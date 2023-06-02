As AI Gains Prevalence, Women’s Jobs Are More at Risk — Here’s Why

skynesher / Getty Images

The rise of AI has workers across the board concerned that their jobs are at risk. And their worries aren’t unprecedented. According to a March report by Goldman Sachs, AI could replace — wholly or in part — the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs.

Make Money With AI and Chat GPT: How To Earn $1,000 a Month

Learn: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Though employees of all gender identities have reason to be anxious over the quick and ferocious advent of artificial intelligence — particularly since the ever-echoing boom of ChatGPT — women may have the most reason to be concerned. This is because women at large have been groomed to hold administrative positions that can more easily be outsourced to AI.

“The distribution of genders across occupations reflects the biases deeply rooted in our society, with women often being confined to roles such as administrative assistants and secretaries,” Hakki Ozdenoren, economist at Revelio Labs, told Bloomberg. “Consequently, the impact of AI becomes skewed along gender lines.”

Based on a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research, Revelio Labs pinpointed jobs that are most likely to be replaced by AI. Here’s a look at Revelio Labs’ breakdown of the jobs held more by women than men that are most in danger of being replaced by AI.

Bill and account collectors

Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Executive secretaries

Word processors and typists

Bookkeeping, accounting and auditing clerks

Interpreters and translators

Proofreaders and copy markers

Writers and authors

Telemarketers

Secretaries and administrative assistants

Production, planning and expediting clerks

Sales representatives

A number of jobs are already being replaced by AI. According to reporting from Benzinga, those jobs are in marketing; fast food; writing, SEO and ghostwriting; customer service and security and courier services.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think AI Will Replace Your Job?

The Biden administration has been vocal about the risks AI poses to the American workforce, but can a government step in and halt the rapid forces of a technology that is, in so many ways, already here? We’ll have to wait and see.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: As AI Gains Prevalence, Women’s Jobs Are More at Risk — Here’s Why