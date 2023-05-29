AI Market Set To Break The Trillion-Dollar Barrier: Surging Toward $1.06 Trillion By 2028 Whether You Trust It Or Not

It's evident to most people that artificial intelligence (AI) will substantially influence daily life.

While some may have initially questioned its significance, recent breakthroughs, including the development of generative AI tools like ChatGPT, have dispelled doubts and reinforced the belief that the world is on the cusp of a transformative era. This era is poised to bring about profound changes to daily life, comparable to the impact of personal computers, the internet or smartphones.

Projections indicate that the AI market will experience a huge surge in the coming years, reaching the trillion-dollar milestone. AI is already having a massive impact on a number of stocks. For example, NVIDIA Corporation is up 26% in the past week due to a boost in AI-related sales and optimism. And Microsoft Corp. has climbed 39% this year as the company continues to roll out its suite of AI-based products.

A number of players in the startups market have seen traction as well. One of the largest raises on the popular startup investing platform StartEngine is AI-based startup AtomBeam. The startup uses AI to compact data by as much as 75% allowing, which increases bandwidth by up to 4x.

In 2023, the AI market is estimated at $207.9 billion. It's expected to reach $2.87 trillion by 2030 — an increase of 788.64%, according to Statista data. The market is expected to surpass the $1 trillion mark for the first time in 2028, reaching $1.06 trillion.

Although AI continues to demonstrate its potential, the level of trust in these systems varies significantly across different jurisdictions, underscoring the complex and multifaceted nature of confidence in this technology.

The University of Queensland in Australia conducted a study on trust in artificial intelligence and found that trust in AI systems varies around the globe. India ranks first among countries with the highest level of confidence, scoring an impressive 75%. China follows closely in second place with a score of 67%, while South Africa secures the third spot with a score of 57%. Brazil and Singapore claim the fourth and fifth positions, with scores of 56% and 45%, respectively.

People in developed countries seem more skeptical. Japan and Finland find themselves at the bottom of the trust scale, with only 23% expressing confidence in AI systems. In the United States, 40% of the population reported having trust in AI, although a mere 24% were willing to use its capabilities.

The level of trust in AI systems is influenced by several factors. Institutional pathways, where people rely on authoritative sources and institutional processes to guarantee the safety and reliability of the technology, play a crucial role. Perceived benefits of AI also motivate trust, while concerns about its future impact can lead to distrust because of perceived risks.

Despite the differing levels of trust in AI systems, the market share of the technology is projected to continue its upward trajectory. This growth can be attributed to various factors. The increasing demand for automation in business, driven by the desire to reduce costs and enhance efficiency, fuels the need for AI services. The availability of vast amounts of data from diverse sources facilitates the development of more sophisticated AI algorithms, further propelling the market’s expansion.

With the increasing prevalence and accessibility of AI, its expansion into new industries and use cases is inevitable. Government investments in AI research and development, coupled with the implementation of regulations to ensure the ethical and responsible use of this transformative technology, are anticipated to fuel significant growth in the market.

