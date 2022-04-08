U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

AI-Enabled Testing Tools Market Will Rise At About 16.9% CAGR during 2022-2030

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read



Companies Profiled in AI-enabled Testing Tools Market are Sauce Labs Inc., ReTest GmbH, Diffblue Ltd., Functionize Inc., testRigor, Applitools, Perforce Software, mabl Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a latest report by Future Market Insights (FMI), global AI-enabled testing tools market revenues will grow at over 16.9% CAGR through 2030. Telecom firms are leveraging the potential of AI to manage and assess large volumes of big data in an effort to draw actionable insights and offer better customer experience (CX), enhance operations, and boost revenue with better quality products and services.

With FMI projecting that 20.4 billion connected devices will be in use globally by 2020, more communication service providers (CSP) are unleashing the power of AI-enabled maintenance and testing tools in telecom industry.

AI-enabled Testing Tools Market: Key Takeaways

  • Deployment of AI-enabled testing tools will rise at about 16.9% CAGR during 2022-2030

  • Adoption of machine learning and pattern recognition for deploying AI-enabled testing tools to remain prominent

  • North America will remain epicenter of value-capture opportunities, given strong presence of technology pioneers

  • Market players to focus on R&D as well as deployment of ML-based multiple agent archetype

Request Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12757

List Of Key Players Covered in AI-enabled Testing Tools Market are:

  • Sauce Labs Inc.

  • ReTest GmbH

  • Diffblue Ltd.

  • Functionize Inc.

  • testRigor

  • Applitools

  • Perforce Software

  • mabl Inc.

“AI has helped telecom companies scale up growth and revenues, in tandem with improving network capacities and allowing faster processing of huge chunks of data. With usage of connected devices skyrocketing, more CSPs are leaping on the bandwagon, identifying the value of AI-enabled testing tools market,” says analyst at FMI.

COVID-19 Impact on AI-enabled Testing Tools Market

With work from home (WFH) becoming the new normal amid the COIVD-19 pandemic, deployment of enterprise-level information and communication technology (ICT) is climbing.

Telecom operators are subsequently banking on remotely operable solutions and automation enhancement tools in a bid to assure optimal functioning and counter lag in productivity. This, is turn, is fueling adoption of AI-enabled testing tools, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ai-enabled-testing-tools-market

AI will help telecom industry reimagine customer relationships by recognizing contextualized requirements and interacting with customers via hyper-customized one-to-one contacts.

The technology will help set up mobile-network and fixed-line bundles that combine teleconferencing, VPN, and productivity apps. Such bundles will specifically attract commercial customers whose consumption of telecom services has moved from workplaces to homes and from demand in field to fixed-line demand.

AI-enabled Testing Tools Market – Competitive Intelligence

Strategic collaborations and acquisitions have become key priority for established as well as emerging players in AI-enabled testing tools market. These firms are increasingly investing in R&D activities along with their peers to stay ahead of curve. For instance,

  • Perforce Software - enterprise-level development lifecycle software solution provider – has taken over TestCraft Technologies Ltd. in a bid to expand its portfolio with AI-integrated codeless testing solution of the latter that performs autonomous codeless tests and curbs maintenance needs.

  • Appvance.ai - provider of AI-driven testing tools – has entered into collaboration with Innominds - software engineering service provider – with an aim to develop and deploy AI-enabled maintenance and testing tools in telecommunications industry.

Order a Complete Research Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12757

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Executive Summary

    • Global Market Outlook

    • Demand Side Trends

    • Supply Side Trends

    • Levels of Increasing Automation

  • Market Overview

    • Market Taxonomy

    • Market Definition

  • Key Market Trends

    • Prevailing Trends in the Market

    • Key Trends and Implications Across Value Chain

  • Applications of AI-enabled Testing Tools

    • Agility and Coverage

      • Test and Maintenance Case Generation

      • Test and Maintenance Optimization

    • Quality and User Experience (UX)

      • Coverage and Risk Analytics

      • Defect Prediction and Prevention

    • Efficiency and Time-to-Market

      • Test Automation

      • Infrastructure Optimization

      • Data Analytics

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

    • Business Impact of COVID-19 on Adoption of AI-enabled Testing Tools Industry

    • Market Scenario

      • Pre-COVID Scenario

      • Post-COVID Scenario

    • Key Strategies Incorporated by Market Players

TOC Continued…!

Speak to our Research Expert:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12757

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Embedded Security for Internet of Things Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16.7% through 2030

Digital Out of Home Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2022 – 2030

Marine Electronics Market: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights,

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ai-enabled-testing-tools-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


