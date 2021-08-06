U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

AI and Big Data Join Hands to Assist Physicians in Diagnosis and Reporting

·2 min read

The Joint Commission of Taiwan Showcases Taiwan's Latest Advances in New Medical Technology

TAIPEI, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the advent of the 5G era and the growing popularity of big data and artificial intelligence applications, the Joint Commission of Taiwan (JCT) is hosting Smart Healthcare Expo Taipei 2021: International Smart Healthcare Forum (Session 2) with a focus on two key themes: healthcare information technology and AI for medical image analysis.

Group photo of ISHF 2021, Session II.
Group photo of ISHF 2021, Session II.

Taiwan is known as a treasure island of technology, and its achievements in epidemic prevention highlight the abundant healthcare capacity. The forum's main topics are healthcare big data, data science, and AI medical image analysis. Four experts from the healthcare and IT sectors were invited to propose different solutions.

The healthcare profession is both complex and highly detailed-oriented, while the advent of a service-oriented approach coupled with artificial intelligence, from paperless electronic health records to big data analysis, as well as the development of AI technology for data analysis and medical image recognition, are all indispensable steps in building a smart hospital.This forum gave a presentation on how hospitals in Taiwan are using thoracic X-ray AI and automated reporting. In addition, the latest VeriSee DR software can assist in interpreting diabetic retinopathy.

In recent years, the Malaysian government has advocated "working together to improve the health of the nation", and has been promoting mobile healthcare services, hospital management, and the application of smart healthcare, all of which demonstrates the importance of applying intelligent solutions to meet challenges in the healthcare field.

The Joint Commission of Taiwan officially established a one-stop portal in 2019: "Health Smart Taiwan (HST)" (https://www.hst.org.tw/en/). According to the CEO of the Joint Commission of Taiwan, Dr. Pa-chun Wang, HST not only showcases Taiwan's cutting-edge smart healthcare solutions, but also works with Taiwan's application field demonstration sites (Demo Site) to facilitate an understanding of the practical application and future portfolio of smart healthcare and to create a new model for the smart hospital. The third forum in this series will be launched online on August 26th and will focus on intelligent chronic kidney disease care. Information concerning this third forum will be forthcoming soon.

SOURCE Joint Commission of Taiwan

