. That prompted calls by Turkish opposition lawmakers for a judicial probe into the official reserves.In comparison, foreign investors purchased a net $4.7 billion worth of stocks and bonds in the months following Agbal’s appointment. Overseas inflows to Turkey through swaps totaled about $14 billion during that period, Istanbul-based economist Haluk Burumcekci said.The lira had strengthened under Agbal’s watch as he ended a complicated funding structure and pledged to ensure price stability. His abrupt removal comes on the heels of a 200 basis-point interest-rate hike on Thursday, double what was expected in a Bloomberg survey, amid accelerating inflation.Erdogan Ousts Central-Bank Head, Installs Interest-Rate AllyWhat Bloomberg Economics Says“The hit to the central bank’s credibility and independence can’t be overstated. Erdogan has battered the institution with interventions that have repeatedly backfired. Financial markets were willing to give Agbal a chance, his successor will find it hard to build that trust again.”--Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist. For full REACT, click hereThe lira’s weakness could add to inflationary pressures building in the economy and erode Turkey’s real rate, currently the highest in emerging markets after Egypt’s.Japanese PositionsWhile Turkey’s high nominal rates are a lure for yield hunters, its mercurial inflation and the perception that central-bank policy has been too loose has made the lira one of the most volatile currencies in the world.Among those who find themselves on the wrong side of the trade are Japanese retail investors. Long positions made up almost 86% of the total lira-yen positions traded on the Tokyo Financial Exchange on Friday, the most among 14 major currency pairs, based on the latest data compiled by Bloomberg.“We will never know how successful Agbal’s approach could have been, but initial signs were positive,” said Emre Akcakmak, a portfolio adviser at East Capital in Dubai, who anticipates a reversal on some of the recent hot money inflows.“Even when the market stabilizes after a while, investors will have little tolerance, if any, in case the new governor prematurely cuts the rates again,” Akcakmak said.(Updates with more details on markets from the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Federal Reserve’s Digital Dollar Momentum Worries Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- The financial services industry, braced for what could be its biggest disruption in decades, is about to get an early glimpse at the Federal Reserve’s work on a new digital currency.Wall Street is not thrilled.Banks, credit card companies and digital payments processors are nervously watching the push to create an electronic alternative to the paper bills Americans carry in their wallets, or what some call a digital dollar and others call a Fedcoin.As soon as July, officials at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which have been developing prototypes for a digital dollar platform, plan to unveil their research, said James Cunha, who leads the project for the Boston Fed.A digital currency could fundamentally change the way Americans use money, leading some financial firms to lobby the Fed and Congress to slow its creation -- or at least ensure they’re not cut out.Seeing the threat to their profits, the banks’ main trade group has told Congress a digital dollar isn’t needed, while payment companies like Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. are trying to work with central banks to make sure the new currencies can be used on their networks.“Everyone is afraid that you could disrupt all the incumbent players with a whole new form of payment,” said Michael Del Grosso, an analyst for Compass Point Research & Trading LLC.Lawmakers, U.S. Treasury Department officials and the Fed haven’t yet approved the rollout of a U.S. virtual currency, which could still be years away. Nor have they decided how a digital dollar would interact with the existing global payments network. Still, the U.S. and other countries seem committed enough to digitizing their currencies that it’s making financial industry executives nervous.“The fire has been lit,” said Josh Lipsky, who has helped convene government officials from the U.S. and other countries working on digital currencies as director of the GeoEconomics Center at the Atlantic Council. “The world is moving very quickly on these projects.”At issue are forms of digital cash being considered by the U.S. and other governments. The growing popularity of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, whose market value has grown to more than $1 trillion, inspired the projects. Unlike those privately created tokens, the new currencies would be issued by central banks as an alternative to paper bills. Cash wouldn’t go away, but its use would likely decline.Using the currencies could be as simple as holding up the screen of a mobile phone to be scanned. Behind the scenes, the digital cash would move from one account to another. This is similar to how most money already works -- the majority of U.S. dollars are just digital entries in bank accounts -- but the new currency could potentially avoid the go-between of a commercial bank or credit-card network. For vendors, settlement would happen almost immediately, without having to wait for the money or worry about fraud.The U.S. effort got an extra push last month, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said such a project could help Americans who don’t have access to the banking system.In video remarks last week to a payments conference in Basel, Switzerland, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell may have eased some of the banks’ concerns when he said “digital currencies would need to be integrated into existing payment systems alongside cash and other forms of money.”Cunha said the Boston Fed and MIT hope to unveil some of their work in the third quarter, including at least two prototype software platforms that could move, store and settle transactions made with digital dollars. He wouldn’t say if either platform uses the blockchain technology that underlies Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Once the prototypes are released, Cunha said, others will be able to see and build on the code.The Fed’s work is meant to show what’s possible without taking a stand on major issues that the central bank, Treasury and Congress must address, Cunha said. These include whether the Fed itself should host customer accounts, whether to allow anonymity, and what protections consumers would have in case of a cyber-breach or mistaken transaction.