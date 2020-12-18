U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

AI controlled a US military aircraft for the first time

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

As much as the US military relies on drones to bolster its aerial arsenal, it has still relied on human operators to guide its aircraft — until now. Air Force Assistant Secretary Dr. Will Roper has revealed to Popular Mechanics that AI controlled a US military aircraft (and really, military system) for the first time, serving as the “co-pilot” aboard a U-2 Dragon Lady spy plane during a California flight on December 15th.

ARTUμ, a variant of the μZero AI used for games like chess, had ultimate control over radar during a simulated missile strike on Beale Air Force Base. It determined when to focus on hunting for missiles and when to focus on self-preservation. Effectively, that made it the mission leader — it wasn’t flying, but it determined where the human pilot should fly. There was no override, either.

The U-2 FedLab team spent a month training μZero’s algorithms to work the radar, teaching the AI to spot enemies and watch for danger while interacting with a pilot. The polished ARTUμ was cut off from other subsystems to minimize the risks involved with its decisions.

You won’t see AI take over combat duties for a while, even in tests. An AI-guided dogfighting drone isn’t scheduled to fly until July 2021, and it’s not hard for these systems to be fooled by human ingenuity. As it stands, the Defense Department has been developing AI ethics guidelines that stop short of allowing computers to launch attacks on their own.

Full control isn’t needed for the AI to prove useful, however. Roper saw the AI as helping pilots who might otherwise be overwhelmed by “complex” situations — the technology can assist or even take over some systems. The military could have an edge in battle simply by letting pilots focus on the most pressing issues during a mission.

Latest Stories

  • Bank Of America Names Top 11 Stock Picks For 2021

    Bank of America just unveiled its top stocks for next year among the 11 S&P 500 sectors. But the bank might hope its picks do better than they did in 2020.

  • Bill Gates-backed electric car battery startup is on the cusp of changing the industry

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh chats with Yahoo Finance about the company's big battery breakthrough.

  • I’m 55, tired of ‘soul-crushing jobs,’ have $1 million invested poorly — can I retire now?

    See: I’m 63, unemployed since March, and have $220,000 in retirement savings — should I claim Social Security early? The same can be said for housing — rent prices may fluctuate and rise much faster than your income, said Nadine Burns, president and chief executive officer of A New Path Financial. Believe it or not, a retirement in the near future is feasible, some financial advisers said.

  • LIVE: Jim Cramer on Stimulus, Coinbase, Moderna, Stock Market Friday

    Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live for the final episode of 2020 at 10:30 A.M. ET, Friday, Dec. 18.

  • Why Robinhood’s $65M fine is a cautionary tale for retail investors. ‘You’re saving a penny to lose a nickel.’

    ‘If you’re not paying for something, you are going to pay for it in a way you can’t see,’ says one consumer advocate.

  • What Is the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule?

    The Roth IRA 5-year rule applies in three situations and dictates whether withdrawals get dinged with penalties.

  • I’m retired and won’t live to see my mortgage paid off. Should I refinance to lower my monthly payment?

    'I need to lower the principal to help me stay in my home, because the cost of living is increasing every year.'

