AI Infrastructure Market worth $96.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Infrastructure Market is projected to grow from USD 28.7 billion in 2022 to USD 96.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as increased data traffic and need for high computing power, increasing adoption of cloud-based machine learning platforms, increasingly large and complex dataset, rising focus on parallel computing in AI data centers, growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations, and increasing adoption of AI due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inference segment to account for the largest market share and highest growth rate in AI infrastructure market during the forecast period

Inference holds the larger market share with highest growth rate and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. Inference is sensitive to latency, and the trained model needs to analyze and provide analysis in near real-time. The requirement of the infrastructure for model deployment to process data at the fastest rate is expected to drive the market for inference.

Cloud service providers segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in AI infrastructure market during the forecast period

The cloud service providers segment holds the largest market share and is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud services drive cost-saving and support digital business transformation. Hence, the adoption of cloud services is high in the AI infrastructure space.

North America accounts for the largest market share of the AI infrastructure market in 2022

North America accounts for the largest market share of the AI infrastructure market in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries across the world have adopted AI to accelerate the development of drugs/vaccines, patient health monitoring, and resolving queries through AI chatbots. For example, in the US, MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab (Massachusetts, US) is funding ten projects to address the health and economic consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. These ten projects include early detection of sepsis in COVID-19 patients, designing proteins to block SARS-COV-2, treating COVID-19 patients with repurposed drugs, contact tracing, and analyzing EMRs. This large-scale adoption during the pandemic has helped the market for AI infrastructure to grow and is also expected to witness strong growth by 2027.

Story continues

Some of the key companies in the AI infrastructure market are NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (US), Google LLC (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), SK Hynix, Inc. (South Korea), MIPS (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Imagination Technologies (UK), Cambricon Technologies Corp. Ltd. (China), Graphcore (UK), Gyrfalcon Technology Inc (US), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US), Tenstorrent Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Arm Limited (US), Dell Technologies (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Synopsys, Inc. (US), and SenseTime Group Inc. (China) are the major players operating in the AI infrastructure market.

