U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,436.50
    -7.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,163.00
    -96.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,989.75
    -7.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,170.00
    -4.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.10
    +0.51 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.02
    +1.90 (+11.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6420
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,480.05
    -1,301.98 (-2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,137.37
    -43.98 (-3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,158.52
    -22.59 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

AI in Drug Discovery Requires Extensive Chemical Libraries, Finds IDTechEx

·4 min read

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI in drug discovery is a field that has received an immense increase in interest, uptake, and investment over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While lockdowns forced everyone around the world to explore virtual ways of working, the biopharma industry faced the additional task of quickly developing new drugs for the treatment of COVID-19. Enter the application of AI in drug discovery – a technology that promises to drastically cut down timelines and costs, and potentially, develop safer and more efficacious drugs.

ML and DL algorithms have multiple applications across drug discovery. Source: IDTechEx (PRNewsfoto/IDTechEx)
ML and DL algorithms have multiple applications across drug discovery. Source: IDTechEx (PRNewsfoto/IDTechEx)

IDTechEx have recently published a report, "AI in Drug Discovery 2021: Players, Technologies, and Applications" which covers this topic in detail. For more information, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/AIDisc

How is AI Used in Drug Discovery?

AI can be applied at multiple stages across the drug discovery process, from the screening of compounds that interact with a target of interest (hit screening), design of new molecules (de novo drug design) through to the optimization of properties such as absorption and distribution (lead optimization).

Structure-Based Hit Screening

One of the most developed AI drug discovery technologies is its application in structure-based hit screening. Here, the task is to identify molecules from a database that can interact with a target that has a known 3D structure. With sufficient binding affinity, a molecule would be considered a "hit" worthy of further investigation. AI such as convolutional neural networks (CNNs), variational autoencoders (VAEs), and support vector machines (SVMs) are commonly used in structure-based hit screening. Researchers train algorithms using large, shared drug databases of experimentally derived results of ligand/target binding affinities, such as PubChem, ChEMBL, ChemBank, DrugBank, ChemBridge, and more.

De Novo Drug Design

Unlike virtual screening, de novo drug design focuses on the creation of new molecules from scratch – de novo is Latin for "anew". Again, AI models are trained using chemical libraries and identify fragments and chemical groups required based on what is known about the target, such as its 3D structure or known fragments that bind. AI such as recurrent neural networks (RNNs) and generative adversarial networks (GANs) are often used in de novo drug design. Compounds can be represented as strings (simplified molecular-input line-entry specification, SMILES), and the AI simply predicts the next "character" in the string, which can be atoms, types of bonds, etc.

What are the Limitations of AI in Drug Discovery?

While the application of AI to drug discovery holds great promise, there are multiple factors holding the technology back. Many of these involve data.

Biology is complex: Chemistry can be handled computationally but taking the example of structure-based hit screening, biology is not simply about structure. In many cases, researchers simply do not have sufficient biological information, or the understanding of which information is important, to train AI meaningfully. Researchers are also trying to determine the best ways to label biological information for AI training. As such, AI is exceedingly good at ligand discovery, but less so at drug discovery – just because a compound can bind to a target does not mean that it can have a physiologically beneficial response.

Negative results are not published: There are few avenues for publishing negative results as a part of the scientific method today. This has two major implications. First, there are very few datasets of negative results that can be used to train AI algorithms. Once a researcher knows that the drug efficacy is low (high concentration required to achieve 50% inhibition of the target), they often do not report the results. Second, failed results are never published, meaning that the same experiments may be repeatedly conducted by successive researchers who pick the compound out of the database.

What's Next?

The application of AI in drug discovery is helping to tackle big challenges of time and cost in drug development. There has been a surge in investment into AI drug discovery companies over the past 3 years, with increasingly many partnerships between AI companies and the biopharma industry. And while there are still key issues to be addressed in the development of AI for drug discovery, companies have already advanced several compounds into pivotal clinical trials without biopharma partners. The success of these candidates will definitively prove the value of AI in drug discovery.

For more information on "AI in Drug Discovery 2021: Players, Technologies, and Applications", please visit www.IDTechEx.com/AIDisc, for the full portfolio of Healthcare related research available from IDTechEx please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Research/Healthcare.

Image Downloads:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/04plruagmrmsx8e/AACnXZE5WXKAGCPh5jjj_1Nha?dl=0

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Media Contact:

Natalie Moreton
Digital Marketing Manager
press@IDTechEx.com
+44(0)1223 812300

Social Media Links:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/IDTechEx
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/idtechex/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IDTechExResearch

IDTechEx Logo
IDTechEx Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ai-in-drug-discovery-requires-extensive-chemical-libraries-finds-idtechex-301357088.html

SOURCE IDTechEx

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Rallied Today

    A new regulatory authorization and a potentially soon-to-be-announced plan for booster shots drove investors to ramp up their purchases of the popular biotech stock.

  • CureVac Says Second Covid-19 Vaccine Was Better in Preclinical Test

    CureVac and partner GlaxoSmithKline say CureVac's second-generation Covid-19 vaccine was more effective than its first in a test with monkeys. CureVac's first vaccine was a disappointment.

  • Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

    The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. have all been found to be highly effective. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.RELATED: If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be

  • Top donor of Florida’s Ron DeSantis invests in COVID drug that governor promotes

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who has been criticized for opposing mask mandates and vaccine passports — is now touting a COVID-19 antibody treatment in which a top donor's company has invested millions of dollars.

  • Why Pfizer and Moderna Won't Make As Much Extra Money From U.S. Booster Doses As You Might Think

    For a while, both the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) played down the need for third COVID-19 booster doses. On Aug. 12, the FDA updated the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) along with its partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) to include a third booster dose for immunocompromised individuals. One day later, the CDC changed its stance to recommend booster doses of the two messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals.

  • Pfizer Stock Heats Up On Booster Shot OK, But Is It A Buy Amid Its Climax-Run?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company won authorization to offer Covid vaccine booster shots to immunocompromised people?

  • DYAI: Sorrento Deal Provides Upfront Cash

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:DYAI READ THE FULL DYAI RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2021 Operational & Financial Results Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) released second quarter 2021 operational and financial results on August 12, 2021 and concurrently filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC. Following the release, an investor conference call was held. Highlights for the year to date

  • Aurinia Answers 'What's Next?' And Investors Punish AUPH Stock

    Aurinia snagged a pair of early-stage drugs for roughly $6.8 million on Tuesday, but AUPH stock tumbled toward a key metric.

  • Texas Governor Tests Positive; Masks in Chicago: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. plans to extend mask requirements for travelers on airplanes, trains and buses, and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18, Reuters reported, citing three unidentified sources. The rule was set to expire next month.The U.S. government is poised to begin offering booster shots as soon as next month. Morgan Stanley is stepping up efforts to ensure employees comply with its rule that they be vaccinated to enter its buildings. Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested positiv

  • Tiziana Announces Publication of a Peer Reviewed Article on Data from the Clinical Trial with Intranasally Administered Foralumab, Its Proprietary Fully Human Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibody, in Mild to Moderate COVID-19 Patients in Brazil

    Nasally administered Foralumab, once a day for 10 consecutive days, was well-tolerated and produced significant reduction in lung inflammation as assessed by computerized tomography (CT) scanningThis anti-inflammatory effect of treatment was strongly supported by a reduction in serum levels of pro-inflammatory biomarkers Interleukin-6 (IL-6), IL-18 and C-reactive protein (CRP)As a next step, Tiziana will be shortly initiating a Phase 2 Proof-of-concept study in Brazil to evaluate safety, tolerab

  • Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

    With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Yo

  • Here's What This Label Expansion Means for AstraZeneca Investors

    The recent decision by the EMA to approve Forxiga for the treatment of chronic kidney disease is a huge boost for the pharmaceutical company.

  • Why Sesen Bio Stock Fell off a Cliff Monday

    Such was the case with ambitious biotech Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN), which saw its share price decline by a queasy 42% on Monday following continued fallout from a very discouraging communication from the FDA. A few hours short of market close on Friday, Sesen Bio announced that it received a Complete Response Letter from the healthcare regulator about its leading drug candidate, Vicineum. The FDA was the bearer of bad news, informing that company that it could not approve Vicineum "in its present form."

  • Latest COVID surge threatens to overwhelm Iowa

    Data: The New York Times; Chart: Axios Visuals COVID-19 cases are surging in Iowa, and with the fast spread of the Delta variant, the state is well on its way to being slammed by outbreaks similar to Missouri last month, Polk County health officials recently warned.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: Iowa has a higher seven-day average of new daily cases — at 696, as of Thursday — than it did at this same time in 202

  • Doctor explains why COVID-19 cases are rising among children

    Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Adjunct Professor Dr. Marcos Sanchez-Gonzalez joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in COVID-19.&nbsp;

  • Booster Doses Could Come Soon as Delta Spreads Across U.S.

    Biden administration officials reportedly plan to recommend booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines to most Americans eight months after they received their second dose.

  • Japan’s Faster Vaccine Rollout is Good News for the Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s vaccine drive was slow to get going, but it’s on track now to beat the current U.S. inoculation rate within weeks -- good news for an economy that’s endured one virus emergency after another.If the current pace is sustained, Japan will have 51% of its people fully vaccinated by Sept. 12. As soon as Sunday, the country should hit the 40% target that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga set for month’s end, meeting a key milestone ahead of schedule amid widespread criticism Japan h

  • Why Carnival Stock Kept Dropping Monday

    Last week, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) announced that it had a COVID-19 outbreak involving 27 people on one of its operating cruise ships. The drop continued today, even after the company put out updated safety protocols over the weekend. Carnival shares dropped another 4% early Monday, but the stock pared its decline and remained down slightly more than 2% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.

  • EU evaluates Roche arthritis drug as COVID-19 treatment

    Tocilizumab, sold by Roche as Actemra and RoActemra, has shown promise in clinical trials in treating COVID-19, and was approved by U.S. health regulators in June for emergency use in hospitalized COVID-19 patients who needed oxygen. A large trial in February showed that tocilizumab cut the risk of death among patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19, shortened the time to recovery and reduced the need for mechanical ventilation. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will carry out an accelerated assessment of the drug, including results from four large studies, it said in a statement.

  • Missouri announces COVID-19 booster shots for those with compromised immune systems

    The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is following a self-attestation model, meaning those seeking a third shot will not be asked to present proof of their health status.