AI-Based Trade Automation: The Case of TeraBlock

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Shivam Tandon, the founder & CEO stated that TeraBlock was built in the wake of crypto-assets evolution, to be the simplest machine learning based trading platform, to help people make the most out of trading crypto-assets.

TeraBlock is scheduled for a highly anticipated IDO on BSCPAD on May 11. The project has attracted heavy hitter investors such as OroPocket, Master Ventures, Blocksync Ventures, X21, Magnus Capital, GenBlock Capital and AU21.

Investing in the Crypto-currency industry remains a complex undertaking for most people.

Finding the right market to invest in, at the right time can be intimidating, mainly due to the persistent volatility. For this reason, TeraBlock has developed an automated machine learning trading and investment management solution that can lower the barriers for those who wish to enter the market seamlessly.

Making Crypto Investments Easier

People who are unfamiliar with crypto-currencies may find it difficult to invest in Bitcoin or other assets. There is a steep learning curve in this industry that turns many people away. No one wants to, or has the capacity to study every aspect of crypto industry, comparing different markets or finding the right time to invest during volatile periods.

In traditional finance, investing in different currencies, assets or markets is relatively simple. Exposure to other sectors can be done through direct means, with or without the help of external parties. It's a very simple process, but such solutions are a bit difficult to find when it comes to crypto-currencies.

In the current landscape, specific currencies can be purchased regularly through a method known as dollar cost averaging. Implementing this method for multiple currencies becomes more complex than necessary. TeraBlock wants to change this narrative by combining innovative technologies with Crypto-currency investment.

It's also important to note that TeraBlock offers a simple way (a fiat onramp) to purchase crypto-currencies. With native support for credit and debit cards, purchasing Bitcoin and other supported assets will become much easier. TeraBlock taps into Binance's deep liquidity to provide competitive pricing for those who wish to buy or sell their crypto-currency at any time.

Different Indices For Different Risk Appetites

As the crypto-currency industry grows over time, investing in the right markets and assets is essential. Rather than discovering these opportunities on ones own, TeraBlock offers direct exposure to four different indexes. These are based on market capitalization, recent performance, project overview and statistical data. Each option has its own advantages and disadvantages, depending on risk appetite.

Once a user opts for a specific index, the machine learning algorithm will buy the assets according to the user's instructions and continuously monitor the market. If the market starts going in the wrong direction, the trading engine will exit that market pair until things normalize again. With the use of low frequency trading, users will not see too many changes in their overall investment basket.

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) For Automated Trading

It's not entirely uncommon to see artificial intelligence and/or machine learning in financial products and services these days. The financial industry has robo-advisors that help people automate their investments and manage their portfolios over time. In most cases, the AI or ML algorithm will even rebalance its portfolio based on current market conditions and overall risk appetite.

TeraBlock now wants to bring this same approach to the crypto-currency industry. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, users will be able to gain confidence in a new asset class without friction. This is critical when it comes to notoriously volatile markets, even on a good day. Seeing prices plunge or rise more than 20-40% in one day is far from uncommon in this sector.

TeraBlock's solutions offers 100% automated portfolio management. Funds will be protected from volatility and the algorithm strives to provide consistent growth over time. Since the underlying algorithm learns and adapts, Terablock users could potentially enjoy more successful trades over time.

Closing Thoughts

Making crypto-currencies more attractive, is an essential part of the evolution of this industry. Things are moving in the right direction, but a lot of work is yet to be done.

The platform offered by TeraBlock shows what the future of crypto adoption could look like. A solution that lowers the barrier to market volatility that can be utilized by users, amateurs or advanced alike.

