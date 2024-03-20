When AI Helps Students Learn & When It Doesn't: An Emory Prof's Groundbreaking Study

Quiz time. Which of these four learning environments involving the use — or non-use — of artificial intelligence results in the best academic outcomes for college students?

AI-generated content and AI delivery AI-generated content and human delivery Human-generated content and human delivery Human-generated content and AI delivery

To find the answer, Emory Goizueta Business School Professor Rajiv Garg enlisted nearly six dozen undergraduate students across multiple disciplines for an in-class experiment. And what he discovered may surprise you and change your mind about the potential of AI in the classroom — for MBAs, undergraduate B-school students, and everyone else.

FINDINGS SHOW HUGE UPSIDE TO AI IN CLASSROOMS

Emory professor Rajiv Garg: “The key element is creativity. We can say AI is creativity, but it’s a creativity with no meaning right now. But for humans, creativity has some meaning. Our thoughts, they’re articulated in some way in that creativity. And that is something I worry about: Are we going to be losing that to some extent, if we are too immersed?”

Beginning last semester and continuing through last week, Garg, an associate professor of information systems and operation management at Emory Goizueta, conducted a pilot study comparing AI-generated courses and human-generated courses. First he had a data sciences master’s graduate create and deliver an online course on the database creation language SQL. Then he asked ChatGPT to create one as well. Then he had the graduate deliver the AI-created course, and an AI avatar deliver the human-created course.

In the end, students took four courses: one that was pure AI, one that was pure human, one that was AI content with a human voice/avatar, and one that was human content with an AI voice/avatar.

Garg and his team ran the experiment with 40 undergraduate students last semester and another 30 this spring. For the courses that had AI-delivered content, the team created an avatar (via HeyGen) and fed it a script. Each group in Garg’s study completed the course and took a short exam at the end. The result: Garg and his team found that student performance was highest for the course that had human-generated content delivered by AI voice/avatar. The second best was a purely human-generated course, followed by a purely AI-generated course — and the worst was an AI-generated course with a human voice/avatar.

The main takeaway: Course content generated by people — experts and even those who are average instructors — still beats content generated by AI. But the content can be delivered more effectively by an avatar.

“I found that students achieved an average of 5.7% more points on quizzes after attending a purely human-generated and delivered course compared to students who attended a purely AI-generated and delivered course,” Garg tells Poets&Quants. “Furthermore, students who attended a hybrid human-generated and AI-delivered course gained, on average, 4.3 additional points compared to a pure human-generated and delivered course. Finally, students who attended the hybrid AI-generated and human-delivered course received, on average, 2.7 fewer points when compared to a purely AI-generated and delivered course.

“Thus, human-generated content is superior to AI-generated content for higher education, whereas AI-generated delivery — voice and avatar — can enhance students’ learning.”

It wasn’t the outcome he expected.

“For a hypothesis, I was unsure between the AI and human content as we are still exploring the quality of the generative AI, but I expected human delivery — voice and avatar — to perform better than AI voice and avatar. I was proved wrong — though I am not very surprised because my research also shows that voices could also play a role in information seeking behavior.”

QUIZ RESULTS IN RAJIV GARG’S STUDY

AI-generated content and AI-delivery 79.2% AI-generated content and Human-delivery 76.5% Human-generated content and Human-delivery 84.9% Human-generated content and AI-delivery 89.2%

Video examples of Rajiv’s research:

WATCHING AT 1.5X SPEED HELPED TO MODULATE THE AI-GENERATED VOICE

Emory University’s Goizueta Business School Dean Gareth James: “I think (AI) is going to continue to improve, but literally in a matter of months, not years. So I could imagine in six months it’s looking even dramatically better than the stage that it’s at now — and so we as a school need to think about how we are going to use this”

Why did B-school students learn best when the content of an online course was human-generated but delivered via AI voice and avatar? In part, Garg says, it has to do with a common practice among students in online programs — watching lectures at 1.5x speed — and what that does to the modulation of a teacher’s voice.

