AI in Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2023: Capacity to Simplify Self-Management Boosts Adoption

The "AI in Diabetes Management: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on product type, technique and geographic region. The report provides an overview of the global market for AI in diabetes management and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data and revenue projections for the forecast period of 2022-2027. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of providers of AI in diabetes management products.

Diabetes management enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to detect behavioural patterns of blood sugar levels in diabetic patients. Diabetes patients' continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) collect massive amounts of previously underutilized data. The use of AI aids in the detection and prediction of diabetes.

Any neglected healthcare issue can be costly for both patients and doctors. By automatically and instantly transmitting information about the pace of change and blood glucose concentrations, glucose monitors are revolutionizing the treatment of type 1 diabetes.



An AI-powered glucose monitoring device automatically and instantly transmits information about the pace of change and blood glucose concentrations. These devices make use of the enormous quantity of accessible patient data to provide individualized recommendations for treatment delivery, considerably reducing the hazards associated with exogenous insulin.



Self-management of diabetes has become an essential component in the treatment of the illness. By using personal data to modify their lifestyles and enable them to serve as their own at-home doctor, patients are now better able to self-manage their diabetic condition. Using AI, patients can choose what to eat or drink, as well as determine the proper amount of physical exercise. Additionally, smartphone apps such as Suguard, which analyze food calorific content in real-time, greatly simplify self-management.



In this report, the global market for AI in diabetes management has been segmented based on product type, technique and geographic region. By product type, the market for AI in diabetes management is categorized into glucose monitoring devices, diagnostic devices, and insulin delivery devices. By technique, the market is categorized into case-based reasoning and intelligent data analysis. By geographic region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America is currently the leading region in the global market for AI in diabetes management.

Report Includes

A brief general outlook of the global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in diabetic management

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Understanding of the upcoming market potential for AI in diabetic mellitus management with an emphasis on new products and solutions/platform technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the AI in diabetic management market, and corresponding market share analysis product type, technique, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) on the major market dynamics, opportunities and gaps estimating the demand, technology adaptations in diabetes care, industry developments, regulatory dynamics, and Covid-19 impact on the progress of this market

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to or in conjunction with their proprietary technologies, product launches, and other strategic advantages

Company profiles of the major global players

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Market Outlook

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type and Technique

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Chapter 8 Project Scope and Methodology

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Bigfoot Biomedical Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Dreamed Diabetes Ltd.

Eyenuk Inc.

Glooko Inc.

Google Inc.

Health Arx Technologies Private Ltd.

Medtronic

Virta Health Corp.