“We think it’s important that we not wait for the policy debate because then we’ll be a year or so behind,” Cunha said. “This will take significant outreach to the industry and serious debate.”The potential that the central bank could cut banks out of their middleman role in the lucrative U.S. payments system is causing angst among banks.So is the push coming from Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, the new chairman of the Senate Banking Committee. Brown is urging the Fed to move quickly to create digital-currency accounts for Americans who can’t easily access the financial system and have been forced to deal with payday lenders who charge higher fees and interest rates. Brown’s plan could threaten the deposits that commercial banks rely on to make mortgages and other loans.“Rushing anything of this potential magnitude could introduce unintended consequences that threaten the stability of the banking system without contributing meaningfully to economic inclusion,” said Steve Kenneally, senior vice president of payments at the American Bankers Association.The ABA, which says it’s lobbying Congress on the issue, last year in written testimony called the digital dollar a costly solution in search of a nonexistent problem.Two lobbyists for a large bank said they’re in contact with lawmakers to keep track of the issue. They expect lobbying to pick up once banks can actually see the Fed’s work and how it might affect them, said the lobbyists, who requested anonymity to discuss internal conversations.Interest in a digital currency has gathered momentum in part because many banks take days to give consumers access to checks deposited in their accounts and some charge stiff overdraft fees. Those without bank accounts sometimes must pay high fees to cash paychecks or transmit money to relatives.Some of the profits of credit-card companies, such as Visa and Mastercard, could be at risk if the new currencies let Americans more easily make transactions without their involvement and fees.Spokespeople from both companies say their firms are working with central banks to ensure the new currencies can run over their networks. Mastercard in February began to issue pre-paid debit cards loaded with the “Sand Dollar,” a digital currency issued by the Bahamas.“We’re increasingly having conversations with central banks as they think about designing potential central bank digital currency, CBDC, and we’re talking to them about how they think about design,” said Visa’s North America president Oliver Jenkyn, at a Morgan Stanley conference earlier this month. “So there’s a lot of talking, but there’s actually a lot of action alongside it as well.”Other countries are further along. China is currently piloting a digital yuan in several cities. Lipsky said there’s a chance its currency could be ready for a broader debut at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which he said could cause tensions if American athletes are asked to use a currency that the Chinese government can completely track.Brown earlier this month sent a letter to Powell urging him to speed up the research. “We cannot be left behind,” Brown wrote.Among other threats, Brown pointed to the development by Facebook Inc. and other companies of their own cryptocurrency, once called Libra. That currency, since renamed Diem, was slated to launch in 2020 but has struggled to win regulatory approval.Advocates of existing cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, have mixed feelings about the Federal Reserve muscling into the industry.A Fedcoin could acclimate Americans to purchasing Bitcoin, said Jerry Brito, who heads Coin Center, a cryptocurrency advocacy group. But depending on the government’s direction, such a currency could be used to track Americans’ spending, destroying the partial anonymity that was once the promise of crypto, he said.A U.S. digital dollar could also put the final nail in the coffin for Bitcoin as a means of exchange, Brito said. Crypto enthusiasts have already started to acknowledge that’s happening anyway, and instead tout the currency as a store of value or “digital gold.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CP Rail Agrees to Buy Kansas City Southern for $25 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion, seeking to create a 20,000-mile rail network linking the U.S., Mexico and Canada in the first year of those nations’ new trade alliance.The transaction creates the only network that cuts through all three North American countries, giving CP access to the Kansas City, Missouri-based company’s sprawling Midwestern rail network that connects farms in Kansas and Missouri to ports along the Gulf of Mexico. The network would also let CP reach deep into Mexico, which made up almost half of Kansas City Southern’s revenue last year.“I’ve had my eye on the KCS for quite some time,” CP Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel said in a telephone interview. “We extend our reach for our customers through the U.S. and into Mexico, and at the same time KCS can do the same coming from Mexico up to U.S. destinations and Canada.”The combination -- the biggest purchase of a U.S. asset by a Canadian company since 2016 -- would provide a transportation solution for manufacturers seeking to bring factories back to North America after the pandemic exposed risks of relying on overseas supply chains, Creel said. The merger has a “compelling and powerful environmental impact” by enticing more truck cargo to rail, which is about four times more fuel efficient, he said.Kansas City investors will receive 0.489 of a CP share and $90 in cash for each share they hold, valuing the stock at $275 apiece -- 23% more than Friday’s record close, according to a statement from both companies on Sunday.Creel will be CEO of the new company, to be based in Calgary, and is expected to remain at the helm until at least early 2026, according to a separate statement. The new entity, to be called Canadian Pacific Kansas City, or CPKC, will have revenue of about $8.7 billion and almost 20,000 employees.Trade PlayThe transaction would be the biggest Canadian purchase of a U.S. asset since Enbridge agreed to buy Spectra Energy for about $28 billion five years ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That deal closed in early 2017.The deal comes as trade across the three nations is expected to pick up under the Biden administration. Just days after his inauguration, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of Canada and Mexico, his first calls with foreign counterparts, where issues from trade to climate change were discussed.Mexico is a crucial supplier of vehicles, auto parts, electronics and food and a major customer of grain, fuel and consumer goods -- ties that are likely to be strengthened by July’s passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact.Kansas City’s unique network linking Mexico’s largest industrial cities and ports to the U.S. Midwest would be positioned to benefit if the coronavirus pandemic and fraying ties between the U.S. and China prompt companies to move lower-wage manufacturing from Asia to North America.As part of the transaction, CP will issue 44.5 million new shares, to be financed with