U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,968.98
    -8.55 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,436.05
    +3.97 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,707.50
    -61.31 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.67
    +18.75 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.55
    -0.26 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.00
    +9.20 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0834
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5560
    +0.0280 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2314
    +0.0032 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8300
    -0.7250 (-0.55%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,902.35
    -875.30 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.35
    +345.67 (+142.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.68
    -2.09 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

AI computing startup Cerebras releases open source ChatGPT-like models

Jane Lanhee Lee
·2 min read
Silicon Valley chip startup Cerebras unveils AI supercomputer

By Jane Lanhee Lee

OAKLAND, California (Reuters) - Artificial intelligence chip startup Cerebras Systems on Tuesday said it released open source ChatGPT-like models for the research and business community to use for free in an effort to foster more collaboration.

Silicon Valley-based Cerebras released seven models all trained on its AI supercomputer called Andromeda, including smaller 111 million parameter language models to a larger 13 billion parameter model.

"There is a big movement to close what has been open sourced in AI...it's not surprising as there's now huge money in it," said Andrew Feldman, founder and CEO of Cerebras. "The excitement in the community, the progress we've made, has been in large part because it's been so open."

Models with more parameters are able to perform more complex generative functions.

OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT launched late last year, for example, has 175 billion parameters and can produce poetry and research, which has helped draw large interest and funding to AI more broadly.

Cerebras said the smaller models can be deployed on phones or smart speakers while the bigger ones run on PCs or servers, although complex tasks like large passage summarization require larger models.

However, Karl Freund, a chip consultant at Cambrian AI, said bigger is not always better.

"There's been some interesting papers published that show that (a smaller model) can be accurate if you train it more," said Freund. "So there's a trade off between bigger and better trained."

Feldman said his biggest model took a little over a week to train, work that can typically take several months, thanks to the architecture of the Cerebras system, which includes a chip the size of a dinner plate built for AI training.

Most of the AI models today are trained on Nvidia Corp's chips, but more and more startups like Cerebras are trying to take share in that market.

The models trained on Cerebras machines can also be used on Nvidia systems for further training or customization, said Feldman.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Zoom is adding new features to compete with Slack, Calendly, Google and Microsoft

    Weeks after laying off 1,300 people (or 15% of the staff), Zoom is introducing new features to compete with numerous companies including Slack, Calendly, Google, and Microsoft. To that end, Zoom is opening up its email and calendar clients to everyone. Companies could use these services as an alternative to Microsoft Exchange and Google Workspace.

  • With a diplomatic flurry, European leaders will push China on peacemaking claim

    European leaders are heading to Beijing in their droves to test for substance in China's self-appointed status as a global peacemaker. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will sit down with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week. Next week, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will follow suit. Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell will head to Beijing - likely en route to the G7 foreign ministers summit in Japan on April 16 - for "strategic dialogue" with fo

  • Indian govt has 54 Chinese investment proposals pending - finance minister

    "54 FDI proposals received during the past year and current year with investor/ beneficial owner from China/Hong Kong are pending for decision with government as on March 21, 2023," Sitharaman informed lawmakers on Monday. The Indian government is not considering easing restrictions put in place a few years ago on foreign investments from countries that share land border with India, Sitharaman said. In 2020, India sought to limit investments from China as political tensions heightened between the two countries with its soldiers clashing at the disputed Himalayan region.

  • What can Google's AI-powered Bard do? We tested it for you

    To use, or not to use, Bard? The recently rolled-out bot dubbed Bard is the internet search giant's answer to the ChatGPT tool that Microsoft has been melding into its Bing search engine and other software. During several hours of interaction, the AP learned Bard is quite forthcoming about its unreliability and other shortcomings, including its potential for mischief in next year’s U.S. presidential election.

  • Elon Musk's Neuralink vs. Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos' Synchron: Billionaires Race to Unlock Your Brain

    The human brain, often referred to as the most advanced computer in existence, is responsible for regulating our bodies, storing vast amounts of information, and processing it almost instantly. As such an essential part of our existence, damage to the brain can lead to life-altering consequences. In an effort to comprehend the complexities of the brain and to replicate its capabilities, some of the wealthiest individuals are investing billions of dollars to advance modern technology. One such ex

  • Coca-Cola And Pepsi Face New Threat In India As Country's Richest Person Revives Iconic Brand

    India's Reliance Industries, led by the country's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has partnered with three popular franchise cricket teams as it seeks to pit Campa, an iconic cola brand, against soft drink giants like Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). What Happened: In the upcoming Indian Premier League, or IPL — the country's most popular franchise cricket tournament — Campa Cola will be seen as a “pouring partner” for three teams, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings Squad and Su

  • Ask an Advisor: I Have a ‘Solid Understanding' of Investment Strategies. So Why Should I Pay 1% to a Financial Advisor?