“Now, when you are watching content at 1.5X speed and your voice has modulation, it sounds worse,” Garg says. “But if your voice is flat, it’s easy to still comprehend. So I gave them the freedom that they could change the speed, but I did not think they would be doing it. So in the post-course survey, when I spoke with some students, I was like, ‘Why do you think this AI voice was better for your learning?’ And they said that they listened at 1.5x speed and it’s so easy to understand what it says. I was like, ‘I never thought about that before.'” There are other wrinkles, he adds, among them the impact of accents on learning.

And while it’s possible — and expeditious — to simply use an avatar provided by a system like HeyGen’s, students respond better to an avatar created using footage of an existing teacher. The avatar can be made to match the expert’s look, mannerisms, and voice, including accent. This can be done in mere minutes — and the upsides are many; for one thing, faculty avatars can deliver content in any language — from Mandarin Chinese to French, from Arabic to Hebrew — to connect with more students in their native languages.

That’s just what Garg’s boss, Emory Goizueta Dean Gareth James, showed in a brief video message to faculty at the start of the spring 2024 semester. In it, James greeted professors and — demonstrating the potential of AI — was joined by his own avatar, an identical version of himself that could speak in perfectly fluent Chinese (or just about any other language).

James says AI has huge upside for faculty in terms of convenience, by helping them save time in keeping programs current and fresh with up-to-date class materials and content. It can also be invaluable in the customization of core courses — in giving students hyper-personalized learning experiences. “I think it’s going to continue to improve, but literally in a matter of months, not years,” he tells Poets&Quants. “So I could imagine in six months it’s looking even dramatically better than the stage that it’s at now — and so we as a school need to think about how we are going to use this.”

He agrees there will need to be guardrails.

“There are very concerning implications,” James says. “I was both excited and shocked at how easy it really was to just take two minutes of video of someone — we did it in our studio, but you don’t even have to have that high quality of video — and feed it into various software packages, and then you can just make the person say whatever you want. So suddenly all my faculty are going to get a 10% pay raise and everything! You can imagine that anything could happen. I know from a personal perspective, I certainly will no longer take video evidence of anything at face value. It’s clear that I don’t know what to take at face value anymore, but certainly that can’t be just assumed to be accurate.”

GARG: MORE STUDIES TO CONDUCT

There are those who believe we are approaching “peak AI” — that the tech’s lack of everyday utility will be its imminent undoing. Rajiv Garg does not agree.

Garg, who joined Emory in 2020 after more than a decade at the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business, is a good salesman for AI, enthusiastic but also pragmatic. This follows for an academic whose research includes digital marketing strategies for social and mobile commerce and the role of digital technologies in labor markets and entrepreneurship. Garg’s work has included helping various non-profits and government organizations develop data-enabled digital strategies and policies.

So while he’s excited by the possibilities, he’s not unguarded in his praise.

“I think that the two biggest concerns (with AI) are both of a social nature,” he says. “Humans are social animals. We are not staying a social animal moving forward. If you are so immersed in these technologies and we only know to connect with people in this digital world, is it the same as my connection with people in real life? I mean, this is nonstop.

“People are becoming more lonely. Now, are we creating the kind of a setup where the moment you put on a Vision Pro, you are alive, and the moment you take it off, you are like, ‘I am alone in this space. I’m like a dead man walking’? The second part of that is our mental health. How does it impact our mental health in these situations? Are we becoming more stressed, more depressed, and maybe less creative?

“But if I am able to show that the human content is better than the AI, I think we need to start seeing, ‘Yes, we need to hire instructors to create this creative content. We need those people.’ Now, the value of the technology is a massive, large-scale delivery with personalized information for improved learning. When I learn, I could be more creative, and that should be the goal — not just that I have a checkbox on my resume that I took the SQL course and now give me a job to run SQL course.”

In the near future, Garg says, he has more studies to conduct, including a follow-up that will test a native English-speaking instructor and non-technical course materials. He says he plans to combine the results in one paper. And “While I have explored differences in text across the courses, I haven’t explored the differences in voices yet.”

