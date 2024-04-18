AI company selects Scottsdale for headquarters, plans to hire 100

An artificial intelligence writing company that bills its writing as “undetectable” as AI plans to hire about 100 people over the next few years after establishing a headquarters in Scottsdale.

Content at Scale leased 6,000 square feet for its office in Scottsdale, located near Raintree Drive and Loop 101.

The company, which launched in late 2022, has not had a centralized office space, Julia McCoy, the company’s president, said. The CEO, Justin McGill, is from Arizona, but other team members will be moving to the Valley from outside the state, she said.

About 10 employees are starting in the Scottsdale office with an additional 10 to join in the next few months, McCoy said. The company plans to gradually grow over the next few years to reach a headcount of about 120 total.

Jobs available will include developers and engineers, ideally people with some experience in AI, McCoy said. Graduates with degrees in areas like computer science, programming and engineering could also be qualified, she said.

Content at Scale allows clients to buy written articles created by artificial intelligence to use on their websites for search engine optimization and growing their reach. The company’s posts are designed to boost clients’ ranks in search engines like Google, to boost internet traffic to their websites.

The writing is “undetectable” as AI, she said, because the software uses multiple large language models, which are the learning models use in AI that contain vast amounts of data. By stacking multiple models, the topics and writing can be more diverse and feel less robotic, she said. The software does a real-time search engine optimization analysis to create web posts that will boost the client’s site’s visibility.

“The technology inside our stack is always changing,” McCoy said, with the goal of outsmarting Google’s AI detector and other AI detection tools.

Content at Scale also offers a free AI detection tool, where users can input writing to see what is suspected of being generated by AI. McCoy said the company’s detector does not flag Content at Scale’s “undetectable” AI writing as AI-generated.

The writing software can write natively in about 100 languages, and produce articles and posts for businesses in thousands of industries, McCoy said.

Reach the reporter at cvanek@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @CorinaVanek.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: AI company plans to hire 100 at new Scottsdale headquarters