cash-on-hand and about $8.6 billion in debt. CP’s debt would jump to about $20 billion and leverage would increase to about four times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Free cash flow of about $7 billion over a three-year period from the combined railroad would help CP whittle that down to 2.5 times.CP expects to boost adjusted diluted EPS in the first full year after completing the deal, and later generate double-digit accretion. The combination will result in about $780 million of efficiency gains over three years, with about three-fourths of that coming from profit increase.No Job CutsThere will be no workforce reductions, Creel said in the interview, and he predicted the merger will result in job gains as sales grow.CP will file the merger application with the U.S. Surface and Transportation Board on Monday and begin the process of creating a trust that will hold Kansas City Southern’s shares while approval is pending, Creel said. The companies expect a review by the STB to be completed by mid-2022On a conference call with analysts Sunday, Creel said there’s “minimal risk’’ that regulators will block the deal. There are no situations in which the merger will cause shippers to lose access to rail options, he said.“The Canadian Pacific-KC Southern combination has most of the hallmarks for regulatory approval,” said Lee Klaskow, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “It will remain the smallest Class I railroad and the lack of overlap and the extension of the combined networks will not impede competition, in our view, and may result in improved fluidity.”He added that Kansas City Southern is exempt from the regulator’s “high-hurdle merger rules.”Still, there could be other obstacles. CP’s hostile attempt to acquire Norfolk Southern Corp. beginning in 2015 collapsed amid a hail of shipper criticism, including from United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corp. and even the U.S. Army, which uses the rails to transport military equipment. Creel called the deal “simple and pro-competition” because the two networks don’t overlap.“It provides a positive impact for all stakeholders, including the public interest,” Creel said. “Existing customers get to extend their length of haul and reach into new markets, as well as new customers that this network will naturally attract.”A Repeat TargetKansas City Southern, the smallest of the U.S.’s Class I freight railroads, has been a takeover target before.In September, Dow Jones reported that the company rejected a $20 billion offer from Blackstone Group Inc. and Global Infrastructure Partners. Rumors of Kansas City Southern as a takeover target have swirled for years, especially after Canadian National Railway completed the purchase of the Illinois Central Railroad in 1999 that gave it access to ports in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.Creel and Kansas City Southern CEO Pat Ottensmeyer said they began talks on the merger late last year. The two companies, which has work together for years with railcar exchanges, decided the timing was right, especially after the revamped U.S.- Mexico-Canada trade deal that replaced NAFTA, Ottensmeyer said.“This is a combination that just makes tremendous sense given that lack of overlap and the opportunities such as USMCA present for the outlook for rail and the footprint that this company is going to have in terms of an unmatched North American network,” Ottensmeyer said in the telephone interview.BMO Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs are financial advisers for Canadian Pacific, while Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are advising Kansas City Southern.(Updates with Creel comment from conference call in 15th paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to say the free cash flow figure refers to a three-year period)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian Shoppers Snap Up Gold Bangles to Bars After Price Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold price’s slump to near a nine-month low is drawing jewelry shoppers in Asia to hunt for bargains.After a year of demand being in the doldrums, retailers are buying more of the precious metal to cater to people like Seema B, a 35-year-old housewife who ventured to Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar to get new bangles after months of putting it off. “The prices have come down a bit and the general worries about the virus have also eased,” she said.Seema joins others in India and Malaysia who are stocking up for weddings and investment. Retail investors in South Korea are amassing bullion while Chinese demand drove sales higher over the Lunar New Year. The demand for physical gold may stem the slide in prices that have been pummeled by rising bond yields and outflows from bullion-backed exchange-traded funds.When financial investors aren’t buying, “the physical market becomes increasingly important in setting the floor for prices,” said Suki Cooper, a precious metals analyst at Standard Chartered Bank. “The gold price floor is starting to look well cushioned.”​Jewelers in India see the momentum lasting until the auspicious gold-buying day of Akshaya Tritiya in May. Kumar Jain, owner of U.T. Zaveri store in Mumbai, expects his sales to almost double in the January-March period from a year earlier and is optimistic about the coming quarter too.“We have seen the best demand in the past month since the virus fear emerged in March last year, as customers came out to buy for weddings thinking prices will go up further,” he said.A cut to the import duty has also made the precious metal cheaper in India, which imports almost all the gold it consumes. Early estimates show gold purchases surged to the highest since late 2019 in February.In China, gold jewelry consumption is set to grow 28% in 2021, with most of the bump in the first quarter as the post-Covid recovery runs out of steam and prices rally later in the year, Metals Focus said in a report earlier this month.Jewelry sales at big urban retailers more than doubled during the Lunar New Year holiday compared with last year, according to Zhang Yongtao, secretary general at the China Gold Association. That has pushed the local market to largely trade at a premium since mid-January, which hasn’t happened since February 2020, said StanChart’s Cooper.Bullion dealers say premiums on kilobars have also been increasing in Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand since February.That is likely due to the scrap market coming to a standstill after gold prices dropped, which meant refiners are struggling to get material to make enough gold bars, said Joshua Rotbart, founder and managing partner at J. Rotbart & Co. “Having said that there is no real stress in the market and definitely premiums are not at all-time highs.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Where’s the Science Behind CDC’s 6-Foot Social-Distance Decree?

