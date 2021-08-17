U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

AI-based Networking Platform Advances Corporate Leadership Diversity

·2 min read

Orchestrating meaningful executive connections for underrepresented leaders

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STRIDES.ai launches to power diversity in leadership through intelligent orchestration of conversations and connections.

STRIDES makes it easy for:

  • Senior leaders (Board members and C-suite+) across organizations to engage in meaningful conversations with underrepresented executive talent and to dramatically expand the pipeline and access to diverse leaders.

  • Executives from diverse backgrounds (women, people of color, LGBTQ+) to gain access to senior executive circles to build relationships that lead to advocacy and sponsorship, accelerating the advancement of their careers.

"As a Black senior executive, I observed through the early beta that there was a clear need for a smart platform to make it easier and more seamless for underrepresented leaders to connect with senior leadership and vice versa," comments John Pasmore, Partner at TRS Capital and on the STRIDES advisory board, "By relaunching as STRIDES, they are demonstrating their expanded focus on not just the boardroom but the C-suite and beyond."

Susan Freemen, CEO of Conscious Inclusion Company and STRIDES advisory board member adds: "In this time of great change, it is important for executives to ensure others feel connected and included. They need to connect with those who have not yet been afforded the same opportunities and have not enjoyed the same privilege as they. Only 4.6% of leaders could be defined as truly inclusive (per Korn Ferry). To engage effectively with empathy and not judgment, to provide a feeling of belonging, and to ensure a sense of hope for the underrepresented, is critical. Many are concerned with making people feel heard, valued, and respected. Creating truly equitable organizations, where they can attract the best people from talent pools that have not yet been tapped and where everyone can rise to their full potential. STRIDES makes what must be done – easy to do."

Access to the STRIDES platform is currently being made available to senior corporate leaders and underrepresented executives. Visit https://strides.ai/, to learn more.

About Strides.ai:
STRIDES (formerly BoardSeatMeet) is an Austin, TX-based social impact venture co-founded by underrepresented executives Rika Nakazawa and Malur Narayan. STRIDES is focused on accelerating gender, racial, LGBTQ diversity within corporate C-suite and Boardrooms and the senior executive leadership community in private, public, or not-for-profit organizations by powering meaningful conversations between board members, senior executives/c-suite leaders, and high-potential underrepresented professionals.

For more information, visit: Strides.ai.

Contact:
Rika Nakazawa
(408) 357-4649
316621@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ai-based-networking-platform-advances-corporate-leadership-diversity-301356006.html

SOURCE BoardSeatMeet Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Appoints New CFO Amid Inordinate Delay In COVID-19 Vaccine Authorization

    Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) announced new hires to its executive team even as it is stymied by the delay in getting authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. What Happened: Novavax announced Monday it has appointed biopharma industry veteran Jim Kelly as executive vice president, CFO and treasurer. The CFO role was held on an interim basis by John Trizzino, Novavax's chief commercial officer and chief business officer, after the departure of Greg Covino in mid-April. Covino, a former B

  • FuboTV CEO breaks down Q2 earnings, projects new advertising revenues

    FuboTV David Gandler, CEO and Co-Founder, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss what's next for the streaming service including the Fubo Sportsbook.&nbsp;

  • Airspan CEO on opportunities in an expanding 5G market

    Eric Stonestrom, Airspan Networks CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the telecommunications&nbsp;company’s first day of trading and outlook on the growth of the 5G market.

  • Industry Moves: Under Armour and StockX Name New Board Members + More

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Join CompoSecure CEO in Fireside Chat on August 18 at 2PM EDT

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the CEO & President of CompoSecure on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 2pm EDT to discuss the company’s positioning in the metal cards market, the use of manufacturing scale and security know-how to build Arculus, a cryptocurrency hardware cold-storage wallet. CompoSecure is […]

  • 'A Strategic Angle': BioscienceLA CEO Talks About Leading Health Care Innovation After The COVID-19 Pandemic

    Despite devastating the global economy and harming the health of millions, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a boost in health care innovation. That’s according to David Whelan, CEO at BioscienceLA, to whom Benzinga spoke regarding opportunities in health and his organization’s role in bolstering innovation. Background: Whelan began his career in business after studying artificial intelligence at Stanford University. “I spent a couple of years working in biotech venture capital, a kind of family of

  • UK's BT taps Crozier as chairman to help drive transformation

    LONDON (Reuters) -BT named Adam Crozier as its next chairman on Tuesday, tapping one of the most experienced corporate operators in Britain to oversee the group through a key transformational period in its 175-year history. Crozier, who previously brought new strategies to broadcaster ITV, Royal Mail and the Football Association, will become chairman designate on Nov. 1 and chairman proper a month later, when Jan du Plessis retires. He will also have to manage the new relationship with Patrick Drahi, a Franco-Israeli telecoms entrepreneur who stunned investors in June when he announced that he controlled 12.1% of BT, making him the biggest shareholder.

  • Former Kellogg VP and CSO Amy Senter Joins WBCSD in New York

    Senter will focus on food, nature, redefining value

  • Newen Group’s Ringside Media Buys Lionsgate’s Stake in Further South Productions

    Ringside Media, the investment arm of Newen-backed indie Ringside Studios, has bought out Lionsgate’s stake in veteran TV executive Steve November’s Further South Productions. The London and Brighton-based Further South was founded by former Lionsgate executive November, who was previously creative director of the studio’s U.K. TV division. The production company was backed by Lionsgate […]

  • Barbara Bellissimo appointed to FSRA Board of Directors

    Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Chair Joanne De Laurentiis is pleased to announce the appointment of Barbara Bellissimo to the FSRA Board of Directors for a three-year term, effective August 12, 2021.

  • ‘Flee’ Sales Outfit Cinephil Sets New Leadership, Strikes Joint Venture With WestEnd Films

    Tel Aviv-based sales outfit and advisory firm Cinephil is linking up with London’s WestEnd Films for a new joint venture that will see the companies unite on development, financing and sales. The deal comes as Cinephil founder and managing director Philippa Kowarsky recently stepped down from the business — a leading sales firm whose credits include the […]

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Suze Orman says avoid this 'huge mistake' when refinancing your mortgage

    The personal finance celebrity says borrowers who do this make her "so crazy."

  • My second husband pays $1,200 toward our living expenses. How do I avoid commingling our assets so I keep my house separate?

    ‘I have made it clear that this money does not go toward paying the mortgage on this home, which I purchased before we got married.'

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Double, Say Analysts

    The stock markets are hovering around all-time highs with the S&P 500 up 19% year-to-date. These gains in the markets have encouraged a run of IPO activity, as companies move to go public and raise new capital in the rising stock environment. A look at some numbers will quantify the IPO rush, and perhaps add some perspective into just how strong it is. By the end f July, there had been 250 IPOs priced this year, marking an increase of 191% over the same period of 2020 – and in fact, beating 2020

  • If Bitcoin hits $500,000, mining it will spew more CO2 than Mexico or Brazil

    Assuming that Bitcoin’s carbon footprint grows in tandem with its price, a ride to the moon is bad news for the earth.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • ‘Bubble-like behavior’ unlikely to destabilize the stock market, but JPMorgan says value will prove a ‘cushion’ as yields rise

    Bond yields and cyclical bets in equities probably bottomed this month and are on their way up for the rest of 2021, with rising rates and pockets of “bubble-like behavior” unlikely to destabilize the stock market, according to a JPMorgan strategists.