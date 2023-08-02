AI could power the US economy as investment in the sector is poised to hit $200 billion by 2025, a Goldman Sachs says

'Han the Robot' waits on stage before a discussion about the future of humanity in a demonstration of artificial intelligence (AI) by Hanson Robotics at the RISE Technology Conference in Hong Kong on July 12, 2017. Getty Images/Isaac Lawrence

AI investments could account for up to 4% of the US economy by 2025, Goldman Sachs estimated.

That's because AI investing is poised to hit $100 billion in the US and $200 billion globally by then.

Generative AI could cause labor productivity to rise 1% in the decade following widespread use.

Artificial intelligence could end up powering a bigger share of the US economy, as investment in the sector is set to balloon in the coming years, according to Goldman Sachs.

The bank's economists predicted AI-related investments could hit $100 billion in the US by 2025, while global AI-related investments hit $200 billion that same year.

That's thanks to the rapid growth in interest for artificial intelligence, with the virality of ChatGPT gripping the attention of Wall Street investors. This year, 16% of Russell 3000 firms have mentioned AI in their earnings calls, the bank said, up from 1% of firms that mentioned AI prior to 2016.

"Our economists' previous research has shown that such mentions tend to predict increases in company-level capital spending," the bank said in a note on Tuesday.

Investment in the AI sector could account for up to 4% of GDP in the US by 2025 and 2.5% of GDP in other countries that are leading AI development, the bank estimated.

That's about double the impact of electricity and personal computers, which resulted in an investment boom that amounted to 2% of US GDP.

Goldman Sachs has remained bullish on artificial intelligence, despite fears from other Wall Street analysts that AI could be fueling a bubble in the stock market.

Generative AI could cause labor productivity to rise 1% in the decade following widespread use, the bank's economists previously estimated, which alone could cause the S&P 500 to surge 14%.

Read the original article on Business Insider