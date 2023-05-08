AI in Genomics Market to Worth US$ 16,272 Million by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new Growth Plus Reports study, the AI In Genomics Market is estimated to hit US$ 16,272 million by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 49.70%. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing demand for novel and personalized medicine will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing funding for genomics research will drive demand for AI in Genomics.

North America dominates the global AI in Genomics market.

Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/ai-in-genomics-market/8791

AI in Genomics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 446.84 Million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 16,272 Million CAGR 49.10% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Component, Technology, Functionality, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increased demand for personalized medicine will drive the revenue growth of AI in Genomics market. Furthermore, advancements in machine learning and increased adoption of AI in Genomics are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Additionally, increased funding for genomics research is expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed global AI in Genomics market from six perspectives: Component, Technology, Functionality, Application, End User, and Region.

Component Segmentation: Based on the component, the AI in Genomics market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of the rising usage of AI-based software for genomics by healthcare companies, R&D centers, and patients.

Story continues

Technology Segmentation: Based on the technology, the AI in Genomics market is segmented into computer vision and machine learning. The machine learning segment dominates the market because machine learning techniques allow computers to learn from data and make predictions or choices.

Functionality Segmentation: Based on the functionality, the global AI in Genomics market is segmented into genome sequencing, gene editing, and others. The genome sequencing segment dominates the market because AI algorithms extract valuable insights from the massive volumes of data generated by genome sequencing.

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the AI in Genomics market is segmented into drug discovery & development, precision medicine, diagnostics, and others. The drug discovery & development segment dominates the market because of the increased demand for pharmaceuticals and the high usage of AI algorithms in drug research and development to create new therapies based on genetic data.

End User Segmentation: Based on the end user, the AI in Genomics market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotech companies, healthcare providers, research centers, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotech companies segment dominates the market because they employ AI algorithms extensively to analyze genetic data and produce novel medications and cures.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/ai-in-genomics-market/8791

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global AI in Genomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the AI in Genomics market with the largest revenue share. The presence of prosperous research institutes and biotechnology companies and increased investment in developing new and innovative technologies are the responsible for North America's lrevenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global AI in Genomics market are:

· IBM

· Microsoft Corporation

· NVIDIA Corporation

· Data4Cure, Inc.

· Thermo Fisher Scientific

· SOPHiA GENETICS

· FDNA INC.

· Engine Biosciences Pte. Ltd.

· Fabric Genomics

· Verge Genomics

· Lifebit Biotech Ltd.

The market for AI in Genomics is moderately competitive, with several multinational companies. Major competitors engage in technological advancements, R&D, and mergers and acquisitions to enhance their market position.

Recent developments:

Zurich researchers developed a new tool in February 2023 that uses artificial intelligence to predict the effectiveness of various genome-editing repair methods. Unintentional errors in the repair of genetic illness DNA mutations can therefore be avoided.

WhiteLab Genomics, a Y-Combinator-backed AI-powered predictive software simulation platform for researching gene and cell therapies, received $10 million in funding in September 2022.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL AI IN GENOMICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY COMPONENT Hardware Software Services GLOBAL AI IN GENOMICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Machine Learning Supervised Learning Unsupervised Learning Deep Learning Others Computer Vision GLOBAL AI IN GENOMICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY FUNCTIONALITY Genome Sequencing Gene Editing Others GLOBAL AI IN GENOMICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Drug Discovery & Development Precision Medicine Diagnostics Others

AI IN GENOMICS MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8791

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market by Workflow Type (Upstream Biomanufacturing Workflow, Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing Workflow), Application (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines), End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutions) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Salivary Gland Infection Therapeutics Market by Site of Infection (Parotid Glands, Submandibular Glands), Drug Class (Antibiotic, NSAIDs) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Severe Asthma Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Long-acting Beta-agonists, Macrolide Antibiotics, Biologic Drugs) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Cellbag Bioreactor Chambers Market by Application Type (Antibody Production, Virus Production), End User Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Mammalian Transient Protein Expression Market by Product Type (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments), Application (Functional Cell-Based Assays, Bio-Production), and End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organization) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/