See the next page for a Q&A with Rajiv Garg about his experiments with AI in the classroom; and page 3 for a Q&A with Emory Goizueta Dean Gareth James about the potential — and pitfalls — for business schools in the use of AI.

Emory Goizueta

Q&A WITH EMORY GOIZUETA PROFESSOR RAJIV GARG

Poets&Quants: This is some fascinating and fun and interesting stuff. Tell us about your experiment and why you began it.

Rajiv Garg: There is all this talk about online courses and people keep saying universities are not going to survive the way they are and all that stuff, so we need to disrupt or use technology to discover how we educate people. So when I started off this idea was, can I do hyper-personalization with students? And a lot of times, we were watching videos: So for example, in a Coursera video, I should know something about you as a student. I know your name, I know what industry you are in, and when I’m speaking with you, I should customize each lecture to you. Now, in a real-world setting, that is not possible. With AI, that is feasible.

So that’s what I was trying to get to, to hyper-personalization. Does it help improve the learning experiences of the students? But the first step that we took is: Is an AI-generated course or content beneficial for students in some ways? Can online courses replace in-person education?

I’m a little old-school. I think online is necessary for certain things for learning, but the in-person is also necessary for more interactive learning experiences.

So we started with the idea that I’m going to hire a person. So I’m not going to have a super-expert going to create content for a class and then I’m comparing an expert with AI, right? I want to know how AI compares with an average instructor.

So I found a student who graduated with a master’s degree, who had knowledge in the subject matter, which is SQL. And I said, “If the student creates a course on introduction to SQL, and I make AI create the same course, how would students’ learning be different across two courses?” I defined the learning as students’ performance in a test after every module. So every 10 minutes, we quizzed students in both the courses and we said, “Is your performance here different than the performance here?” So that’s how I started this whole thing.

So we had this one person with the master’s degree in data science and said, “You create an introduction to SQL course, total of 60 minutes, with six modules, 10 minutes each.” And so this person created that course. Then we asked the AI to create sort of a plan for a course that is about 60 minutes for introduction to SQL. Then for each module, we gave specific problems like “Create so many slides to cover this module, then write the script on what you would talk about during this module.”

So we had ChatGPT create every single thing, from the slide content to what needs to be taught or spoken — the whole plan for the course. And the data sciences person did the whole thing herself: creating the slides, creating content, the speech on what she was going to talk about during each of these slides. And so then we had both of these courses. So the human is very easy. The person recorded on a camera, we removed the background from a green screen, we superimposed the person on a slide video. The person delivered six 10-minute modules on introduction to SQL with a quiz after every 10-minute module.

For AI — because now we had the script that ChatGPT created for every slide — we then trained a model with the video of an avatar, which looked like a person. And this person is now speaking within a person-like voice, but generated by AI. So the slide graphics were created using AI, using DALL-E, Midjourney and Beautiful.ai. So we used only AI for this course.

We had no human creativity in the AI course. We had no AI creativity in the human course. We delivered both the courses and we said, “We’re going to figure out what is better.”

The one challenge in the beginning, before I executed for a larger population of students, is, what if the person that I hired has a little accent? Because she’s Chinese, originally from China — she got her higher education in America, so she can speak, but she still has that accent. Whereas the AI is not very good with the accent. I mean, we picked a Chinese avatar, as well, the same female Chinese instructor for both of them and said, “Look, I can’t have the perfect voice, but I need as close as possible to this person without the accent.” To make sure it’s not just the voice, that the content is also playing a role, we then created two more courses: One where the whole human material that we created, we now then created the delivery by AI; and then similarly, for the AI-generated content, we had the same person deliver it, so speak the whole thing.

So four different iterations, right?

Yes. So then we did a study. So I recruited students across the university. I said, “It doesn’t have to be business school, it doesn’t have to be computer science. Anyone who doesn’t know SQL, I want to hire them.” I got about a hundred applicants, but we were able to do it for 70 students, which is still a decent number. And they all did for a $10 Starbucks gift card. So each student got one hour for $10 Starbucks.