    The new limit for schools is 3 feet. But the public is in the dark about the basis of these recommendations.

  • In India, Reliance Retail's private labels revolution spooks global consumer goods makers

    Inside supermarkets of Reliance Retail, run by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, little-known food and home cleaning brands take pride of place on shelves alongside global labels owned by giants Nestle, Unilever and Coca-Cola. These are not just a cheap and cheerful option for urban shoppers in Reliance's own expanding store network. This is Ambani's bet on pitching brands that are basic, yet still aspirational at 'kiranas' - traditional mom-and-pop stores which serve roughly 80% of the retail market in world's second-most populous nation.

  • Global Hedge Fund Investors With $812 Billion Prefer Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds focused on Asia are predicting a surge of new money from North America and Europe as investors move away from overvalued U.S. assets to tap the early pandemic recovery in China and other parts of the region.The GameStop Corp. investing craze that pitted retail traders against hedge funds may add to the Asian flows, with investors seeking to avoid similar losses from short-selling squeezes, according to hedge fund companies including APS Asset Management.A Credit Suisse Group AG survey of more than 200 institutional investors with $812 billion in hedge fund assets showed Asia-Pacific was the most-sought after region with 55% net demand, the highest in over a decade. By comparison, net demand for North America stood at just 20%. The figures measure the share of investors planning to raise allocations minus those planning to trim.“This year we are going to see strong net inflows based on our conversations,” said Richard Johnston, Asia head at Albourne Partners in Hong Kong. “The areas we are seeing most demand for are China equities, low-net hedge funds and private credit.”The investment shift could help foster growth in Asia’s relatively small hedge fund industry, centered largely in Hong Kong and Singapore. Investors around the world are trying to find ways of profiting from the region’s economic growth, and Asia hedge funds have outperformed global peers.Johnston, who advises investors on alternative investments, said some North American institutions are pushing China allocations to 15% to 20% of their overall investments in a range of asset classes.Total assets under management by Asia-Pacific based hedge funds rose 20% last year to $155.6 billion, according to Preqin data, and firms like Dymon Asia expect more inflows this year.“Once the lockdowns come off, which could be later this year, then I think it will be very healthy for the broad industry of hedge funds out here in Asia,” said Dymon Asia founding partner Danny Yong in Singapore, whose fund manages about $5 billion.The surge in monetary and fiscal stimulus in North America and Europe may also push some investors to park more money in Asia, skirting the frothiness of U.S. markets, fund managers said. Regulatory changes that have made it easier for hedge funds to invest in China are also boosting demand.“The U.S. and Europe have thrown in the kitchen sink in terms of a liquidity and easing perspective so you have seen those asset markets have over-earned,” Yong said, adding that investors in those regions were previously reluctant to move money with strong gains at home. “Ultimately it’s about the return until such point – and I believe that 2021 could be that year – where Asia significantly outperforms.”China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index has topped the S&P 500 for the past two years, and was outpacing the U.S. again in 2021 before a recent pull back. The gauge is down 3% this year, compared with a 4.2% gain in the U.S. index.GameStop refugeesAPS Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Kok Hoi Wong, whose firm manages about $3 billion, predicted some of the institutional investors who got burned backing hedge funds that shorted GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. would redeem some money and redeploy a portion to Asia. The lack of popular forums for retail investors like WallStreetBets and platforms like Robinhood Markets Inc. mean similar squeezes are less likely to happen in the region.“It’ll probably start in the second or third quarter,” he said. “But whether you’re operating in Asia, the U.S. or anywhere in the world you’ve got to make sure your risk-controls are rigorous enough to prevent you from getting into that kind of trouble.”APS tries to avoid overly-popular positions - also known as ‘crowded trades’ - and only shorts companies with large market capitalizations to prevent the type of swings that punished hedge funds trying to short AMC and GameStop, he added.Still, Dymon’s Yong warned similar retail-driven short-squeezing events are on the cusp of coming to Asia. Its first line of protection is to run a multi-strategy fund with low correlation to equity indexes. A second strategy is to make 1,000 short bets and 1,000 long wagers -- none worth more than 1% of a company’s market value -- to lower the potential impact of a single, major event.(Updates markets)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blackstone Doubles Down on Hospitality in $6.2 Billion Crown Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. offered to buy Crown Resorts Ltd. in an A$8.02 billion ($6.2 billion) deal, pouncing on the troubled Australian casino operator while it’s under assault from domestic regulators.The New York-based private equity firm, which already owns 10% of Crown, bid A$11.85 a share in cash for the rest of the company, Crown said Monday. Crown is assessing the proposal and its stock soared 21% to A$11.97 at the close of trade in Sydney, indicating investors expect a higher bid or a rival suitor.Crown was last month found unfit to run its new Sydney casino after years of money laundering at other properties, and faces inquiries into its suitability to own casinos in Melbourne and Perth. But if Crown’s planned corporate makeover can appease regulators, the prize for Blackstone is clear: casino monopolies in two Australian cities and a gleaming A$2.2 billion resort on Sydney’s waterfront.With a decades-long history of hotel and gaming investments, Blackstone is now doubling down on one of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic -- just as vaccines fuel hopes of a travel and leisure recovery. Last week, Blackstone teamed up with Starwood Capital Group and struck a $6 billion deal for hotel operator Extended Stay America Inc. In 2019, Blackstone agreed to buy the Bellagio casino and resort in Las Vegas for $4.25 billion.For James Packer, Crown’s largest shareholder with a 36% stake, Blackstone’s offer represents a fresh chance to exit Crown after at least two failed attempts to find a suitor. February’s damning exposure of widespread management and cultural failings at Crown was just the latest blow for the billionaire, who has stepped back from corporate life to fight a mental-health battle.Before Blackstone’s offer, Crown shares had almost halved from a high of A$18 in early 2014. They’ve been pummeled by a series of dramas, including a 2016 legal crackdown in mainland China, an aborted takeover and the Covid-19 pandemic.The risk for Blackstone is that it’s left owning a company hamstrung by fresh regulatory action. Last month’s New South Wales inquiry said Crown needed to overhaul its management, governance and culture before gaming operations could start in Sydney. Chief Executive Officer Ken Barton and five other directors have since quit.The investigation found that Crown “enabled and facilitated” money laundering through bank accounts tied to its Perth and Melbourne casinos for at least five years before 2019. The report heaped criticism on the relationship between Crown and Packer’s investment company: reporting lines were blurred, risks weren’t identified, and conflicts or potential conflicts weren’t recognized.Read more: Packer’s Casino Dream Dashed as Crown Seen Unfit for LicenseA spokesperson for the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority said Monday the regulator was aware of the takeover approach, but is “not in a position to comment on any potential outcomes.”A probe starts Wednesday into Crown’s suitability to run its Melbourne casino and a separate investigation into Crown Perth will also take place this year. That means Blackstone could be the new owner of a company that’s barred -- temporarily, at least -- from operating its three Australian casinos.“That’s a material risk to consider,” said Xinning Xiao, a senior lecturer in accounting at Monash Business School in Melbourne who specializes in corporate governance. “The restructuring may take years.”Representatives for the gaming regulators in Victoria and Western Australia had no immediate comment on Blackstone’s potential ownership of Crown.What Bloomberg Opinion says:By bringing in its own management to run the show -- the normal course of business for most private equity takeovers -- Blackstone would automatically be carrying out the wholesale management restructuring that Crown will likely need if it’s to hold onto its gaming licenses following a damning money laundering inquiry.--David Fickling. To read the column, click herePrevious efforts to reach a deal involving Crown have come to nothing.Wynn Resorts Ltd. in early 2019 abruptly ended talks to buy Crown for about A$10 billion, just a few hours after the discussions leaked to the media. Last year, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. scrapped a deal to buy 20% of Crown from Packer.Analysts at Macquarie Group Ltd. said late last year a merger of Crown with Sydney rival Star Entertainment Group Ltd. could hypothetically “create significant shareholder value,” even though neither company had publicly addressed the idea.A representative for Packer’s private investment company declined to comment on Blackstone’s approach.Blackstone wants unanimous approval from Crown’s board before the deal can go ahead, as well as permission from regulators to own and operate Crown’s casinos, according to the statement.Blackstone bought its current stake in Crown from Melco last year for A$8.15 a share.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Markets: Asia stocks hesitant as bonds boosted by Turkish tumult

    Asian stocks turned mixed and bonds bounced on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira sparked talk that capital controls might be needed to stem the rout, though the wider fallout was relatively restrained for the moment. The dollar was trading almost 12% higher versus the lira at 8.0520, the sharpest move since August 2018 when Turkish markets were in another of their periodic crises. The slide came after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates.

