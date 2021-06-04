U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,216.03
    +23.18 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,651.17
    +74.13 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.90
    +137.39 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.26
    +13.01 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.59
    +0.78 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.50
    +17.20 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    27.85
    +0.38 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2183
    +0.0052 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5930
    -0.0320 (-1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4187
    +0.0083 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4960
    -0.7960 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,780.38
    -1,723.72 (-4.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.71
    -37.45 (-3.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,055.39
    -8.96 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,941.52
    -116.59 (-0.40%)
     

AI cybersecurity provider SentinelOne files for $100M IPO

Carly Page
·3 min read

SentinelOne, a late-stage security startup that helps organizations secure their data using AI and machine learning, has filed for an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

In an S-1 filing on Thursday, the security company revealed that for the three months ending April 30, its revenues increased by 108% year-on-year to $37.4 million and its customer base grew to 4,700, up from 2,700 a year prior. Despite this pandemic-fueled growth, SentinelOne's net losses more than doubled from $26.6 million in 2020 to $62.6 million.

"We also expect our operating expenses to increase in the future as we continue to invest for our future growth, including expanding our research and development function to drive further development of our platform, expanding our sales and marketing activities, developing the functionality to expand into adjacent markets, and reaching customers in new geographic locations,” SentinelOne wrote in its filing.

The Mountain View-based company said it intends to list its Class A common stock using the ticker symbol “S” and that details about the price range and number of common shares to be put up for the IPO are yet to be determined. The S-1 filing also identifies Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Securities, Barclays and Wells Fargo Securities as the lead underwriters.

SentinelOne raised $276 million in a funding round in November last year, tripling its $1 billion valuation from February 2020 to $3 billion. At the time, CEO and founder Tomer Weingarten told TechCrunch that an IPO “would be the next logical step” for the company.

SentinelOne, which was founded in 2013 and has raised a total of $696.5 million through eight rounds of funding, is looking to raise up to $100 million in its IPO, and said it's intending to use the net proceeds to increase its visibility in the cybersecurity marketplace and for product development and other "general corporate processes."

It added that “may also use a portion of the net proceeds for the acquisition of, or investment in, technologies, solutions, or businesses that complement our business.” The company's sole acquisition so far took place back in February when it bought high-speed logging startup Scalyr for $155 million.

SentinelOne is going public during a period of heightened public interest in cybersecurity. There has been a wave of high-profile cyberattacks during the COVID-19 pandemic, with hackers taking advantage of widespread remote working necessitated as a result.

One of the biggest attacks saw Russian hackers breach the networks of IT company SolarWinds, enabling them to gain access to government agencies and corporations. SentinelOne's endpoint protection solution was able to detect and stop the related malicious payload, protecting its customers.

“The world is full of criminals, state actors, and other hostile agents who seek to exfiltrate and exploit data to disrupt our way of life,” Weingarten said in SentinelOne’s SEC filing. “Our mission is to keep the world running by protecting and securing the core pillars of modern infrastructure: data and the systems that store, process, and share information. This is an endless mission as attackers evolve rapidly in their quest to disrupt operations, breach data, turn profit, and inflict damage.”

Just how bad is that hack that hit US government agencies?

Recommended Stories

  • When Should You Buy A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)?

    A10 Networks, Inc. ( NYSE:ATEN ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens...

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Vivendi in Talks to Sell 10% of Universal Music to Bill Ackman SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Vivendi SE is in talks to sell 10% of Universal Music Group to a blank-check firm backed by billionaire Bill Ackman while it prepares to spin off most of the world’s biggest music company.The potential transaction would value the home of Taylor Swift, Drake and Billie Eilish at 35 billion euros ($42.4 billion) including debt, Vivendi said in a statement on Friday, above the 30 billion-euro valuation ascribed to the business in 2019 when China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd. acquired a sta

  • Here's Why FireEye Stock Plunged Today

    The company is selling over half of its business as it doubles down in the part of its business that's growing.

  • The meme market is alive and well

    When the market moves at the speed of AMC it can be hard to keep up.

