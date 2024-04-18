AI-Driven Power Demand Is Set to Jump 900% in Chicago Area, Exelon CEO Says

Mark Chediak and Josh Saul
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Artificial intelligence is poised to help drive a 900% jump in power demand from data centers in the Chicago area, according to Exelon Corp. Chief Executive Officer Calvin Butler.

Most Read from Bloomberg

About 25 data center projects that would consume around 5 gigawatts of power total — roughly equivalent to the output of five nuclear plants — are undergoing engineering studies in Exelon unit Commonwealth Edison Co.’s territory, Butler said. That compares with about 400 megawatts of data center demand currently on its system. Butler expects up to 80% of the planned developments to be completed.

“We are seeing quite a bit of activity,” Butler said during an interview on the sidelines of the S&P Global Power Markets Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Data center developers are attracted to ComEd’s low electricity rates, carbon-free generation from nuclear reactors and state tax incentives, he added. An Exelon spokesperson said the company will continue to ensure that its system can handle the additional power load growth.

Read more: AI Needs So Much Power That Old Coal Plants Are Sticking Around

The demand surge wouldn’t be met immediately by more power generation. New data centers would initially be served by excess capacity already on the regional grid, imported electricity from other areas and then eventually by newly constructed sources, said Paul Patterson, a utility analyst for Glenrock Associates LLC.

“You have the ability to move power around. It’s not like Chicago is some island — you can import electricity,” Patterson said.

Electric utilities and regulators are facing the biggest demand jump in a generation. Along with data centers to run AI computing, America’s grid is being tested by new factories and the electrification of everything from vehicles to heat pumps.

Read more: Exelon CEO Warns Cleaning the Grid Needs Higher Power Bills

Power availability is increasingly a constraint on data center development, according to real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield, which designated Chicago as a key US market behind more established hubs like Virginia’s Data Center Alley, Atlanta and Dallas.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration moves to make conservation an equal to industry on US lands

    The Biden administration on Thursday finalized a new rule for public land management that's meant to put conservation on more equal footing with oil drilling, grazing and other extractive industries on vast government-owned properties. Officials pushed past strong opposition from private industry and Republican governors to adopt the proposal. The rule from the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management — which oversees more than 380,000 square miles (990,000 square kilometers) of land, primarily in the U.S. West — will allow public property to be leased for restoration in the same way that oil companies lease land for drilling.

  • Oil Swings as Risk-Off Mood Vies With Increased Iranian Threats

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as markets weighed Iran’s threats on Israeli nuclear sites against a stronger US dollar. Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsWest Texas Intermediate edged higher to trade around $83 a barrel, swinging between gains and loss

  • Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Arm Bags $70M for 152MW Solar Firm

    Canadian Solar's (CSIQ) extended partnership with Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. will support its customers with reliable and affordable solar energy.

  • Offtake Agreement Announced for 1,000-MWh Storage Project in California

    Arevon Energy, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, announced it has signed a long-term tolling agreement with electricity provider MCE for 188 MW of the Cormorant Energy […]

  • DJT Stock Jumps. The Truth Social Owner Is Showing Stockholders How to Block Short Sellers.

    An FAQ on the Truth Social owner’s website gave stockholders multiple ways to avoid their shares being lent to short sellers.

  • The Most Active Stock Trader in Congress Is Buying Shares of This Magnificent Stock-Split Stock

    Wall Street's most-prominent stock-split stock of 2024 has been purchased on three separate occasions by a lawmaker who completed over 4,200 trades last year.

  • 4 Members of Congress Generated Triple-Digit Returns in the Stock Market Last Year: These Are the 3 Stocks They Bought

    These members of Congress delivered greater returns than Warren Buffett in 2023.

  • Google Fires 28 Workers Protesting $1.2 Billion Israeli Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has fired 28 employees after they were involved in protests against Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion joint contract with Amazon.com Inc. to provide the Israeli government and military with AI and cloud services.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to De

  • My RMDs Start Soon So I Want to Convert $900k to a Roth, but I'm Getting Conflicting Info About Having to Wait 5 Years to Use the Money

    People with Roth IRAs generally have to wait five years before withdrawing earnings from their account. But the devil is in the details, and for this particular rule, getting those details can be surprisingly difficult. For starters, the IRS has three different five-year rules that apply to Roth IRAs. One of them, the conversion rule, […] The post My RMDs Start Soon So I Want to Convert $900k to a Roth, but I'm Getting Conflicting Info About Having to Wait 5 Years to Use the Money appeared first

  • Lithium Americas Plunges After Shares Sold at Steep Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium Americas Corp.’s stock plunged the most on record after agreeing to sell 55 million shares at a deep discount.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsShares of the lithium explorer fell as much as 27% to $4.82 as of 9:31 a.m. in New Y