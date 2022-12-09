U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.00
    +9.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,855.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,682.00
    +36.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.90
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.98
    +0.52 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.70
    +7.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.24 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0583
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9410
    -0.6890 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,216.23
    +387.93 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.21
    +11.52 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,923.31
    +348.88 (+1.27%)
     

AI-Generated Anime Selfies Propel Beauty App to Top in Japan

Grace Huang and Jane Zhang
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The ability to turn a user’s selfie into an anime character has turbocharged the Meitu app to the top of Japan’s download rankings over the past week, spurring a big jump in the company’s shares.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Hong Kong-based Meitu Inc. is up more than 50% over the past couple of weeks, in which time its app has reached the top of Apple Inc.’s free iPhone downloads chart and number 2 on Android’s Google Play in Japan, according to data.ai figures. While not new to the Japanese market, the key novelty in the beauty app was the addition of the option to transform a photo into an anime style with the help of AI.

Meitu has been working on AI photo tools since 2017 and that’s begun to pay off with the anime-style selfies, which were rolled out in China on Nov. 24 and hit global markets like Japan three days later, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Wu Xinhong told Bloomberg. Since last week, the Meitu app has been among the top 3 most-downloaded on Apple’s App Store in countries including the US, Brazil, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the CEO said. Global downloads surged 79% in the week commencing Nov. 28, data.ai figures showed.

“We are seeing an explosion of AI-generated content and its huge potential,” Wu said. “It’s an unprecedented opportunity for us, a technological revolution.”

The use of AI to generate or alter images has taken off in popularity this year with the introduction of text-to-image systems like Midjourney and OpenAI’s Dall-E. The technology is not without its controversy, but its appeal and accessibility have helped it proliferate. Meitu’s approach differs, in applying a style transfer onto an existing image. The company also just rolled out the option to add subtle animations — like falling sakura — to its AI-generated anime avatars.

Japan has proven an eager adopter of this new trend, as University of Tokyo professor Fujio Toriumi has found that 40% of hashtagged AI-generated images on Twitter since June have come from the country. The researcher, whose work includes studying information sharing on Twitter following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, collaborated with the Nikkei to analyze the data.

“Japan has a culture of sharing manga on Twitter,” Toriumi said. The novelty of using AI to generate similar pictures is “both a threat and a surprise” to that established audience, but many are embracing it out of curiosity. “For most people, it’s a one-shot, but I think some will continue using it in unique ways.”

At its peak in recent months, the AI art fascination was generating close to 80,000 tweets per day out of Japan, though the current flow is about a third of that, Toriumi said. Still, he anticipates more new uses in the future, including AI-generated fashion models for clothes companies selling gear online and other potential business applications.

--With assistance from Vlad Savov.

(Updates with CEO comments)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico’s AMLO to Host Biden, Trudeau for Summit in January

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden plans to meet Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Jan 9-10 in Mexico for the North American Leaders’ Summit, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysBe Careful, Here Come the Pr

  • Disney Cruise Line will return to tropical destinations in 2024

    Disney Cruise Line will return to destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico in early 2024. It will be the cruise line's first full season of sailings from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, along with voyages from Texas, Louisiana and California. Disney Dream will offer three-, four- and five-night trips from Port Everglades to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean.

  • OpenAI Chatbot So Good It Can Fool Humans, Even When It’s Wrong

    (Bloomberg) -- Since OpenAI took the wraps off ChatGPT, a chatbot that generates sentences that closely mimic actual human-written prose, social media has been abuzz with users trying fun, low-stakes uses for the technology. The bot has been asked to create cocktail recipes, compose lyrics and write a Gilligan’s Island script where the castaways deal with Covid. ChatGPT avoids some of the pitfalls of past chatbots — like racist or hateful language — and the excitement about this iteration of the

  • PSO vs. DIS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    PSO vs. DIS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Where the Most Package Theft Occurs During the Holidays — And How To Prevent It

    Delivery theft happens everywhere, but there are some places in America that, for whatever reason, are favored by "porch pirates." While perhaps not as intrusive as home invasion or burglary, package...

