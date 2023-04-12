AI Consulting for the Masses: Robot Advisors Might Be Coming to a Business Near You

Some industries have that cutting-edge vibe. Others don’t.

The consulting industry fits into the latter group, although modest advancements are being made. It’s been the same for many years, with most individuals and companies in the space pushing the status quo forward.

But it’s this lack of ingenuity and advancement that has the consulting industry ripe for disruption. And as in many industries, artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to lead the change.

RAD AI: Your Marketing Consultant

Companies running poor marketing campaigns waste billions every year. RAD AI is the first AI marketing platform built to understand emotion. The platform is built on $20 million of research and development. But they’re not stopping there. The company has already raised over $3.4 million from retail investors and used by some of the biggest companies on the planet.

The company let’s you “harness the power of artificial intelligence to deliver ROI-based creative decisions, content strategy and high-performing influencer campaigns.” As their name suggests, RAD (“Remove All Doubt”) creates AI-informed persona profiles, creative strategy and influencer selections to deliver quantifiable ROI.

The company has seen amazing results thus far with some of the largest companies on the planet already using the technology. From UBS to Splinterlands, the website is packed with positive results and impressive ROI.

Sobo: Results-Based Consulting

On the surface, Sobo doesn’t appear to offer anything unique compared to the traditional consulting model. But as you dig, you find traditional consulting driven by AI with one objective: driving results.

The company is set to launch its Sobo Platform this year through its Sobo Advisors division. Using AI, the company connects the top 1% of fractional consultants and advisers with small and mid-sized businesses.

The Sobo Method takes a similar approach to traditional consulting:

Assess: Sobo collaborates with cloud-based software to construct an anonymous data profile. It then performs a comparative analysis to evaluate business performance.

Recommend: A network of verified consultants perform diagnostic and exploratory analysis on your business's data profile.

Fix: Insights are classified by subject matter and tagged with a proposed call to action.

Who’s In Line To Benefit?

Many small and mid-sized businesses can benefit from a relationship with a consulting firm, but the cost and startup time constraints often make it impossible. These are the companies that have the most to benefit from AI-powered fractional consulting.

These companies are flexible, forward-thinking and not constrained by mounds of corporate red tape.

“If left in good hands, AI-powered consulting will lead to more engagements at a more affordable price point,” Burke said. “More small to mid-sized businesses will be able to weather economic headwinds, human capital challenges and operational issues and come out bigger and stronger on the other side.”

The consulting industry has been slow to take advantage of advanced technology. The biggest firms are just starting to make a dent, with companies such as QuantumBlack, McKinsey & Co.’s AI consultancy, and Infosys Ltd. pushing forward.

Lean startups like Sobo hope to bring artificial intelligence to the consulting industry at large. AI in consulting is in its infancy, but it’s about to explode.

