AI Image Recognition Market to grow by USD 3.56 Billion by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Slyce Acquisition Inc., Vispera information technologies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI image recognition market is projected to grow by USD 3.56 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 22.37% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Clarifai Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., LTU TECH, Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Slyce Acquisition Inc., Vispera information technologies, Wikitude GmbH, and Xilinx Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global AI Image Recognition Market

AI Image Recognition Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The global AI image recognition market is characterized by the presence of various regional and international players. These manufacturers have a vast geographical presence, large production facilities, and significant market shares. The intense competition among manufacturers poses a risk to their operations. High product differentiation among manufacturers intensifies the competition in the market. Hence, to thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for manufacturers to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.: The company offers artificial image recognition which uses machine learning to understand images, read handwriting and build valuable image metadata with industry-leading prediction accuracy.

Slyce Acquisition Inc.: The company offers artificial image recognition in the form of pre-trained and customizable computer vision capabilities to extract information and insights from images and videos.

Vispera information technologies: The company offers artificial intelligence-powered software solutions along with specialization in deep learning models used for understanding unstructured image, video, text and audio data.

AI Image Recognition Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By End-user

By Geography

AI Image Recognition Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our AI image recognition market report covers the following areas:

The advances in the medical imaging field, declining costs of hardware, and increased investments in the image recognition field will offer immense growth opportunities. However, growing concerns regarding data privacy and security might hamper the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

AI Image Recognition Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist AI image recognition market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the AI image recognition market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the AI image recognition market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of AI image recognition market vendors

AI Image Recognition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.37% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.27 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 60% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Clarifai Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., LTU TECH, Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Slyce Acquisition Inc., Vispera information technologies, Wikitude GmbH, and Xilinx Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

10.5 Clarifai Inc.

10.6 International Business Machines Corp.

10.7 Intel Corp.

10.8 Micron Technology Inc.

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

10.10 NVIDIA Corp.

10.11 Qualcomm Inc.

10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

