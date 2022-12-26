U.S. markets closed

AI-based Surgical Robots Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $56.73 Billion by 2030 at a 20.7% CAGR

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI-based surgical robots market is set to reach US$ 56,738.0 Mn by 2030 from US$ 8,819.5 Mn in 2020 projecting rampant growth at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. As per the statistics provided by World Health Organization 70% of the global deaths are associated with non communicable disease.

Technological advancement in the surgical robots equipment enhanced with artificial intelligence is being currently utilized by surgeons worldwide to curb the mortality rate associated with chronic disease. Rising public health awareness and enhanced patient safety and compliance bolster the market growth for AI-based surgical robots market.

High maintenance cost associated with algorithms of robotic surgery systems and routing technology upgradation increases the demand for service products

Services are holding the largest share in the product segment for AI-based surgical robots market. High maintenance cost associated with the algorithms of robotic surgery system and routine technology upgradation increases the demand for service products. Instrument and accessories are going to register rampant growth in the near future owing to significant rise in the number of surgeries performed worldwide and huge popularity and acceptance of AI-based surgical robots system by surgeons worldwide.

Significant rise in abdominal surgeries and rising prevalence of breast cancer together increases the demand for general surgery

General surgery is reigning the application segment for AI-based surgical robots market. The major factors driving its market growth are significant rise in abdominal surgical procedures performed worldwide and rising prevalence of breast cancer. Surgeons are currently utilizing robotic assisted surgery to perform minimally invasive laparoscopic surgeries wherein few incision cuts are made using robotic arms simulated with surgeons hand movement to insert surgical equipment and a magnified camera for viewing.

Breast cancer patients are also opting for robot assisted surgery to precisely remove the cancerous cells causing minimal damage to other soft tissues. Gynecology surgical procedures using AI- based technology has garnered tremendous attention since its approval by USFDA in 2005. It is widely used to perform hysterectomy, myomectomy, sacrocolpopexy etc., ensuring optimal patient compliance and safety.

Effective collaboration between healthcare & robotics designing software companies and rising public health awareness pertaining to benefits of AI-based surgical procedures

North America is the dominating regional segment for AI-based surgical robots market representing a share of 45%. The chief contributing factors responsible for its global dominance are effective collaboration between healthcare & robotics designing software companies and rising public health awareness pertaining to benefits associated with AI-based surgical procedures. Europe is in the second place holding a market share of 30% on account of strategic collaboration between academic research institutes & hospitals pursuing diligently in developing machine learning algorithms pertaining to multidisciplinary surgical procedures. Asia Pacific is accountable for 15% market share owing to proactive government initiatives to provide funds in developing robotics technology pertaining to healthcare.

Companies developing AI-based surgical robots are Accuray Incorporated, Hansen Medical, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., MAKO, Mazor Robotics, Medrobotics Corporation, Medtech Surgical, Stereotaxis, Inc., TransEnterix and Titan Medical, Inc.

Market Segmentation
Product

  • Services

  • Instrument & Accessories

Application

  • General Surgery

  • Urology

  • Orthopedic

  • Gynecology

  • Others

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of AI-based Surgical Robots market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the AI-based Surgical Robots market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for AI-based Surgical Robots market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving AI-based Surgical Robots market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the AI-based Surgical Robots market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. AI-based Surgical Robots Market: Competitive Analysis

4. AI-based Surgical Robots Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

5. AI-based Surgical Robots Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. AI-based Surgical Robots Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. North America AI-based Surgical Robots Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. UK and European Union AI-based Surgical Robots Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Asia Pacific AI-based Surgical Robots Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Latin America AI-based Surgical Robots Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Middle East and Africa AI-based Surgical Robots Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • Accuray Incorporated

  • Hansen Medical

  • Intuitive Surgical Inc.

  • MAKO

  • Mazor Robotics

  • Medrobotics Corporation

  • Medtech Surgical

  • Stereotaxis Inc.

  • TransEnterix

  • Titan Medical Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9le2qn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


