AI could be as dangerous as nuclear war, ChatGPT creator warns

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman - ELIZABETH FRANTZ/REUTERS

Artificial intelligence could be as dangerous as nuclear war, the bosses of the world’s biggest AI laboratories have warned.

Executives and scientists including Sam Altman, the chief executive of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and Demis Hassabis, the founder of DeepMind, have signed a statement urging governments to make addressing AI a “global priority” on a par with pandemics and nuclear war.

It is the first time that the world’s top AI bosses have collectively called for urgent action to address the risks to humanity from the technology.

The Center for AI Safety, a non-profit that organised the statement, said it was designed to “voice concerns about some of advanced AI’s most severe risks” amid a “broad spectrum” of concerns about the technology.

“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” the statement said, which has also been signed by former Google AI chief Geoffrey Hinton and Dario Amodei, the head of AI lab Anthropic.

Last week, Mr Altman, Mr Hassabis and Mr Amodei met Rishi Sunak to discuss risks including national security and “existential threats”.

OpenAI, which has become the world’s most prominent AI developer because of the rapid rise of ChatGPT, has called for an international body modelled on the International Atomic Energy Agency to manage the technology.

The short statement, which has been signed by more than 350 executives and researchers, is designed to present a united front as policymakers consider how to regulate AI.

In comparison, a letter in March signed by Elon Musk and others that warned of a flood of propaganda and called for a six-month pause on AI development has divided the industry and was plagued by a string of false signatures.

Dan Hendrycks, the executive director of the Centre for AI Safety, said the warning was “a situation reminiscent of atomic scientists issuing warnings about the very technologies they’ve created”.

Mr Altman wrote last week that existential risk from AI could come within a decade, with software surpassing human experts in most fields.

However, he also suggested that OpenAI could respond to Brussels’ incoming AI rules by shutting down ChatGPT in the EU. He later backtracked on the claim.