  • Fastest-Growing Stocks: Square Stock Among 8 Stocks Expecting Up To 144% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring GRWG stock, Square, Micron and five other stocks expecting up to 144% growth.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    Step back, take a look at the bigger picture. The markets are up this week, with gains in all three main indexes amid optimism over a coronavirus stimulus bill.At times like this, it is tempting to jump on a bandwagon and buy up the growth stocks, aiming to capitalize on the broader trends. But is that really the best play? Analysts from Wells Fargo are pointing out stocks with sky-high dividend yields from companies that have also demonstrated their commitment to keeping the payout reliable.This type of high-yield reliable dividend payer is generally seen as a defensive portfolio move, shoring up income streams during the fat times, to be ready for the lean. After the year we’ve just had, perhaps it’s time to take Wells Fargo’s advice, and get into some old-school portfolio protection. The TipRanks database sheds some additional light on two of Wells Fargo's picks – stocks with dividends yielding 8% – and that the investment firm sees with 15% upside or better.TC Pipelines LP (TCP)Starting in the energy industry, TC Pipelines is, as its name suggests, a player in the midstream sector. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of natural gas pipelines in the US and Canada, and is responsible for transporting as much as 25% of all the natural gas used in North America. The company’s network links northern British Columbia and Alberta with the Great Lakes region and the Appalachian gas regions, and extends to ports on the US Gulf Coast.TCP’s shares tumbled during this ‘corona crisis’ year, showing a 21% year-to-date loss. Revenues, however, have shown much lower volatility. The top line dropped 10% from the end of 2019 to its trough in 2Q20, and in Q3 bounced back to $99 million, a 4.2% sequential gain. Q3 earnings, at 90 cents per share, showed a 13% sequential gain and an 18% year-over-year gain. During the quarter, the company also reported paying out cash distributions totaling $47 million. This included the 65-cent dividend per common share, a payment that has been held steady for over two years. In the longer view, TCP has a 21-year history of dividend reliability. At the current payment, the dividend annualizes to $2.60 per share and yields 8.2%.Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish wrote the review on TC Pipelines, saying, “TCP reported solid Q3 results. For the most part, flows and utilization levels have remained unchanged throughout the pandemic and expansion projects are largely on schedule/budget… We view the stock as fundamentally undervalued, given attractive yield, robust coverage and improved balance sheet.”In line with these comments, Satish rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and sets a $41 price target that implies an upside of 35% for the year ahead. (To watch Satish’s track record, click here)The analyst consensus on TCP is not unanimous, but almost. The Strong Buy consensus rating is supported by 3 Buys against a single Hold. Shares sell for $30.39, and the average price target of $40.33 indicates an upside of ~33%. (See TCP stock analysis on TipRanks)Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)The second stock today is Golub Capital, a business development company in the middle market. Golub makes financing and lending solutions available to mid-market companies that might otherwise have difficulty accessing capital markets. Golub’s portfolio totals more than $30 billion in assets under management.The company saw a steep and deep share price loss last winter, when the corona crisis hit the economy. Shares remained depressed until the beginning of May, but since then have been rising slowly. Starting from the May 4 trough, GBDC is up 53%. Year-to-date, however, the stock remains down 17%.Quarterly results have been volatile this year. Q1 saw deep losses, Q2 saw a recovery, and Q3 showed a sequential drop-off to $98.1 million. EPS was solid, at 57 cents, a great improvement from the year-ago EPS loss of $1.02.Golub paid out its common share dividend at 29 cents per share in Q3, the third quarter in a row at that level. The company has a reliable payout history, going back over a decade, and a habit of adjusting the dividend payment to keep it sustainable. The current payment annualizes to $1.16 per common share, and gives a yield of 8.4%.Among the fans is Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea. In his latest note on Golub, the analyst noted, “GBDC continues to see portfolio-level operating performance, constructive sponsor support, and improvement in those companies most affected by shutdowns as the economy reopens… In our view, GBDC is a high-quality Quartile 1 BDC with a shareholder friendly structure, strong asset quality, and scale through resources of the Golub Capital platform.”In line with these upbeat comments, O’Shea rates Golub shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $16 price target suggests the stock has room for 16% growth next year. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here)The Moderate Buy consensus rating on Golub comes from an even split between Buy and Hold reviews. The stock’s average price target is $16, matching O’Shea’s, and the current trading price is $13.75. (See GBDC stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Jim Cramer: These Two Surprise Stocks Would Fit Any Portfolio

    I rolled up my sleeves to tamp the froth and slay the euphoria, and here's what I found instead.