Students will do anything for a $10 Starbucks card.

So I’m happy, they were happy, right? And they were more excited because they’re learning something about SQL, which is a really popular tool, right?

So anyway, what I found from the students’ performance was that, you probably have guessed, in the human-generated course, the student performance is better than the AI-generated course, right? So if I were to say the grade on the quiz is out of 10 points, the human-generated course had on an average about two points higher grades for students compared to the AI-generated course.

So that’s for the pure-AI to pure-human. What was interesting was, the voice thing that we were talking about, that the human content with the AI voice actually had another 0.7 point score higher than pure human.

That was the most successful one?

That was the most successful. So human-generated content with the AI delivery is the most successful.

Wow. Did that surprise you? Did you expect something else?

I was thinking that the AI voice is a little bit more flat. So if you think about when we are talking, there’s certain words that have more emphasis. My tone changes from word to word, sentence to sentence. So my hypothesis that I started with was that the pure human will do better than human-plus-AI, and the human-plus-AI will be the next level. Then will be the AI-plus-human-voice and then the AI. That’s what I thought.

Human and AI was fine, but the human-plus-AI-voice was highest, and AI-plus-human-voice was the lowest.

So I started looking into why. I have research already on voice personalization. You talk to Alexa and Siri in certain voice, in one of my research papers, we customize the voice and we identified what voice works for what person.

So I then started looking into why a human voice was not as good. And one of the elements was the accent. For some people, their learning is reduced because of the accent to the voice. They needed something that is a little bit easier.

The second thing I learned is that some students, they actually watched the lectures on 1.5X speed. Now, when you are watching content at 1.5X speed and your voice has modulation, it sounds worse. But if your voice is flat, it’s easy to still comprehend.

You could adjust for that though, right?

Yeah. So I gave them the freedom to change the speed, but I did not think they would be doing it. So in the post-survey, when I spoke with some students, I was like, “Why do you think this AI voice was better for your learning?” And they said that they listened at the 1.5X speed and it was easy to understand what it says. I was like, “I never thought about that before.”

It’s obvious that this technology would save time for instructors, that you can deliver more customized content faster. This is pretty clear. But whether students can actually learn better with it, in the right circumstances, is really a central question, and it seems that you found that they can.

Yes. So I think the role of professors in the future is that they will evolve to be content creators. I mean, that’s what professors are known for. For the research — we’re just creating something new. So in future, professors can create the content, but the AI will be responsible for delivering everything.

When it comes to voices, now you can personalize voices for better learning. So there’s a certain voice that would be better for you versus for me for just learning experiences.

There were two limitations in the study so far. One, the accent in the voice compared to the non-accent voice. What I couldn’t capture is whether the modulation in the voice is helping with the learning part. The second: the content we covered for SQL is relatively technical content, right? So it actually precludes a lot of students who maybe are not technical, because I tried to recruit from all over the university. So right now, as we speak, we are developing a course that is a more general business course. It’s a technology strategy course — how do companies adopt technology, what do they adopt? The innovator’s dilemma. And so we are using those kinds of things to create a non-technical course, and I have hired a person who is going to create the content under my supervision. Because again, I don’t want to create the whole content — we do not want an expert creating the whole thing — so I have an MBA who helped create the content.

And then I hired sort of an actor who is going to deliver the content. So then I will have the same voice kind of thing without the accent for both the courses; but now in this case, the voice actor or the instructor can modulate the voice and we can see if that actually helps in changing the learning. And we are going back to the same sort of the hypothesis, that the human voice with human content is better than the AI voice with human content.

I’m hoping I will have results for that study by the end of March. Because it takes time.

This is all in the English language?

Yes, in the English language.

As we saw from Dean Gareth James’ video, you can have the dean or anybody speak another language — Chinese, anything. A whole other world is, How does this Chinese sound to a native Chinese speaker?

That’s true. And once we establish this as a baseline, then we are opening up so many opportunities to explore in education innovation.

