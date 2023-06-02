AI will 'create more losers than winners,' says major investor in chipmaker Nvidia - latest updates

Nvidia makes chips that will be used in AI technology - REUTERS/Ann Wang

Rapid advances in artificial intelligence will “create more losers than winners” despite a recent rally on stock markets, according to one of the largest backers of chip giant Nvidia.

Rajiv Jain, founder and chief investment officer of GQG Partners, said Silicon Valley-based technology manufacturer, whose products power AI applications including ChatGPT, will be one of only a few US stocks that remain in positive territory after the markets’ recent rebound.

Nvidia became the first chipmaker to hit a $1tn valuation this week as investors stampeded into companies that are seen as the biggest beneficiaries from developments in AI.

Its shares have soared 170pc this year, adding $575bn to the group’s market capitalisation, with GQG buying $2.3bn of shares in the first quarter and since adding to its stake.

Mr Jain told the Financial Times: “In Nvidia’s context, it [AI] is going to create some winners and losers . . . more losers than winners.

“The most obvious winners at this point, besides Nvidia, will be the larger tech names, whether it’s Alphabet or Meta or these kinds of names.”

07:55 AM

Strike action a success, suggests Lynch

Strike action over the last year has been a success despite the lack of a pay deal, RMT boss Mick Lynch has said.

Speaking from the picket line at Euston station, he said that the action had pushed back plans that would have negatively impacted RMT members. He said:

We’ve pushed them back on all the stuff they wanted to do, they wanted to make thousands of our people redundant, they wanted to shut every booking office in Britain, restructure our engineering workers, cut the catering service. So we’ve pushed them back on that, they haven’t been able to implement any of their plans. What we haven’t got is a pay deal, we haven’t got any guarantees on our members’ futures but we have stopped them doing the worst aspects of their proposals and their ideas. It has been a success, our members are still with us, they’ve had three ballots to continue with the strike action under the law. Other people seem to have been inspired to fight back and take action in their own industries, so it has been a success and it’s put trade unions back on the map in Britain.

07:42 AM

Government 'subsidising' rail dispute, claims Lynch

The Government is “subsidising” disruption on the railways, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has said.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme about the disruption caused by strikes, he said:

So do the Government need to think about that as well? They are subsidising this disruption: £900m has been delivered to the train operating companies to deliver this dispute. They are enforcing the disruption. All we want is a pay rise and the protection of our terms and conditions. They are extracting profit while taking subsidy. You would have thought that all of these private operators wouldn’t be allowed to withdraw any profit at all because they have no capital at risk. It’s a gravy train, a one-way ticket to profit.

07:31 AM

Rail strikes hit commuters... again

Strikes by railway workers will leave millions unable to get to work or travel to important events today and tomorrow.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) employed by train operators across England will walk out in a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Train companies are warning that services will be affected by the action, which comes almost a year after the RMT held its first strike in the same dispute.

Members of the drivers’ union Aslef walked out on Wednesday and will strike again on Saturday - the day of the FA Cup final - in their dispute over pay.

Rail workers go on strike again today and tomorrow - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

07:19 AM

AI surge leaves 'FOMO kicking in' on stock market

Retail traders are riding the wave of AI mania that has swamped Wall Street, looking beyond Nvidia and C3.ai for the next stocks to pop, according to analysts.

“FOMO looks to be kicking in,” according to Vanda’s Marco Iachini, who said individual investors are now looking beyond the large-cap stocks which were initial targets.

The day-trading crowd has piled into the likes of Palantir Technologies, Marvell Technology and UiPath, pushing in millions over the past week, data from Vanda Research show.

That comes as the trio rallies in the wake of Nvidia’s blowout results.

However, retail traders are still snapping up shares of Nvidia, having plowed $285m into the company over a five-day span.

07:12 AM

Good morning

Nvidia may have seen its shares surge by 170pc this year, briefly making it the first $1trn chipmaker, but one of its major backers have issued a warning about the boom on the stock market triggered by excitement about artificial intelligence.

Rajiv Jain, founder and chief investment officer of GQG Partners, said AI would “create more losers than winners”.

He predicted Nvidia will be one of only a few US stocks that remain in positive territory after the markets recent rebound.

What happened overnight

Asian stocks advanced, led by gains in Hong Kong-listed technology companies amid a buoyant tone in markets after the US passed legislation to avoid a debt default and as traders look to the Federal Reserve to pause interest rate increases in June.

Shares also climbed in Japan, Australia and mainland China. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose more than 3pc, pulling the benchmark back from the brink of a bear market following concerns about Chinese growth.

US indexes ticked up in after-hours trading, following rallies for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. News that Congress had passed legislation to avert a US default added to the buoyant mood.

Wall Street stocks had closed higher before the vote was passed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.5pc to 33,062.36, while the broad-based S&P 500 closed 1pc higher at 4,221.09.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index surged 1.3pc to 13,100.98.

Treasury yields retreated as fresh inflation data signalled that the US central bank could pause its interest rate increases, after prices paid in the manufacturing sector declined last month.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.60pc from 3.65pc late Wednesday. The two-year Treasury yield, which is more sensitive to expectations for the Federal Reserve, fell to 4.33pc from 4.40pc.