  • Watch Out, Elon Musk. These EV Startups Are Trying To Take On Tesla

    With a $145.9 billion fortune at press time Elon Musk, the founder of the electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), has added more than $100 billion to his net worth since January 2020. Tesla's shares have been going up, beating every analyst's expectations and common sense, while its market capitalization reached $600 billion on Dec. 7. The company is aiming to sell 500,000 battery-powered vehicles by the end of this year. Tesla's automotive products include Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X. Model 3 is a four-door sedan. Model Y is a sport utility vehicle (SUV) built on the Model 3 platform. Model S is a four-door sedan. Model X is an SUV.Tesla has changed the auto industry. But it isn't the only electric car manufacturer in the global market. Some of the large, established automakers are making fully electric, and hybrid-electric cars aiming to keep Tesla at bay and are getting ready to enter the automotive industry - to take a pie out of Tesla's growing business. Lucid MotorsEstablished in 2007, electric vehicle provider Lucid Motors is based in the state of California. The company develops software for monitoring individual battery cells, mechanical packaging, and controls for battery packs in plug-in vehicles, automobiles, and aircraft. Expected to launch in early 2021, its first model, the Lucid Air price, will start at $69,000. According to Bloomberg, the customer deliveries of the Lucid Air Dream Edition will be produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, and will begin in the spring of 2021. The manufacturer has planned to open eight showrooms by the end of this year, out of which five showrooms will be in California. Peter Rawlinson, CEO of Lucid Motors, says the company has the technology, cash, and talent to compete with Tesla, and promises to change the world by bringing new electric vehicles into the market, CNBC reports. Nikola CorpBased out of Phoenix, Arizona, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) designs and plans to manufacture hydrogen-electric trucks, targeting the commercial trucking market. With the hydrogen fuel cell technology, Nikola plans to build vehicles with similar benefits to electric vehicles. The advantage, which it's counting on, is that it will take less time to recharge the vehicle and will have a longer range. The company is a manufacturer of battery-electric and electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure.Nikola's first model Nikola Tre semi-truck, a pioneer battery-electric semi-truck for the short-haul trucking sector, will be available to customers by 2021, the company claims.The vehicle manufacturer was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015. Interestingly, he named the startup after Nikola Tesla, taking the famous inventor's first name, as the last name was already taken by Elon Musk.Recently Nikola has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, which could hinder its progress in terms of getting further investment and growth. According to short-selling firm Hindenburg Research, the company was misleading its investors about its electric vehicle technology. According to Bloomberg, The Schall law firm has announced a class-action lawsuit against Nikola in connection with false and misleading information about the company's technology. Nikola has denied the accusations and said the information was baseless. Milton resigned in September following the allegations.NIO IncNio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) is a Chinese automobile manufacturer specializing in designing and developing electric vehicles.The company, which was launched in 2014, is headquartered in Shanghai. NIO is one of the top Chinese companies in the EV segment founded by a Chinese entrepreneur William Li. NIO's vehicles are large battery-powered SUVs. What makes NIO's cars different from others is its subscription purchasing model to simplify the ownership of the battery part. It offers to lease it, and if updated batteries are released, you can have them fitted in your car. It also provides a three-minute battery swap-out service, which it calls BaaS. Talking about NIO's revenue, the Q3 numbers reached $666.60 million, a 146.4% gain, by the end of September 2020. The gross profit rose 87.1% sequentially to $86.30 million. The company's stock