And knocking down one of the great barriers to education: language. Which that would be monumental.

That’s true, that’s true. Already a third project is in the works right now, but it’s in very early stages. Essentially, have you seen the Apple’s Vision Pro? So what we are doing here is, these are the courses are delivered in a two-dimensional screen, right? Now, we are actually taking it to the next level because in the Vision Pro you can have these instructors in three dimensions. So we will be doing the same kind of a thing, saying, “Look, if we have an AI-generated avatar in a three-dimension versus a human in three-dimension, the avatar has a smaller body movement or limited body movement whereas the human instructor will be more animated. How much of that impacts the learning of these students who are using Vision Pro for learning purposes?”

Do you have any concerns about this technology? Dean James has mentioned that there are always concerns when new tech comes along, and then you address them and you move on and you keep pushing and creating interesting new technology. What concerns would you say are foremost in your mind?

I think that the two biggest concerns are both of a social nature. Humans are social animals. We are not staying a social animal moving forward. If you are so immersed in these technologies and we only know to connect with people in this digital world, is it the same as my connection with people in real life? I mean, this is nonstop.

People are becoming more lonely. Now, are we creating the kind of a setup where the moment you put on a Vision Pro, you are alive, and the moment you take it off, you are like, “I am alone in this space. I’m like a dead man walking”?

That’s going to be the case for some people.

True, true. And so the second part is, the consequence of that is our mental health. How does it impact our mental health in these situations? Are we becoming more stressed, more depressed, and maybe less creative?

The key element is creativity. We can say AI is creativity, but it’s a creativity with no meaning right now. But for humans, creativity has some meaning. Our thoughts, they’re articulated in some way in that creativity. And that is something I worry about: Are we going to be losing that to some extent, if we are too immersed?

But if I am able to show that the human content is better than the AI, I think we need to start seeing, “Yes, we need to hire instructors to create this creative content. We need those people.” Now, the value of the technology is a massive, large-scale delivery with personalized information for improved learning. When I learn, I could be more creative, and that should be the goal — not just that I have a checkbox on my resume that I took the SQL course and now give me a job to run SQL course.

Who is the real Gareth James? The dean of Emory Goizueta Business School talks with an avatar of himself — “Digi- Dean” — during a demonstration of the utility of AI in business education

Q&A WITH GARETH JAMES, DEAN OF EMORY GOIZUETA BUSINESS SCHOOL

Poets&Quants: I have to ask, am I speaking with the real Gareth James right now and not the Digi-Dean?

Gareth James: I feel like the real Gareth James, but maybe you can decide as we go along if it feels right.

All right. If there are any glitches, I’ll know that you’ve got better things to do.

Well, it’s the interesting thing with these avatars, you can usually tell them apart because they don’t make glitches. Oftentimes if you put two videos side by side, people tend to pick the real person as the avatar because it doesn’t seem as high-quality or something.

That’s a little scary, isn’t it? There are some scary implications there.

Oh yeah, there are very concerning implications. I was both excited and shocked at how easy it really was to just take two minutes of video of someone — we did it in our studio, but you don’t even have to have that high quality of video — and feed it into various software packages, and then you can just make the person say whatever you want. So suddenly all my faculty are going to get a 10% pay raise and everything. You can imagine that anything could happen. So certainly I know from a personal perspective, I certainly will no longer take video evidence of anything at face value. Right? It’s clear that I don’t know what to take at face value anymore, but certainly that can’t be just assumed to be accurate.

Does that make it incumbent upon the school to talk about all the ethics involved, but also label things and make sure people know this in a course?

Yeah. One of the interesting questions to me is, what are the appropriate applications of the avatar technology in an educational setting? And I can imagine multiple different examples. So maybe I’ll just quickly go through a couple of them to think through. So the first one that occurred to me was that my previous institution, we created an entire online MBA program, and it was about 50% synchronous material and 50% asynchronous. And there the faculty spent literally hundreds of hours in this business school, our studio, creating all of this material. It was a real team effort with the staff and everyone.