  • Iron Ore Climbs to Four-Month High on Optimism Over China Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore rose to its highest in four months on news that Chinese authorities may further soften their stance on property policies at a key meeting next week.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe Federal Reserve Is Deflating Financial Bu

  • Top Thai Pet Food Market to Start Trading in Bangkok Today

    (Bloomberg) -- I-Tail Corp. Pcl., Thailand’s top pet food maker, climbed in its trading debut after the country’s second-largest initial public offering this year. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe Federal Reserve Is Deflating Financial Bubbles, W

  • U.S. heading into shallow recession, no respite from rate hikes yet: Reuters poll

    The U.S. economy is heading into a short and shallow recession over the coming year, according to economists polled by Reuters who unanimously expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to go for a smaller 50 basis point interest rate hike on Dec. 14. The Fed has another half-point at least to go with rates early in the new year with inflation still running well above the Fed's 2% target even though economists put a steady 60% probability on a recession taking place in 2023.

  • College sports events like Jumpman Invitational, ACC Championship and Duke’s Mayo Bowl a winner for Charlotte

    How the Charlotte Sports Foundation is building a growing portfolio of major college sports events here.

  • Life’s a Beach House: How Singapore’s Top Factual Producer Is Using Its Edge in Asia to Get Ahead

    Weathering the pandemic was a “make or break” situation for most production companies, but few can say they emerged a transformed operation. For Singapore-headquartered Beach House Pictures, going into the COVID crisis with five Netflix commissions in hand meant there was a lot at stake when lockdown hit. But an expansive footprint across the continent, […]

  • Microsoft acquisition of Activision remains ‘less than 50-50’ chance amid FTC lawsuit: Analyst

    CFRA Vice President of Equity Research John Freeman reacts to the outlook of Microsoft's long-awaited acquisition of Activision-Blizzard when weighed against the FTC's latest antitrust lawsuit against the tech company.

  • EU Aims to Require Crypto Providers to Report Transaction Data

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union proposed new rules Thursday to combat tax fraud and evasion in the crypto sector by requiring all digital asset service providers to report transactions involving customers residing in the bloc.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissol

  • Starbucks opens up its web3 loyalty program and NFT community to first beta testers

    Starbucks today is launching its blockchain-based loyalty program and NFT community, Starbucks Odyssey, to its first group of U.S. beta testers. The new initiative, which includes coffee-themed NFTs that translate to real-world experiences, is an extension of Starbucks' existing loyalty program, Starbucks Rewards, but leverages web3 technology like the polygon blockchain and NFTs.

  • Twitter to hike Blue pricing to $11 for iPhone app users -report

    The move was likely a pushback against Apple Inc's 30% cut on any payments made by users via apps on the iOS operating system, the report said. The lower pricing on the website was also likely to drive more users to that platform as opposed to signing up on their iPhones, the report said. It did not mention whether pricing would change for the Android platform as well.

  • Stolen data of 600,000 Indians sold on bot markets so far - study

    Around five million people globally have had their data stolen and sold on the bot market till date, of which 600,000 are from India, making it the worst affected country, according to one of the world's largest VPN serice providers NordVPN. Bot markets are used by hackers to sell stolen data from victims' devices with bot malware. The study by NordVPN, of Lithuania's Nord Security, said the stolen data included user logins, cookies, digital fingerprints, screenshots and other information, with the average price for the digital identity of a person pegged at 490 Indian rupees($5.95).

  • The most lopsided NBA trades of the past decade

    Check out several trades that very clearly benefited one team in the past decade.

  • Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Plans Run Into a Big Roadblock

    When Mark Zuckerberg set his company on the path to the metaverse he must have known that there was no turning back. Changing his company's name from Facebook (a brand name that was recognized globally) to Meta drove the point home. Meta's stock has suffered immensely since as investors seem less certain about the future of the company amid rising expenses and shrinking profits.

  • Broadcom Earnings, Revenue Outlook Top Estimates

    Broadcom reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street's targets, despite slowing smartphone sales.

  • Oracle's (ORCL) Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store?

    Oracle's (ORCL) fiscal second-quarter 2023 performance is expected to have benefited from continued momentum in the cloud infrastructure services and Autonomous Database solutions.

  • FTC files antitrust lawsuit to block Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal

    The FTC is suing Microsoft to block its deal to buy Activision Blizzard.