  • CapitaLand to separate real estate development and fund management units

    CapitaLand Ltd on Monday has proposed a consolidation of its investment management platform and the lodging business into an entity called CapitaLand Investment Management (CLIM) as part of a restructuring process. The Singaporean property developer announced the restructuring along with CLA Real Estate Holdings, an indirect fully owned unit of Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, the largest shareholder of CapitaLand. CapitaLand said it would also place its real estate development business under the private ownership of CLA.

  • SNB Threw $118 Billion at FX Campaign as U.S. Alarm Bells Rang

    (Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank spent 110 billion francs ($118 billion) on interventions in 2020, evidence of heightened market activism that risks fueling more tension with the U.S.The tally is the highest since 2012 and indicates officials purchased currency worth 9 billion francs in the fourth quarter, when the U.S. Treasury branded Switzerland a currency manipulator. Such eye-watering sums won’t escape the attention of President Joe Biden’s new administration in Washington, which doesn’t appear to be breaking with the stance of its predecessor.That raises the prospect of the standoff with Switzerland over currencies continuing. SNB President Thomas Jordan remains steadfast in his willingness to intervene, and is likely to reiterate that view after a quarterly monetary decision later this week.“The Biden people are going to be tough and vigilant,” said Mark Sobel, a former career Treasury official now U.S. Chairman of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum. “I think they will continue the Trump administration’s approach to pushing countries to be more transparent about their foreign exchange practices and interventions.”The change of leadership since the exit of President Donald Trump had fueled hopes of a shift in the U.S. stance, but that might not come to pass. Both Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her foreign affairs counterpart Antony Blinken have vowed to oppose manipulation. The 2020 Democratic Party party platform also contained a commitment.In doggedly sticking to their intervention policy, Swiss officials have pointed out that their capital market is too small for the sort of quantitative easing program that was employed by the Federal Reserve, which caused a drop in the dollar.“Other countries have been quantitative easing to have some control over their exchange rates,” said Jane Foley, head of foreign exchange strategy at Rabobank. “Perhaps it’s a little bit rich that the U.S. Treasury is pointing their finger at Switzerland.”The Swiss have also tried explaining that they can’t just boost fiscal expenditure instead, and that a country of just 8.5 million that is home to some of the world’s largest companies, will inevitably show an overstated current account surplus.The International Monetary Fund and the Bank for International Settlements have both given the SNB a green light.With inflation barely above zero, Jordan and his colleagues are all but sure to repeat their willingness to use interventions at their decision at 9:30 am local time on Thursday. They will probably also keep interest rates at a record low of -0.75%.Switzerland can take comfort from the fact that the franc has depreciated against both the dollar and the euro, lessening the need for interventions that the SNB says are essential to keep deflationary forces at bay.Economic activity is still blighted by the pandemic, and the vaccination program is behind schedule. The SNB will also update its growth and inflation forecasts.“Now that the franc is losing ground, the central bank will welcome the franc weakening but continue to stress it remains highly valued, that risks on forex markets persist, and therefore stands ready to intervene,” said GianLuigi Mandruzzato, an economist at EFG Bank. “Interventions will start again should the franc rise again,” with the 1.07 per euro mark likely a key threshold.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Crusade Against Risk Is Tormenting Financial Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Divining the targets of Beijing’s latest de-risking campaign is becoming an essential trading strategy.Those who failed to take heed of warnings about asset bubbles by officials were steamrolled by a $1.3 trillion rout in Chinese equities, with the most popular stocks bearing the brunt of the selloff. That came shortly after Beijing stunned millions of would-be investors by canning Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion listing at the 11th hour, despite evidence that regulators had growing concerns over its business model. In another sign of complacency, Tencent Holdings Ltd. neared $1 trillion in value even as the fintech industry came under attack, only for the stock to then suffer its worst week since 2011.Quick reversals in asset prices show how the Communist Party remains an outsized influence on China’s financial markets, despite the increasing presence of foreign investors. While regulators are more vocal about their intentions than in the past, Party policy remains opaque to outsiders. What’s clear is Beijing’s determination to tackle risk after last year’s stimulus pushed leverage to almost 280% of economic output.“China is facing an increasingly complex environment,” said Gen Li, chief executive officer of Beijing BG Capital Management Ltd. “Officials have repeatedly expressed their concern about asset prices deviating from economic fundamentals, and there’s also the risk of financial turmoil abroad.”This month alone, the nation’s banking watchdog warned about leverage in the industry, a deputy governor of the central bank proposed creating a new “Financial Stability Law,” and Premier Li Keqiang spoke of the “formidable tasks” China faces in reducing risks in the financial system. The securities regulator chief said Saturday that large flows of “hot money” must be strictly controlled.While the new fronts in the battle against destabilizing elements are disturbing -- and penalizing -- investors, officials have so far succeeded in deflating bubbles without creating panic. The CSI 300 Index of stocks is more than 40% above last year’s March low and has steadied around 5,000 points since state-backed funds entered the market. A year-to-date record $10 billion worth of corporate bond defaults hasn’t undermined confidence in higher-rated debt. China’s government bonds are among the world’s least volatile.Xi Jinping’s government is taking advantage of an economic recovery to deleverage, a longstanding goal shelved during the trade war with the U.S. and further delayed by the pandemic. China accumulated much of its record debt pile after the global financial crisis, when it binged on credit to avoid the economic slumps ravaging the West. Efforts in 2017 to restrain debt growth, especially in the shadow-banking industry, led to higher money-market rates and a slump in government bonds.“Markets are in danger of experiencing a replay of 2017 and 2018,” said Shi Min, director of credit investment at Beijing Lakefront Asset Management Co. “In 2018, private enterprises and real estate suffered the most. This year, local state-owned enterprises with excess capacity and high leverage are the targets.”Beijing’s caution stands out as money gushes from the world’s major central banks and the Biden administration prepares to unleash its $1.9 trillion spending package. The divergence is the major reason why the CSI 300 Index of stocks is headed for its worst month since 2016 relative to MSCI Inc.’s global benchmark.The focus on deleveraging will likely continue to affect the most vulnerable parts of financial markets. Along with expensive stocks, the housing market and its indebted developers, local government financing vehicles and energy producers are at risk.“Financial stability will face more complex and severe challenges. We need to attach great importance to it and deal with it steadily, actively and effectively curb the spread of financial risk contagion, and resolutely maintain the bottom line of avoiding systemic financial risks.”Liu Guiping, a deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, wrote in a March 16 article.The campaign against risk has accelerated since November as it became clearer that stimulus was working and Donald Trump would no longer be a threat to China. The week after Ant’s share sale was spiked on Nov. 3, Beijing proposed new rules to curb monopolistic practices in the internet industry -- which became law after just three months. Financial regulators are now targeting Tencent for increased supervision.President Xi last week warned against excess in the nation’s tech firms. Years of loose regulatory oversight had allowed the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent to grow into sprawling empires, with businesses essential to the lives of millions of Chinese.With Xi seeking to consolidate power as Communist Party chief after his second term expires next year, ensuring stability is maintained will be key to the success of the de-risking push. PBOC Governor Yi Gang said Sunday that China still has room to pump liquidity into the economy while keeping its leverage ratio stable.“We remain optimistic that China can manage the deleveraging process without a credit crisis or a hard landing,” wrote UBS Global Wealth Management’s chief investment office in a March 3 report, led by Mark Haefele and Min Lan Tan.(Updates with weekend comments from securities regulator in fifth paragraph, central bank governor in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Pros From Goldman to JPMorgan on New Inflation Era