And then of course, that material quickly becomes stale as new things come along or the faculty member moves on to another teaching assignment or another institution and you have a new person coming in — and they either have to use the old person’s videos and it makes them look like a TA in their own class because the videos are from someone else, from the professor, and you also have stale material in there with the avatar technology. If you want to update just two minutes of the video, you could just update the text and in 30 seconds you’ve got the updated material as well. Or if you want to move to a new professor, again, you just feed that text that’s already been created in with the new person and almost instantly you’ve updated all the videos. All that.

That’s a huge time saver.

Yeah. And that affects the price point, right? Education is incredibly expensive — the high-quality version, anyway. So this allows us to open it up to a wider audience. It also means you can instantly take those videos and transform them into any language you like, so you can switch it to a much wider international audience.

I saw you speaking Chinese in your video.

Yeah, exactly.

Presumably you don’t speak Chinese.

You feed in the English text and it does the adaptation for you. I barely speak English, and that’s the only language I know — but the people who speak Chinese and things and watch these videos tell me that it is really high-quality. It’s an accurate translation. There’s that aspect to it. There’s also the opportunity to present a lower price-point option to a wider audience. But I think the gold standard is always going to be the professor in person in the classroom speaking to a relatively smaller group of students. But that’s also a very expensive model, both in terms of the price point for those students, but also for the fact that that knowledge can only be conveyed to a relatively small group of individuals. So the avatar allows you to potentially present that incredible knowledge that our faculty have to a much wider audience at a lower price point, at a quality level that’s not that far below what you might create with these high-quality studio recordings and all of this sort of thing.

Professor Garg’s team found that student performance was actually highest when there was human-generated content, but an AI avatar. So does that mean AI can actually improve student performance?

That was a great example. I think there’s way more research do on this topic. But yeah, it illustrates what I think is an important point: that you can have faculty who are great researchers and also great at coming up with material to explain their topic, but their presentation skills may not be the best. There’s a whole range of presentation skills that people have. So you could easily imagine a situation where we have a great faculty member who’s a great researcher and great at coming out with a way to present the material, but their presentation skills are weak; you take the avatar version, and the students will understand that better.

I could also imagine a setting where I take my regular class that I’m teaching in person to my students and I want to create a Q&A document: What are the common questions that the students have on various different things? Where do they often get confused? As faculty, we often do that for our students, but then they have to read through all of this material and such. I could now feed this into my avatar and in 30 seconds create a five-minute video explaining all of this. It’s no extra work for me. I already created this text. But for the student learning experience, it improves their learning. And I think it raises interesting questions about how we learn this material. A lot of these ideas, they exist in books already. You could in theory go and just read a book and learn all about this — but I don’t know about for you, but for me and for lots of other people, it’s almost impossible to just read a book for hours on end and self-learn all of this material.

So the classroom experience and the way that the professor presents that material, the explanations they give — that’s what adds on and makes it a truly educational learning experience. So these avatars allow us to actually take what’s already existing in a book and create a mechanism for students to learn that material without necessarily having to have the highest-price-point, gold standard faculty member themselves standing in front of the students presenting it.

Are you already employing this stuff or is that right around the corner or what?

Some of our faculty are starting to work with students in their class for using generative AI. The avatar technology itself, I don’t think we’ve actually created any for our classes directly, but this is actually the next topic. This video that we created was really just the first example, it was to present to my faculty so that they could see the technology has evolved now to the point and literally months ago, I don’t think it was there. Now I think it is.

It’s moving so quickly.

I think it’s still got a little way to go. I think it’s going to continue to improve, but literally in a matter of months, not years. So I could imagine in six months it’s looking even dramatically better than the stage that it’s at now — and so we as a school need to think about how we are going to use this. And I mentioned several different ways that it could be used. And so that’s going to be an internal discussion with our faculty and staff about what are the best applications of it. But I think we’re all sort of scrambling to try to figure that out at the moment.

