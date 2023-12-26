Will AI Generators Be Able To Diagnose You and Save You Money on Your Medical Bills?

RichVintage / Getty Images

AI Generators are a part of your life. AI is behind the scenes, from the movie recommendations you receive on your streaming services to the clothing suggestions in your retail app and quotes for the “best” insurance for your needs. AI is what “makes it possible for machines to learn from experience, adjust to new inputs and perform human-like tasks,” according to SAS. Because of this ability to “learn” from experience, AI is in use in medicine today to analyze large datasets for indications of cancerous cells or to train medical students. A July 2023 paper in the American Journal of Translational Research stated, “The main role [of AI] is to assist physicians to improve their efficiency and accuracy.” With AI already in use for research and training in the medical field, will AI generators for diagnosis be far behind? Will AI diagnostics save you money on your medical bills when they arrive?

Why AI?

AI for diagnosis is attractive because it has the potential to pick up on markers that would otherwise require extensive testing or go unnoticed. In an October 10, 2023, article in The Wall Street Journal, author Vipal Monga addressed the question of AI tools used for the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s through the use of visual scans. During ophthalmological exams, physicians already use visual scans to assess a person’s vision and eye health. Using visual scans to diagnose Alzheimer’s is a logical next step, incorporating AI to run through the diagnostic criteria, apply it to the scan, and produce a diagnosis.

Alzheimer’s could be the beginning of a new diagnostic methodology. If AI can detect cancerous cells, using those capabilities and other diagnostic criteria could become a valuable tool for physicians. It could also bring stronger diagnostic capabilities to areas without a full range of medical facilities nearby. If an AI survey were conducted at the start of each appointment, with the questions designed to provide early indications of serious health conditions, AI would be a tremendous use.

Will It Cost Less?

The cost to develop the AI systems will be high initially, as the systems are perfected. But, in the same way that the cost of personal computers has come down dramatically since their introduction in the late 1980s, the costs of AI systems will come down as methods become standardized. Businessware Technologies estimates the cost of a custom AI system can range from $8000 for the most basic to $1,000,000 for a more complex system. They report, “Costs vary depending on the necessary level of intelligence and performance, how much data apps will process, and the recognition accuracy.”

AI generators for diagnosis will still require insurance for missed or misdiagnoses, which physicians and laboratories already have in place. There will also be a cost due to a lack of human connection with the AI system. However, especially if the AI is used for screening or confirmation in conjunction with time with a physician, the overall cost would be offset by the number of lives saved.

