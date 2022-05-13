U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,971.50
    +44.25 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,910.00
    +258.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,156.50
    +209.25 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.00
    +17.50 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.73
    +0.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.40
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    20.80
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0405
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    -1.80 (-5.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2208
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8050
    +0.4120 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,459.34
    +2,717.61 (+9.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.68
    +53.58 (+8.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.38
    +97.04 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

AI Maturity Survey Analysis Report 2022: Technology Vendors and Service Provider Perspective on AI Readiness

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI Maturity Survey Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study offers technology vendors and service providers a perspective on AI readiness with regard to select parameters to assess potential opportunities to create customer value and help end users understand the level of maturity in the overall landscape.

AI holds the potential to deliver significant benefits for economies and societies - from enabling new business models and driving operational efficiencies to the provision of accurate predictive outcomes.

As AI promises to create immense value, organizations have started adopting it. However, the deployment of AI is a journey as organizations start from the exploration of relevant technologies and use-cases to the ubiquitous embedding of the technology across business functions. Therefore, it is important to analyze organizations' readiness or maturity for technology deployment.

The publisher has developed a 4-stage AI maturity framework that considers multiple dimensions such as AI strategy and roadmap articulation; data readiness; regulatory, compliance, and policy alignment; and stage of technology and deployment. To assess AI maturity, the publisher conducted a global survey with more than 700 organizations, whose maturity levels were analyzed. The study highlights the key findings in terms of AI maturity.

Key Topics Covered:

AI Maturity Framework

  • AI Maturity Framework

  • Key Findings

  • AI Maturity by Region

  • AI Maturity by Industry

Global AI Maturity Analysis

  • AI Maturity - Dimensions

  • Strategy and Roadmap Articulation

  • Data Readiness

  • Regulatory, Compliance, and Policy Alignment

  • Technology Implementation

Way Forward

  • Enterprises Seek Data Migration and Integration Support and Create New Opportunities for Third-party Service Providers

  • IT Service Providers are in a Good Position to Monetize Growth Opportunities, Given their Integration Capabilities, Focus on Emerging Technologies, and Industry Knowledge In Addition to Product/Service Quality, Technology Vendors and Service Providers will Need to Focus on Data Security

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1l6qt4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Curbs Gas Supplies to Germany in Warning for Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said Russia is using energy as a “weapon” after Moscow reduced natural gas supplies in retaliation for Europe’s penalties over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapA unit o

  • Boeing 737 Max production rate slowed by supply chain trouble

    It’s a reflection of the ongoing supply chain turmoil that a single component hindered efforts by The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to reach full production of the 737 Max in April, the jet maker's chief financial officer said Wednesday. Boeing did not hit its target rate of 31 jets per month due to a shortfall of one wiring connector that slowed production, CFO Brian West said during an investor presentation. Boeing hasn't released specifics on the 737 Max production for April, but the jet maker delivered just 29 Max jets last month with around 340 remaining parked in inventory.

  • Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

    Congrats on being so close to retirement and having $1 million saved – that’s such a great accomplishment. You bring up two very important retirement points so I’ll just dive right in. As for whether or not you should move your IRA into a Roth account, the answer is: It depends.

  • Apple Suppliers, Top China Chipmaker Succumb to Covid Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest chipmaker and a major iPhone supplier cut their outlooks for the second quarter, joining a growing list of manufacturers warning about the fallout from lockdowns aimed at containing the country’s worst Covid outbreak in two years.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptoc

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Berkshire’s biggest shareholders could undermine Buffett’s legacy and all that makes the company unique

    Powerful institutional shareholders do not care about the unique qualities that have made Berkshire what it is today.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.

  • Aerospace employers call DEI efforts 'imperative' in battle for talent

    With competition at a fever pitch for skilled manufacturing talent, employers are more focused than ever on diversity, equity and inclusion.

  • Analysts Just Shaved Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Forecasts Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Results: Matterport, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ) shares plunged 23% in the week since...

  • Alibaba CEO reassures employees amid economic and regulatory challenges

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding is an important contributor to society and continues to develop in a "regulated" manner despite major challenges, according to its chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong. Alibaba is embedded in Chinese society and the economy and is developing in a regulated manner along with the rest of China's internet industry, Zhang said on Tuesday during the annual gathering of employees and family members at its Hangzhou campus, according to a press release citing

  • Moscow lawyers target more cases against Western firms that leave Russia

    A lot of mainly Western companies have said they will pause or halt operations in Russia since President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Netflix stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia in March and suspended its streaming service.

  • Oil rises but set for weekly drop as fears of weaker demand limit gains

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday but were headed for their first weekly loss in three weeks as worries about inflation and China's COVID lockdowns slowing global growth offset concerns about dwindling supplies from Russia. Brent crude futures were up 85 cents, or 0.8%, at $108.30 a barrel at 0900 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 64 cents, or 0.6%, to $106.77 a barrel. The market is continuing to be pushed and pulled by the prospect of a European Union ban on Russian oil tightening supply and concerns about faltering global demand.

  • GM and Ford Get Double Downgrades to Sell. Wells Fargo Sours on EVs.

    Analyst Colin Langan believes the recent raw material spike has delayed cost parity between EVs and gasoline powered cars by "at least a decade."

  • Germany accuses Russia of ‘weaponising’ energy as crisis escalates

    Recession looms after UK economy shrank in March Germany gas supply drops as Ukraine shuts off pipes from Russia FTSE 100 drops 1.6pc after GDP fall Tom Stevenson: How to turn a profit in the post-Covid market Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Axon Enterprise, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

    Axon Enterprise, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXON ) defied analyst predictions to release its first-quarter results, which were ahead...

  • FTSE 100 and European markets follow rises across Asia

    The FTSE 100 and European stock markets have rebounded at the end of a volatile week even as investors continue to grapple with concerns over inflation.

  • GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Just Beat EPS By 144%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. ( NASDAQ:GFS ) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was...

  • Aurora announces collaboration with Covenant Logistics Group

    Pittsburgh-based developer of self-driving technology, Aurora Innovation Inc. announced a new partnership that could see its tech deployed in long-haul trucking applications. Aurora (NASDAQ: AUR) is working with Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Covenant Logistics Group to explore ways that Aurora’s autonomous trucking product can be utilized in Covenant’s (NASDAQ: CVLG) operations. Optimizing fuel efficiency and maximizing Covenant’s up-time, using the Aurora Horizon autonomous trucking product that runs 24/7.