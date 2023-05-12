AI Chatbot Asked Bill Gates, 'What Would You Tell Your Younger Self If You Could Go Back In Time?'

There’s a new interviewer in town, and it’s an AI-powered chatbot. Recently, Microsoft Corp. Co-Founder Bill Gates sat down with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for an interview, but the questions were generated entirely by an AI chatbot. The result was a candid conversation that shed light on Gates’s past experiences and regrets.

Don't Miss: Why Jason Calacanis and Other Silicon Valley Elites Are Betting On This Startups Vision For Re-Uniting American Families

In a YouTube video posted by Sunak’s office earlier this year, Gates was asked by the British leader, reading an AI-generated question, what advice he would give his younger self if he could go back in time. Gates’s response? “I was kind of overly intense. I didn’t believe in weekends. I didn’t believe in vacation.” He was the definition of a workaholic.

While Gates’s early intensity may have helped him build Microsoft into a multibillion-dollar tech giant, he admits it also made him socially awkward as a leader. He acknowledged being a difficult boss, which caused him to pass on hiring talented people who didn’t fit in with his intense atmosphere.

Gates has admitted to being demanding and sometimes speaking harshly to employees, but he explained that it was a reflection of the high standards he held for himself and everyone else. As Microsoft grew, Gates learned to lighten up and think about the long-term effects of his leadership style. Although he wished he realized the importance a little sooner.

Gates would advise his younger self to read a lot and explore the developing world, and he has been very open about his introversion and social ineptitude as a young man.

A chatbot was able to pose a thought-provoking question, albeit one that may have been somewhat clichéd.

To stay updated with top startup news & investments, sign up for Benzinga's Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter

This raises the question: If an AI chatbot can generate questions that elicit candid responses from a billionaire tech giant like Gates, what else can AI do? Could AI chatbots eventually become the new interviewers and journalists, delving deeper into people’s experiences than any human interviewer could?

Story continues

The Growth of AI

From writers to interviewers, AI is quickly taking the center stage. ChatGPT took the world by storm with its conversational and intelligent AI-based responses. Now, Google and Microsoft are spending tens of billions of dollars racing to implement these features into their new and existing products. This has prompted hundreds of startups to implement the technology in a unique and innovative manner. Startups like AtomBeam are using AI to compact data by up to 75% drastically increasing bandwidth for most devices. And AvaWatz is using AI to create teams of drones and robots that work together to complete tasks. AvaWatz recently launched on Wefunder, which means anyone can invest for a limited time, and has already seen substantial traction and investments from retail investors.

As AI continues to take a more central role in our society, new use cases for the innovative new technology will continue to be discovered.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article AI Chatbot Asked Bill Gates, 'What Would You Tell Your Younger Self If You Could Go Back In Time?' originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.