position in the market is also noticeable as it announced the completion of the offering of 101,775,000 American depositary shares in September. The company is planning to use the net proceeds to repurchase equity interests, reports Yahoo! Finance. NIO started the deliveries of its electric SUV in 2018 and the 6-seater ES8 in 2019 in China. It officially launched the EC6 electric coupe SUV in 2019. Rivian AutomotiveCalifornia-based Rivian Automotive, founded in 2009, offers lightweight and aerodynamic platform cars, SUVs, and trucks. With investment from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Rivian is set to deliver its two electric vehicles, RT1 pickup truck and R1S SUV by mid-2021 with the price range of around $67,500, TechCrunch reported. The company has committed to 100,000 electric delivery vehicles to Amazon by 2030 as a part of the e-commerce giant's Climate Pledge. In a recent statement, Rivian has said that it will make its hands-free driver assistance system standard in every vehicle it builds. The driver assistance system will automatically steer, adjust speed, and change lanes on command. The vehicles will have a driver-monitoring system with a cabin-facing camera helping the drivers for a better driving experience. Rivian raised $2.5 billion in early 2020 to strengthen its electric vehicle market position and beat Tesla and Nikola, CNBC has reported. The company recently went through a bumpy ride, as it received criticism from Michigan auto dealers for selling vehicles directly to the customers, which Tesla has already been doing.FiskerFounded by Henrik Fisker in 2016, California-based Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) focuses on creating luxury plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Fisker's first model, The Ocean, is an all-electric SUV expected to begin production in 2022. The Ocean will be available to consumers through a leasing package, optimized for driver convenience and accessibility. Its starting price is $37,499, and it has a long driving range up to 300 miles.With a focus on solid-state battery technology, Fisker aims for smaller battery packs and faster charging times.The automotive designer Henrik Fisker has been in the electric vehicles business for more than a decade. Back in 2012, Fisker designed an ultra-luxury electric car called the Fisker Karma. He later stopped the production and sold assets to a Chinese firm after its battery supplier A123 Systems filed for bankruptcy. The company plans to launch three new electronic passenger vehicles by 2025, including a sports sedan based on the EMotion concept, a sports crossover, and a pickup truck.Fisker claims it will deliver each vehicle with platforms, battery packs, and component systems.XpengHeadquartered in China, Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) is China's leading smart electric vehicle company. It designs, develops, and manufactures smart vehicles that are integrated with advanced Internet, AI, and autonomous driving technologies. In China, the Xpeng vehicles are considered to be an alternative to Tesla models. Founded in 2015, the current market valuation of the company is around $35.3 billion. In August, the company raised $1.5 billion in its IPO in the US. Xpeng has announced that it is going to implement LiDAR senses into its cars. It says it will improve its next-generation autonomous driving architecture with the vehicle's high-precision object recognition performance. New vehicles will be produced with upgraded hardware, HD cameras, millimeter-wave radars, ultrasonic sensors, Lidar, high-precision positioning, and mapping systems powered by a high-performance computing platform. Tesla sued its former engineer in 2019.for allegedly stealing the Autopilot program secrets and using them at Xpeng. The former employee later admitted to uploading its code to his iCloud.In September 2020, for the first time, Xpeng exported its vehicle outside its home country China. It entered the Norway market with G3 electric SUVs, marking the beginning of the competition with Tesla in Europe.Image: Courtesy of Lucid MotorsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * UK Braces For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout, Calls It 'Biggest Civilian Logistical' Effort(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • CURO's stock skyrockets as company is set to cash in on its investment in Katapult

    Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. skyrockted 72% toward a 13-month high in very active morning trading Friday, as the provider of credit to non-prime consumers said it set to cash in from Katapult Holding Inc.'s move to go public through a reverse merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) FinServ Acquisition Corp. , in a deal implying an enterprise value for Katapult of about $1 billion. Trading volume swelled to 3.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 146,200 shares. Based on the fact that CURO owns about 40% of Katapult, the merger deal will provide CURO a consideration of $365 million, consisting of a combination of cash and stock in the new company. So far, CURO said it has made a total cash investment in Katapult of $27.5 million. Once the deal closes, CURO expects to receive $125 million in cash and retain an ownership stake of 21% of the new public company. CURO's stock has climbed 24.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 14.8%.

  • Things Will Get Worse From Here for AT&T Stock, Analyst Says

    The analysts raised concerns over a range of issues, including whether the company will be able to keep up with rivals that have more ability to spend.

  • 908 Devices Raises $130 Million in What May Be the Last IPO of 2020

    Cowen, SVB Leerink, William Blair, and Stifel are the lead underwriters on the deal. 908 Devices is the last company that is currently scheduled to make its public equity markets debut in 2020. No other traditional IPOs are scheduled to begin trading next week or the remainder of the year.

  • Virgin Galactic Drops as Holders File to Sell 113 Million Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. fell 4% in premarket trading Friday after shareholders filed to offer as much as 113 million of stock for sale.The registration includes up to about 105 million outstanding shares of common stock and up to 8 million shares issuable upon the exercise of warrants that were issued in connection with a private placement, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It doesn’t necessarily indicate that a sale has begun, or will occur in the future.Shares of the Las Cruces, New Mexico-based aerospace company have surged 46% since the end of October and speculators have been betting that the stock will fall. Short interest, a measure of bearish bets on the company, has risen to almost 32% of the shares available for trading, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.Last week, Virgin Galactic sank 17% after efforts to take tourists into space suffered a setback when a test flight was scrubbed shortly after takeoff because of a technical snag.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • It’s unusual for a big company like Nike to announce earnings on a Friday after the bell

    Nike raised eyebrows when it announced that it would report its second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings at the market’s close on Friday, December 18, 2020. What piqued some investors’ interest isn’t the date, but that the sportswear giant decided to report after the bell on a Friday — something the company or most companies of its size rarely do.

  • Tesla to see unprecedented trade ahead of S&P 500 debut

    (Reuters) -Tesla's grand entrance into the S&P 500 is expected to be preceded by a huge trade, with an unprecedented $80 billion of the electric car maker's stock changing hands by the end of the session on Friday. Elon Musk's Tesla on Monday will become the most valuable company ever admitted to Wall Street's main benchmark, accounting for over 1% of the index. The electric car maker's shares have surged about 60% since mid-November, when its debut in the S&P 500 was announced.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is In Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • When to Take Social Security: The Complete Guide

    How to decide whether to start collecting your retirement benefits at age 62, at your normal retirement age, or even later.