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the invisible force rocking Wall Street: An inflation revival for the post-lockdown era that could change everything in the world of cross-asset investing.As America’s dalliance with run-it-hot economics sends market-derived price expectations to the highest in more than a decade, Bloomberg solicited the views of top money managers on their make-or-break hedging strategies ahead.One takeaway: The economics of trading from stocks and real estate to interest rates would be turned upside down if projections of runaway prices are to be believed.Yet there are clear divisions. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says commodities have proven their mettle over a century while JPMorgan Asset Management is skeptical -- preferring to hide in alternative assets like infrastructure.Pimco, meanwhile, warns the market’s inflation obsession is misplaced with central banks potentially still set to undershoot targets over the next 18 months.The comments below have been edited for clarity.Alberto Gallo, partner and portfolio manager at AlgebrisLikes hedges including convertible bonds and commoditiesWe don’t know at this point if the inflation pick-up will be sustained, but it’s a good start. What we do know is that markets are positioned completely the wrong way. Investors have been long QE assets like Treasuries, investment grade debt, gold and tech stocks. They’ve been long Wall Street and short Main Street for a decade.There will be rotation into real-economy assets such as small caps, financials and energy stocks instead of rates and credit, and that will generate a lot of volatility. We like convertible debt in value sectors which are linked to an acceleration in the cycle. We also like commodities.We are turning from an environment where central banks pushed the accelerator by keeping interest rates low while governments pulled the handbrake with austerity, to one where governments and central banks are now working together.Thushka Maharaj, global multi-asset strategist at JPMorgan Asset ManagementPrefers real assets over commodity and price-protected bondsCommodities tend to be volatile and do not necessarily offer good inflation protection. As for index-linked bonds, our study showed their long duration outweighs the pure inflation compensation this asset offers. It’s not the top asset on our list of inflation hedging.If inflation were to rise and continue rising -- and we think that’s a low probability event -- equity sectors that are geared toward the recovery provide a good investment profile. We also like real assets and the dollar.We are expecting volatility in inflation, especially at the headline level over the next few months, mostly over 2Q, driven by base effects, excess demand in the short term, and disruption in supply chains caused by a long period of lockdown. We see this as transitory and expect the central banks to look through the near-term volatility.Christian Mueller-Glissmann, managing director for portfolio strategy and asset allocation at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Issues warning on index-linked bonds and goldWe found that during a high inflation backdrop, commodities, especially oil, are the best hedge. They have the best track record in the past 100 years to protect you from unanticipated inflation -- one that’s driven by scarcity of goods and services, and even wage inflation like that in the late 60s. Equities have a mixed tracked record. We like value stocks as they are short duration.The biggest surprise is gold. People often see gold as the most obvious inflation hedge. But it all depends on the Fed’s reaction function to inflation. If the central bank doesn’t anchor back-end yields, then gold is probably not a good choice as real yields might rise. We see index-linked bonds as in the same camp as gold.A scenario of sustained inflation above 3% and rising is not our base case, but that risk has definitely increased compared with the previous cycle.Nicola Mai, sovereign credit analyst at PimcoSays inflation might undershoot central bank targets over next 18 monthsLooking through near-term volatility introduced by energy prices and other volatile price components, we see inflation remaining low in the near-term, with central bank inflation targets elusive over the next 18 months or so. The global economy has spare capacity to accommodate rising demand. If the spending were to be increased steadily over years, however, this would likely end up in higher inflationary pressures.We broadly like curve strategies and think U.S. TIPS offer reasonable insurance for an inflation overshoot. Commodities and assets linked to real estate should also benefit in an environment of rising inflation.Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at BlueBay Asset ManagementPares duration risk and warns on market complacencyReal assets such as property and commodities will hold value best in inflationary situations. Duration exposure on bonds is not attractive as yields should head higher over a number of years if inflation normalizes at a higher level than we have been used to. The most overlooked risk is that there is too much complacency because everyone’s inflation expectations are anchored based on what they have witnessed in the past five to 10 years.If there is a renewed economic slump, policy makers will be in a difficult position. Hence there is desire to make sure that you don’t miss targets on the downside. Like a golfer hitting a ball over a scary hazard, there is a temptation to go big! Ultimately this means that inflation outcomes should be higher not lower.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia stocks hesitant as bonds boosted by Turkish tumult