    Is it worth paying a financial advisor to manage retirement funds if you are confident in your own financial investment strategies? I feel like I have a solid understanding of long-term investment strategies. And as such, I feel the roughly … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Have a ‘Solid Understanding' of Investment Strategies. So Why Should I Pay 1% to a Financial Advisor? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SVB staff claim they got up to 50% of their salaries in company equity—now some may have have lost millions in its collapse

    Staff had to be reminded to eat as they worked tirelessly to support their clients, an SVB employee has said.

  • Alibaba founder Jack Ma returns to China to discuss impact of artificial intelligence on education

    Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba Group Holding, returned to China recently after more than a year of overseas travel, and visited a school he founded in the city of Hangzhou. On Monday, Ma met teachers and students at Hangzhou Yungu School, a private school covering kindergarten to high school, that was funded by Alibaba founders in 2017, according to sources familiar with Ma's schedule, and later confirmed by a post the school published on its WeChat account. According to the post, Ma discussed

  • Lumen Faces 2 Ransomware Attacks, Working With Experts To Evaluate And Minimize Impact

    On March 27, 2023, Lumen Technologies, Inc (NYSE: LUMN) reported it faced two cybersecurity incidents. Last week Lumen discovered that a malicious intruder had inserted criminal ransomware into a limited number of its servers that support a segmented hosting service, degrading the operations of a small number of its enterprise customers. Lumen's recent implementation of enhanced security software has led to its discovery that a separate sophisticated intruder accessed a limited number of its int

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy As Software Giant Touts Artificial Intelligence?

    Microsoft has earned plaudits for successfully pivoting from desktop to cloud computing. So, is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Altman vs. Musk: OpenAI treads on Tesla’s robot turf with investment in Norway’s 1X

    1X’s bots are about to assume night-patrol duties, while Tesla’s Optimus remains a promise.

  • US Spy Agency Cyber Chief Warns TikTok Is China’s ‘Trojan Horse’

    (Bloomberg) -- Rob Joyce, the head of the US National Security Agency’s cybersecurity arm, said popular video-sharing app TikTok is China’s “Trojan horse” and poses a long-term, strategic cybersecurity concern. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fi

  • The Jobs Most Exposed to ChatGPT

    A new study finds that AI tools could more quickly handle at least half of the tasks that auditors, interpreters and writers do now.

  • Oxbotica, Google Cloud partner to scale up autonomous software

    Oxbotica and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud said on Tuesday they are partnering up to speed up the deployment of the British self-driving software startup's autonomous software platform to customers around the world. Oxbotica will use Google Cloud infrastructure to create "scalable, safe, and reliable" autonomous driving solutions for its customers in last-mile logistics, agriculture, light industry, and public transport, the companies said. The companies said Oxbotica will use Google Cloud products to develop and test its self-driving technology, including generating digital twins to validate its platform.

  • Pinduoduo App Malware Detailed by Cybersecurity Researchers

    (Bloomberg) -- Security researchers at Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab have identified and outlined potential malware in versions of PDD Holdings Inc.’s Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo, days after Google suspended it from its Android app store.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Fac

  • Will Verizon (VZ) Subscriber Base Benefit From Free Offers?

    Verizon's (VZ) promotional offer is likely to entice users who would prefer to enjoy the premium 5G network experience without any contractual obligations.

  • DJI's Goggles Integra has an integrated battery for improved ergonomics

    DJI has unveiled the Goggles Integra, a new model designed for the Avata that offers an integrated battery, improved comfort and new flight control features.

  • iOS 16.4 is out with bug fixes and a ton of new emoji

    Updates for the Mac, iPad and Apple Watch are also live.

  • Neptyne is building a Python-powered spreadsheet for data scientists

    Douwe Osinga and Jack Amadeo were working together at Sidewalk Labs, Alphabet’s venture to build tech-forward cities, when they arrived at the conclusion that most spreadsheet software doesn't scale up to today's data challenges. Data science tools like Pandas and Jupyter Notebooks do, but they tend to be too inaccessible to the layperson -- at least in Osinga and Amadeo's experience. Osinga and Amadeo's solution was Neptyne, an app that uses an AI assistant to help users program spreadsheets without learning how to code.