AI-Led Chip Rally Drives Taiwan Stock Gauge Toward 19-Month High

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s benchmark stock gauge is poised for its highest close since April 2022 as the artificial intelligence theme regains momentum and foreign investors return.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The TWSE Index, or Taiex, rose as much as 1.2% Tuesday, with chipmakers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and MediaTek Inc. the biggest contributors. The measure has advanced 23% this year, compared with a 4.9% gain in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index of regional peers.

TSMC — the main foundry used by Nvidia Corp. — is the island’s largest stock and accounts for more than a third of the Taiex’s rise this year. Signs that the broader semiconductor industry is bottoming out, along with the sustained boom in AI, have lifted the company’s shares, which have gained more than 10% this month alone. The stock rose Tuesday along with other AI names ahead of Nvidia’s results.

TSMC Weighs Third Japan Chip Plant With Cutting-Edge 3nm Tech

Foreign investors have supported the market recently, buying Taiwan’s stocks on a net basis for three-straight weeks. That marked a turnaround after four-straight months of outlfows.

Taiwan equities resumed gains in November, as tech stocks have benefitted globally from bets that the Federal Reserve is close to ending its campaign of tightening monetary policy.

“The potential end to the Fed rate-hike cycle and weaker dollar benefits the tech heavy market as interest-rate risks decline,” said Marvin Chen, strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence.

--With assistance from Jeanny Yu.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.