  • China elephants: Herd on mammoth 500km trek reaches Kunming

    A herd of 15 elephants bangs on doors and hoovers up food as experts ponder its destination.

  • BlackBerry is Reddit's latest meme stock

    The share price has shot up in recent days, while AMC is on another big run.

  • AMC stock surges more than 100% to record intraday high, market cap overtakes GameStop

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings rallied again on Wednesday, with shares nearly doubling in value as investors on Reddit and other social media platforms piled into the meme stock.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Form Bullish Flag

    The British pound has rallied a bit during the trading session on Thursday to continue forming a bit of a flag to the upside as we head into the jobs number.

  • JPMorgan Applies for 100% Stake in China Securities Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has applied to take full control of its China securities venture and is ramping up hiring as the U.S. bank plows ahead with an expansion in the world’s second-largest economy.The bank has entered commercial agreements with existing partners in its securities and asset management ventures, said Mark Leung, the bank’s chief executive officer for China, in a Bloomberg Television interview. It’s increasing its staffing about 16% to 17% a year, he said.“Fingers cro

  • Triple Flag CEO Sees Robust Pipeline for Mining Production Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is seeing plenty of good opportunities for mining production deals despite a precious metals rally fueled by the pandemic.“The pipeline has been really robust and busy,” Chief Executive Officer Shaun Usmar said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “When I look at how we built this business over the five years, we have seen over 500 opportunities for the assets we’ve got.”Usmar founded Triple Flag in 2016 as a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, an

  • Stocks Gain as Traders Await New Catalysts: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities rose on Wednesday as the tussle between economic optimism and inflation concern continued to play out in markets.The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 faded from early gains as traders awaited fresh catalysts in economic data, including the U.S. jobs report due later this week. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., a favorite among retail traders, rallied. Tesla Inc. fell following a reported loss in electric-vehicle market share. And energy stocks were among the best performing aft

  • ECB Seen Pushing Ahead With Faster Bond Buying Until September

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The European Central Bank will extend its phase of faster bond-buying through the summer to ensure the economic rebound after coronavirus lockdowns morphs into a sustained recovery, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.The majority expects the ECB to keep purchasing about 20 billion euros ($24.4 billion) worth of debt a week until September before slowing down. Most expect the

  • Nasdaq-Listed The9 to Buy Control of Mining Company Montcrypto

    Montcrypto aims for a carbon-neutral infrastructure for cryptocurrency mining through the use of natural gas.

  • Meme Rally Fades as Bed Bath & Beyond, Koss Lose Luster

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest meme stock frenzy started to unwind Thursday as retail-trader favorites like Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and Koss Corp. tumbled after surging in the previous session.Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell 28%, the steepest selloff since January, after notching a record advance Wednesday. Koss slid 24% in the biggest drop in four months. Other so-called meme stocks including GameStop Corp. and PetMed Express Inc. also declined Thursday.This comes as some retail investor favorites anno

  • Bitcoin Drops After Musk Tweets of Breakup

    Bitcoin fell Friday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk put out a cryptic tweet hinting at a breakup with the largest cryptocurrency. Also read: Bitcoin’s Bull Market ‘May Have Come to an End,’ Says MRB Partners

  • Elon Musk breaks up with bitcoin? Cryptic tweet has some crypto bulls fearing the worst.

    Crypto bull Elon Musk on Thursday evening issued a cryptic tweet that many in the crypto world were interpreting as the billionaire's breakup with bitcoin, the world's most prominent digital asset.

  • AMC stock seesaws to a loss after completing share-sale program, then asks investors for OK to issue more stock

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. seesawed to a loss in volatile trading Thursday, after the move theater operator said it completed the 11.55 million stock sale program about six hours after it was announced, as the company took advantage of the recent trading frenzy to raise cash.

  • The S&P 500 would be below 1,600 without these 3 pillars and those supports are now weakening

    Investors may need to consider private equity to capture the returns that publicly traded stocks have provided.

  • The Federal Reserve Is Going to Sell Its Corporate Bond Portfolio. What It Means.

    While the central bank's $13.8 billion portfolio of bonds and ETFs is relatively small, it does mark a shift away from pandemic relief efforts.