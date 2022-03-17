U.S. markets closed

AI Infrastructure Market Size to Grow by USD 18.82 Bn| 49% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest AI Infrastructure Market research report by Technavio infers that the rise in investments and R and D in AI start-ups is driving this market's growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled AI Infrastructure Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled AI Infrastructure Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Resulting in market growth of USD 18.82 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerating CAGR of 18.46%. Read additional information about the market, get FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Arm Ltd., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Inc., Synopsys Inc., Toshiba Corp., Wave Computing Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Graphcore Ltd. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the AI infrastructure industry.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

AI Infrastructure Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Type:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 49% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the early adoption of AI and increasing investments in technology

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global AI Infrastructure Market

  • Market Trend:

In order to implement AI technologies in an on-premises data centre, businesses must have enough processors and data storage to handle the data quickly. Furthermore, organisations considering developing their own in-house products have discovered that doing so might be costly. As a result, cloud-based software and platforms assist businesses in overcoming the challenges of AI adoption.

Furthermore, for most businesses, particularly start-ups and SMEs, using cloud-based AI services is a more viable and cost-effective alternative. As a result, during the projection period, the growing availability of cloud-based solutions will fuel the rise of AI infrastructure.

  • Market Challenge:

Data on numerous parameters, such as customers' buying history, internet activities, and payment information, is obtained using modern data mining algorithms. E-commerce behemoths like Amazon, for example, employ machine learning in conjunction with collaborative filtering and next-in-sequence models to forecast customer buying behaviour and recommend products based on previous purchases.

To improve its forecasts, Amazon has access to a massive database of consumer buying behaviour. The possibility that attackers may weaponize AI and utilize it to expand and strengthen their cyberattacks is one of the major worries with AI's progress. Such threats are projected to have a negative influence on market growth over the predicted period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

AI Infrastructure Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.46%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 18.82 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

17.56

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Arm Ltd., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Inc., Synopsys Inc., Toshiba Corp., Wave Computing Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Graphcore Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd., and Micron Technology Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Processor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Memory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

  • 10.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.5 Cadence Design Systems Inc.

  • 10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.7 Intel Corp.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 Micron Technology Inc.

  • 10.10 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.11 NVIDIA Corp.

  • 10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ai-infrastructure-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-18-82-bn-49-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301503408.html

SOURCE Technavio

