AI Is Helping HR Departments Write Termination Letters

While the tech sector continues to deal with a wave of layoffs, human resources departments at tech companies are using ChatGPT to draft termination letters, according to a May report by the business review website B2B Reviews.

"Over 1 in 10 have even used it to craft employee terminations," the report said.

While the idea of human resources turning to a chatbot to draft termination letters may not sit well with many, it's not just terminations where the popular chatbot is used.

According to the report, HR employees used ChatGPT to improve workplace productivity, and utilizing the chatbot saved them hours per week. The report says ChatGPT was primarily used in training and development, employee surveys, and performance reviews.

"Whatever problems they used it to solve, ChatGPT saved HR reps an average of 70 minutes each week — enough time for an extra lunch break," the B2B Review report said.

No Biggie? AI Is Coming for Fast-Food Worker Jobs

The company said 37% of the human resources employees surveyed at the time said they would need to conduct layoffs in the next three to six months. The blockchain industry has not been spared from the downturn, and the rapid rise of generative AI has shifted the attention of venture capitalists to artificial intelligence.

Meta cut another 10,000 jobs in March after ending support for NFTs on its Instagram platform. While Meta says it still has plans for the metaverse, the company has pivoted to the red-hot artificial intelligence industry.

In April, Web3 startup Community Gaming said it laid off 17 employees, citing struggles across the competitive gaming industry. In May, blockchain analytics firm, Nansen Research, said it was cutting its staff by 30%, citing bear market conditions and scaling up the Nansen team "on the back of breakneck growth in our first years of operating.”

That same month, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, said it was "reevaluating" its headcount.