  • There’s More Growth Ahead for These 3 Solar Stocks, Says Roth Capital

    We cannot live without the sun; it is our largest source of light and warmth, and in the long run, it is the source of all non-geothermal energy that we use. And as more people grow more environmentally conscious, tapping directly into solar energy is growing ever more popular.Politics being downstream of culture, we shouldn’t be surprised at the rumors coming out of Washington in recent days, that Congressional leaders are linking solar tax credits into a new COVID relief bill. Under current legislation, solar tax credits for residential projects are due to expire in 2022; while no legislation has come out of Congress yet, any extension of the credits will be good for solar industry manufacturers.A few points come to mind, for investors to consider. Anticipation of a Biden Administration, with favorable Democratic Party policies toward the alternative energy sector, has boosted solar-linked equities. Second, now that Biden is officially President-elect, we should remember that his campaign promised, and his party wrote into the platform, definite policy preferences on solar power. And finally, if Congress, now freed from worry of a Trump veto, does produce a solar power bill – or link solar policy as a rider on an unrelated bill, such as COVID relief – it will provide proof of long-term relief on the way for the solar sector.That’s the background to consider as we read the last from Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen, an expert in the alternative energy and clean technology sector. He has been turning his gaze recently to several companies in the solar segment. They have caught his eye for various reasons, and he sees double-digit upside potential for each. First Solar (FSLR)We’ll start, appropriately enough, with First Solar. This company is a manufacturer of thin film semiconductor photo-voltaic panels for the utility sector. In lay terms, the company makes the solar collection panels for power plants. First Solar operates around the world – in sunny areas, of course – and is a leader in cutting edge photo-voltaic technology, including the maintenance and recycling of the panels.In the macro view, FSLR saw only a mild turndown during the corona-induced economic crisis last winter. The stock has recouped the losses it did take then, and more. It is now trading at net gain of 65% year-to-date.The company’s revenue and earnings have also performed well. Third quarter revenues are up to $927 million, a 44% sequential gain, and EPS, at $1.45, was the highest in over a year. These results were far ahead of expectations.Shen, in his note on the stock, pointed out two key factors. First, gains due to solar projects: “FSLR delivered better-than expected Q3 revenue… driven largely by higher-than-expected project sales of $501mn including sales of three projects in Japan and two projects in India.” And second, Shen noted the strong margins the company reported: “GMs of 31.6% were above consensus of 23.9% and ROTHe of 24.9%, as a result of high margin project sales especially in Japan that drove a systems margin of 33% and better-than expected module margins of 30% vs. ROTHe of 25.0%.”These factors prompted Shen to rate FSLR a Buy along with a $110 price target, denoting a 19% upside potential. (To watch Shen’s track record, click here)Granted, not everyone is as enthusiastic about FSLR as Shen. Out of 13 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 4 are bullish on the stock, while 5 remain sidelined, and 4 are bearish. The 12-month average price target stands at $89.82, roughly in line with where the stock is currently trading. (See FSLR stock analysis on TipRanks)Sunnova Energy (NOVA)Now we head into the residential sector, where Sunnova Energy develops and markets systems for homeowners to install on their rooftops, allowing them to tap into solar energy for home use – or even to sell back to the grid. Sunnova operates in 18 states, mainly in sunny areas of the South and Southwest, but also in the Northeast. The company boasts a $4.1 billion market cap and brought in over $130 million in annual revenue in calendar year 2019.Sunnova is on track to beat that annual revenue this year, even accounting for corona. Total revenues for the first three quarters are over $121 million, with Q3’s top line, at $50.2 million, up by 37% year-over-year. Roth’s Shen likes what he sees in Sunnova, writing of the company: “Management continues to see strong growth ahead with >55% YoY customer growth in 2021. We see potential for upside to this number coming from new dealers/sub-dealers, increased services per customer, and additional product offerings… Adding services per customer will allow NOVA to increase revenue generated for each customer added, and the addition of gen sets gives dealers' sales reps another solution they can present when they sit down with a prospect (i.e. one more way to close a sale)…”Consistent with these comments, Shen’s Buy rating comes with a $51 price target, implying an upside of 22% for the next 12 months.Overall, Sunnova Energy has a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 7 Buys and just one Hold set in recent weeks. The stock’s recent strong share price gains have pushed it right up against the $42.56 average price target. (See NOVA stock analysis on TipRanks)Canadian Solar (CSIQ)For the last stock, we turn to the Great White North. Canada may not be the first place that anyone thinks of when contemplating sunny days, but Canadian Solar, based in Guelph, Ontario, has operations in 150 countries around the world, with over 16 gigawatts in the project pipeline. Canadian Solar produces photo-voltaic systems for utility-scale projects, and to-date has delivered over 52 gigawatts of solar modules globally.In the recently reported third quarter, CSIQ showed 31% sequential revenue growth, to $914 million, bringing the top line back to pre-corona levels – and beating the $840 million to $890 million guidance estimate by a wide margin. Gross margins, at 19.5%, were well above the 16% forecast. The 3.2 gigawatts of solar shipment also exceeded expectations. The company expects growth to continue next year, and is guiding toward 18 to 20 gigawatts of shipments in 2021.Like the other stocks on this list, CSIQ has seen its strong financial performance equate to strong share performance. The stock is up 87% year-to-date, nearly doubling its value, with two weeks’ trading left in the year. Philip Shen agrees that the company is likely to see further gains. The analyst gives CSIQ shares a Buy rating, and his $50 suggests a 21% upside potential. (To watch Shen’s track record, click here)“CSIQ is planning its capacity expansion to accommodate both the 182mm and 210mm formats, rather than limiting itself to one standard or the other. The new formats could lead to higher pricing and lower costs over time and support the margin expansion expected in the back half of 2021,” Shen noted.All in all, there are 7 reviews on file for Canadian Solar, breaking down to 5 Buys and 2 Holds, making the analyst consensus rating a Moderate Buy. The stock is trading at $41.36, and its $45.71 average price target implies a 10.5% upside. (See CSIQ stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for solar stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.