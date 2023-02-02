AI Capital invests in Global Hands-On VC's Fund I

Accelerate the overseas expansion of Japanese technology startups and create unicorns from Japan.

TOKYO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Capital Investment Limited (President & CEO: Reijiro Samura, Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, hereinafter "AIC") has made capital commitment to GHOVC Fund I Investment Limited Partnership ("GHOVC Fund I") that is managed by Global Hands-On VC Kabushiki Kaisha (Managing Partner: Ken Yasunaga, Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, hereinafter "GHOVC").

AIC is currently launching a "Strategic Investment Program" to invest in unique fund managers that are expected to grow in the future. In order to serve as a bridge between these fund managers and institutional investors, AIC will not only make investment commitments but also support the activities of fund managers so that they can attract funds from institutional investors in the future.

GHOVC invests in Japanese technology startups, helps its invested startups build management and technical talent from a global talent pool, optimize their product-market fit, and raise funds from global VCs and CVCs. For a Japanese startup to maximize its global potential, and thereby reach its best return on investment, it needs to look beyond the domestic Japanese market for customers, talent, and strategic partnerships.

GHOVC Fund I has received approximately 5 billion yen commitment from Sojitz Corporation, Sompo Light Vortex Corporation, and SunBridge Corporation. We will raise money and raise funds.

GHOVC was established by two Japanese and three American partners, who are successful entrepreneurs and fund managers. The GHOVC team is experienced in founding and managing startups with global product teams and products adopted by global customers.

Comment from AIC President Reijiro Samura

GHOVC team consists of a veteran venture capitalist who has invested in technology startups in Japan and the United States for many years, a highly successful serial entrepreneur in Silicon Valley, a founding member of Oracle Japan, Salesforce Japan, and the first Japanese venture capitalist in the midas list, and a thought leader in product management who led the development of several products at Microsoft, Google, Director of the US Asia Technology Management Center at Stanford University. I think one of the challenges for the Japanese startup ecosystem is global expansion. For sustainable growth, it is necessary to actively expand overseas and expand the scale of the business. GHOVC is an excellent team that can support Japanese startups in increasing their value through global expansion and hands-on support by leveraging their rich experience. I look forward to working with GHOVC to increase the number of unicorns originating in Japan.