And the pace of this means you’re going to be constantly scrambling. Things are going to change so quickly and you’re going to have to stay on top of them.

So this is the new normal in business schools for sure. The avatar technology is just one example of this, but I think it does present a challenge in general for higher education. So our faculty are used to spending four or five years on a Ph.D. going in-depth into a topic. You can imagine how much this technology evolves in a four- or five-year time period, so it’s actually forced our faculty to adopt more collaborative learning models in their classes instead of the hierarchical faculty delivering the material down to the students and they just absorb it. There’s more of a group learning thing because many of these students, of course, are self-learning this material as well. And so the faculty and students to a larger extent now are working in a collaborative fashion to figure out how this works. And the faculty member can often bring in expertise and experience they have from other areas that existed five, 10 years ago and layer it on top of this new technology and provide insights that the students maybe wouldn’t have picked up themselves — but the faculty member can’t possibly be expected to suddenly be an expert on all aspects of this technology that’s been around for literally months.

I think overall that’s a good thing. I think the cultural norms within our society have been moving in that more collaborative teaching style anyway, over the last decade or so.

Things like the online MBA program that we created were actually quite challenging for the faculty involved because they were used to working by themselves and just presenting the material, doing everything. When that material was being created for an online program, they had to work as part of a team, and that was hard for them, but they adapted, and as a result we created a much better product than just the faculty member standing and randomly talking in front of a camera. So I think this is the way learning’s going anyway.

Are you in the classroom this semester, or do you hope to get back into the classroom?

This semester, no — I am doing so much traveling. I’m actually in New Zealand at the moment, and I am doing a lot of traveling, so it’s almost impossible to actually teach a full-semester class. But last semester I did get to teach a great one-unit class for our undergraduate students on leadership. I team-taught it with General (Ken) Keen, who’s a retired three-star lieutenant general on our faculty. So we team-taught military leadership, academic leadership, and then we brought in guest speakers from industry and government and things like that. So that was a lot of fun.

Will your Digi-Dean make another appearance next time you make it into the classroom, whatever the subject?

Yeah, I would love to. I can definitely say that if I was able to teach full classes again — my expertise is on machine learning, data science, those topics — I would absolutely bring that technology in. Maybe not into the primary classroom itself, but at the very least into the sort of supplemental materials and things for the students, for sure.

As the comfort level rises, then there will be more applications and more opportunities.

Oftentimes our best faculty spend a lot of time outside the classroom recording for themselves, help videos and things like that. The opportunity cost of creating these videos becomes almost zero. If you can just feed in text that you already have to explain it to the students, maybe you cut and paste different things together and you create a one- or two-minute video explaining some concept, it might take five minutes to create that video from scratch. With this technology, it is quite impressive. Now, I think there are limitations. I think that the technology doesn’t quite capture the dynamism of a good instructor and things like that, at the moment. But again, I think we might be only months away from seeing that level of impact as well.

That’s next. And speaking Klingon, too. You need to get that.

Exactly. Yeah, probably makeup languages and yeah, you can see why we are having these actors’ strikes, for example, in Hollywood.

That was the basis of it, right?

You can really see how we could rapidly get to the point where humans are not even required to create education, all sorts of material.

Well, we’d better step carefully then.

We should! What I would say on that topic is that technology has been evolving for hundreds of years, and every time there’s a major technological advance, humans get concerned about it. There are always winners and losers as a result, but humanity or society overall has benefited from those technologies, and the winners are the ones that learn how to evolve with that technology — and take generative AI as an example here.

So I think for you as a writer, I think it’s not that generative AI is going to take your job away, at least at the moment. I don’t see it as high enough quality to entirely replace a human in writing up articles or stories or things like that. But it will get to the point — I think it already is at the point — where people that refuse to use generative AI to get a first draft and a starting point for a document or something like that are going to fall behind other people who can present and produce 10 articles in the same time. It might take a person not using generative AI to create one or two. And so that’s where the adaptation comes, that sort of synchronization between the human and the artificial intelligence aspect of it.