    Asian stocks turned mixed and bonds bounced on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira sparked talk that capital controls might be needed to stem the rout, though the wider fallout was relatively restrained for the moment. The dollar was trading almost 12% higher versus the lira at 8.0520, the sharpest move since August 2018 when Turkish markets were in another of their periodic crises. The slide came after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates.

  • Saudi Aramco's profits slide nearly 45% after lower oil demand

    Saudi Aramco makes less than expected but will still pay returns to investors including the Saudi state.

  • Goldman’s Saudi Investment Bank Chief Said to Leave for PIF Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s head of investment banking for Saudi Arabia is leaving to join the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest in a string of departures at the U.S. lender in the Middle East.Eyas AlDossari will join the Public Investment Fund to help work on new investments, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while the PIF and AlDossari didn’t immediately respond to requests for comments.AlDossari joined in 2017 as Goldman looked to beef up its presence in the kingdom. The bank has since worked on Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering, as well as its $70 billion acquisition of a stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and the merger of Saudi British Bank with Alawwal.Over the past two years, though, Goldman has lost bankers including veteran Dubai-based dealmaker Hazem Shawki who joined Credit Suisse, and its regional CEO retired at the end of last year. Two other executives left this year to join Saudi Research & Marketing Group.The bank’s Mideast operations were also dealt a blow from the corruption scandal in Malaysia involving the 1MDB investment fund, and it missed out on deals in the United Arab Emirates -- including with wealth fund Mubadala and state oil firm Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.AlDossari is set to join the PIF which has been rapidly expanding since its mandate was changed from being a largely domestically focused holding company into an engine of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans to transform the kingdom’s economy.Since 2015, the PIF has grown assets under management to $400 billion from about $150 billion. It has taken stakes in Uber Technologies, put $45 billion into SoftBank’s Vision Fund, and backed electric vehicle maker Lucid. It’s also increased headcount to more than 1,000 from about 40.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Farmworker Clash Pits Union Access, Property Rights at Top Court

