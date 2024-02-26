AI Chip Startup DeepX Is Close to Raising $90 Million in Funding

(Bloomberg) -- AI chip startup DeepX is close to raising 120 billion won ($90 million) in a funding round to accelerate production and bankroll global expansion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The South Korean firm has raised 60 billion won from Skylake Equity Partners as well as 30 billion won from existing backer Timefolio Asset Management, said the people, who asked not to be named as the matter is private. DeepX is also in final discussions with another investor to secure 30 billion by next month, they said.

Representatives for DeepX and Timefolio declined to comment, while officials at Skylake weren’t immediately available for comment.

Pangyo-based DeepX is working with companies including the Hyundai Kia Motors Robotics Lab and Posco DX to move toward mass production of its specialized AI semiconductors, according to the company.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.