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a half century, labor organizers in California have had a unusual right: Under a state regulation, they can walk onto the premises of an agricultural business and recruit workers to join a union.The regulation is now before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that critics are looking to turn into a blockbuster decision strengthening property rights and curbing regulatory power. The court will hear arguments Monday on a constitutional challenge to a 1975 rule that grew out of the efforts of Cesar Chavez to give farm workers collective bargaining rights.Conservative legal groups and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are opposing the access regulation, and trying to leverage a court that in recent years has bolstered the rights of landowners and curbed the clout of unions. It will be the first case on those topics for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, whose confirmation in October gave the court an even stronger conservative majority.The case was filed by two businesses that have tangled with union organizers: Cedar Point Nursery, which grows strawberry plants in the northern California town of Dorris, and Fowler Packing Co., a Fresno grower of grapes and other fruits. They say the regulation strips agricultural companies of their right to control who comes onto their property and forces them to allow disruptive protests. The growers are represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation, an advocacy group that fights what it views as government overreach.“The aim of the access regulation isn’t to set up a table and inform,” said Joshua Thompson, a foundation lawyer who will argue against the rule on Monday. “It’s to intimidate, and that’s exactly what they tried to do to both of our clients.”Farm WorkersThe regulation implements California’s Agriculture Labor Relations Act, a 1975 law that gave farm workers in that state the type of collective bargaining rights other laborers already had under federal law.The access regulation, however, goes beyond federal law, saying a specified number of union organizers can be on farm property during non-work hours for three hours a day, as much as 120 days a year.The provision is “absolutely critical” for ensuring that workers understand their rights, said Victoria Hassid, chair of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, which issued the regulation.“A key component of the act is ensuring that workers are able to, if they choose, advocate to work together to fight for better working conditions,” Hassid said in an interview. “This really fundamentally is about being able to know that those rights exist.”The question at the Supreme Court is whether the access regulation violates the constitutional provision that requires “just compensation” when the government takes private property for public purposes. A San Francisco-based federal appeals court upheld the regulation.Bright LineThe growers say the constitutional clause automatically kicks in whenever a regulation takes an “easement” -- that is, when the government gives someone else the right to use private property. That bright-line approach “protects the fundamental right of property owners to exclude trespassers from their property,” the companies said in a court filing.The growers compare their case to a 1982 Supreme Court ruling that said New York was taking private property by requiring landlords to allow the installation of cable-television equipment in their buildings.But 17 states and the District of Columbia said the categorical approach would mean a “sea change,” and raise questions about a “staggering array” of laws that rely on government inspections of private property for health and safety reasons.The growers and their allies say those inspection laws wouldn’t be affected. The Chamber of Commerce said the government would still be able to require health and safety inspections as a condition for getting a needed license.Biden ChangeThe Biden administration is backing the California regulation but won’t be arguing Monday. In a two-page letter in February, acting U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said the government’s longstanding view is that “physical entry on property short of a permanent occupation does not warrant the application of a categorical rule and is instead appropriately analyzed under a case-specific framework.”Prelogar’s letter was a change of position for the government after the Trump administration filed a brief opposing the regulation.Worker advocates say the California access regulation is even more important than it was in 1975 for informing vulnerable farm laborers of their rights. Those workers as a group are less educated, less likely to speak English, and more likely to be immigrants now than when the regulation was enacted, said Mario Martinez, who filed a brief defending the regulation for the United Farm Workers of America.“Outside of employers where there’s a collective bargaining agreement, you have routine violations of basic minimum wage laws, overtime laws, health and safety laws,” Martinez said. “You have rampant wage theft. You have a crisis of sexual harassment. In some cases, we uncovered forced labor, slavery where workers are being held against their will.”But Mike Fahner, whose Cedar Point Nursery is at the center of the case, says the regulation no longer makes sense in the age of social media. Fahner sued after organizers came to his nursery in 2015.“You can communicate with people around the world effectively without having to have access to a person’s private property and place of business,” he said.The case is Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, 20-107.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K.’s Crisis Ground Zero Is Ready for Reconstruction: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The British economy’s worst moments in the coronavirus crisis are hopefully behind it, and hints of that thesis coming true might emerge in reports due this week.The first expansion of U.K. services for five months, a partial rebound of retail sales and the fastest inflation since July are just some of the outcomes anticipated by economists in a slew of data for the most recent periods available in the current quarter. In a reminder of the damage caused, unemployment may also have reached the highest since 2015.A fledgling pickup could lay the foundations for a reversal in Britain’s fortunes following what Bloomberg Economics describes as a nadir for output in January. After one of the world’s most successful vaccination rollouts, with more than half of adults now jabbed, the next quarter will feature gradual reopenings allowing such a revival to take hold.How the economy proceeds from there remains a matter of suspense for citizens and policy makers alike. At its decision last week, the Bank of England contained any sense of optimism by saying the outlook remains unusually uncertain. Its chief economist, Andy Haldane, was bolder: he declared that “we are in for a rapid-fire recovery.”One shadow remaining over Britain’s prospects is its ability to reestablish trading relationships disrupted by its exit from the European Union. An agreement with the U.S. would help there, and that’s just what Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and her U.K. counterpart Liz Truss, will discuss in a call on Monday.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Looking beyond the first quarter, we continue to forecast U.K. growth will pick up sharply as the economy reaps the benefits of looser restrictions and the vaccine rollout program. Our baseline view is that the economy reaches its pre-virus level in the second quarter of 2022.”--Dan Hanson, senior economist. For full analysis, click hereElsewhere, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testify to Congress and global policy makers including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and Bank of Canada chief Tiff Macklem discuss central bank innovation at a four-day conference organized by the Bank for International Settlements. Meanwhile, at least 15 rate decisions -- including Mexico, South Africa and Switzerland -- are scheduled.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.U.S. and CanadaInvestors will be watching as Yellen and Powell testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday and the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday for quarterly Cares Act hearings, during which they will likely discuss the state of the U.S. economy and the role of fiscal and monetary aid in the pandemic recovery.On the data front, new and existing home sales as well as personal income and spending figures will probably show weakness, due to the impact of inclement winter weather on economic activity in February. Economists expect the slump to be short-lived. The Bureau of Economic Analysis will also release it’s latest revision of fourth quarter 2020 GDP, which was last reported at an annualized 4.1%.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.Europe, Middle East, AfricaMore upbeat flash PMIs and German Ifo confidence numbers may not be enough to distract from Europe’s chaotic vaccine rollout, which is likely to be a topic of a summit of European Union leaders.ECB officials including Chief Economist Philip Lane and Vice President Luis de Guindons speak throughout the week and may reiterate Lagarde’s mantra that euro-area governments must make sure to roll out their joint spending plan on time to ensure the region’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.Read more: EU Plodding Stirs ECB Concerns as U.S. Surges on With StimulusSwitzerland’s central bank will publish its 2020 currency intervention tally and conduct the first rate decision of the year, with officials expected to maintain current policy settings with the world’s lowest interest rate.Counterparts in Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic and Morocco are also expected keep their monetary stance unchanged.That’s likely to be the case too across Africa, where Ghana’s central bank will probably hold its key interest rate for a sixth straight meeting on Monday as it monitors how new tax measures and higher utility fees affect inflation. In Nigeria, policy makers are likely to also keep the key rate unchanged, even with inflation at a four-year high.South Africa’s central bank, which has signaled interest-rate hikes later this year, will probably refrain from doing that already on Thursday as the economy’s recovery from its biggest contraction in a century remains fragile.Read more: Key African Central Banks Aren’t Rushing to Raise Interest RatesMeanwhile, investors will be keeping a close eye on Turkey, where two days after a bigger-than-expected increase in interest rates, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed the country’s third central bank governor in less than two years, and replaced him with an advocate of lower rates.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEAAsiaSouth Korea kicks off the week with early trade data for March that should offer a clearer sign of how global trade is recovering without the distortions of the previous two months.The Tokyo region is set to emerge from its state of emergency this week. Preliminary PMI data for March out Wednesday will give an indication of recent activity in Japan’s manufacturing and service sectors, while early inflation figures from the capital will also show the likely direction of nationwide prices.China is likely to leave its loan prime rate unchanged on Monday, Thailand sets interest rates on Wednesday and the Philippines central bank meets Thursday.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaLatin AmericaBrazil serves up the minutes of last week’s interest rate meeting, the mid-month reading on consumer prices and the central bank’s quarterly inflation report. The likely takeaway: the suddenly hawkish central bank hopes to front-load a tightening cycle that both brings above-target inflation to heel and spares an unsteady and challenged recovery.Banco de Mexico’s situation on Thursday is more nuanced. In the lead up, the bi-weekly reading of consumer prices will creep closer to the top of the target range while data on unemployment, retail sales and economic activity will underscore the lack of domestic demand. The central bank’s own forecast -- that inflation will breach the top of the target range in the second quarter before slowing -- may persuade the conservative Banxico to hold at 4% this month.Rounding out the week, Argentina reports full-year and fourth-quarter output on Tuesday while Colombia’s central bank on Friday will all but certainly keep its key rate at a record-low 1.75%.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America(Adds touts in EMEA section)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.